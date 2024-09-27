OPINION
What the Alleged Trump Campaign Dossier on JD Vance May Actually Be Telling Us
The alleged Trump campaign dossier on JD Vance, reportedly obtained by Iranian hackers and sent to several media outlets that refused to publish it, has now been published.
Assuming the document is genuine, it sheds light on JD Vance, Donald Trump, and their campaign, offering important insights—not so much about Vance’s positions or liabilities, but about the thoroughness of the vetting process for a vice-presidential candidate running alongside a 78-year-old Donald Trump, whose health and fitness for office have long been strongly questioned.
Journalist Ken Klippenstein, a reporter formerly at The Intercept, obtained a copy of the dossier and decided to publish it in its entirety on Thursday. He says he decided to publish the dossier because “it’s of keen public interest in an election season.”
“If the document had been hacked by some ‘anonymous’ like hacker group, the news media would be all over it. I’m just not a believer of the news media as an arm of the government, doing its work combatting foreign influence. Nor should it be a gatekeeper of what the public should know,” Klippenstein argued.
After he published it, Klippenstein’s Twitter account was “temporarily suspended,” according to The Verge, though the reason for the suspension is not entirely clear. He remains suspended, as of publication time. Around the same time on Thursday, coincidentally, a federal grand jury indicted several Iranian nationals for hacking-related charges involving Trump’s 2024 campaign, according to Politico.
READ MORE: Harris Goes to the Border to Talk Immigration Policy and Target Trump
Several journalists have explained why they would not publish the dossier, and others, like the Columbia Journalism Review, have examined the issue. Judd Legum, founder of Popular information, wrote on Tuesday that “Popular Information will not publish or excerpt the Trump campaign materials…The materials are stolen, and publishing the documents would be a violation of privacy and could encourage future criminal acts.”
He adds that the documents “may be embarrassing or problematic to members of the Trump campaign. Some of the documents have news value. But the stolen materials do not provide the public with any fundamental new insight about Trump or his campaign. So, on balance, the relevant factors argue against publication.”
Others disagree.
Boing Boing, founded in 1988, reported: “You can finally read the Trump campaign’s dossier on J.D. Vance. Boy does J.D. Vance hate Trump.”
Which begs the question, why did Donald Trump decide to invite him to be his vice-presidential running mate, and why did Senator Vance accept?
“The dossier serves as a massive compilation of all the times Vance has shat on Trump—a truly staggering collection lies therein and it would take a savant to figure out if any of the remarks are previously unreported. He calls Trump a liar, a fraud, a failure, too ambivalent about Nazis. He does not believe the 2020 election was fraudulent. He believes in evolution,” Boing Boing reported. It adds, Vance holds “a near-total contempt for Trump himself that extended to countless insults and accusations of rape, racism and all the rest of it.”
Vanity Fair on Tuesday reported, “The work itself is incomplete; the 271-page rundown on Vance is inexplicably missing Vance’s now infamous ‘childless cat ladies’ comment from a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox, said one reporter. The file does include Vance’s comments from 2016 in which he called Trump ‘an idiot’ and privately compared him to Hitler.”
The Bulwark on Friday agreed: “what stands out is not what’s in the 271-page file, but what was left out.”
Assuming the document is real and the final version, the Trump campaign’s vetting appears to have been inaccurate, insufficient, and sloppy. It was either unable or uninterested in executing one of the most basic requirements of a campaign: vetting.
In addition to his “childless cat ladies” claim, Vance has been chastised for suggesting America should “punish” people for not having children. His belief that children should be given the “right” to vote – but those rights should go to their parents, so parents have more votes than non-parents, and that politicians should have to have children, have been denounced. Vance’s own Congressman, a Democrat, has said the Senator’s “views and beliefs” do not represent the people or values of his district, and called the campaign he’s running “one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright weirdest.”
Overall, Vance has become “one of the least popular vice-presidential picks this century,” according to ABC News, which reports he is “more unpopular than Sarah Palin.”
RELATED: ‘Hostile Takeovers’: Trump Says Immigrants Are Using ‘Massive Machine Gun-Type Equipment’
In the section titled “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES” is this summary:
“JD Vance’s political journey has been marked by notable shifts and contradictions, making his stance on Donald Trump a subject of intrigue and critique.
“During the 2016 election, Vance openly opposed Trump, announcing his intention to vote third party and expressing doubt about Trump’s effectiveness. His critical views extended to likening Trump to heroin and dismissing the ‘MAGA’ movement as a ‘quick high.’ Described as a ‘never Trumper,’ Vance declared his opposition on public platforms, asserting that Trump was not the ideal candidate for white-working class voters. In 2016, Vance aligned himself with Trump’s accusers, tweeting about allegations of sexual assault and implying a skepticism of Trump’s honesty. He connected racism and xenophobia to Trump’s base of support, emphasizing racial resentment among Trump’s followers.
“Vance’s association with the American Enterprise Institute, an organization critical of Trump, adds another layer to his political affiliations. As a former writer for FrumForum, run by known ‘never Trumper’ David Frum, Vance’s connections to Trump-antagonists become more apparent. Despite initial moderate Republican and Democratic tendencies, Vance shifted his stance, actively supporting Trump’s policies and encouraging votes for him in the 2020 election.
“Vance’s political evolution raises questions about the consistency of his views and the influences shaping his positions.”
Whether the dossier reflects the full scope of Vance’s vetting by the Trump campaign is unknown. Some political analysts, like Dana Houle, suggest that the dossier may have been repurposed for the 2024 campaign.
The dossier is “old,” writes Houle a former Democratic congressional campaign manager and chief of staff, in a lengthy social media thread.
“It wasn’t prepared fresh for Trump in 2024. There are several cites that say the source website was accessed in April or May 2021. Other than a few pages it doesn’t include anything from his Senate campaign. I think this was prepared for some entity making decisions about the 2022 Senate race. Maybe it was originally done by Vance’s campaign or the National Republican Senatorial Committee, or some superPAC deciding on endorsements and where to commit resources for independent expenditure campaigns in fall 2022. It’s really heavy on loyalty to Trump, so maybe it was done by &/or for the RNC, or for the Make America Great Again PAC, to inform Trump’s endorsements.”
“My guess–definitely a guess–is this document was prepared before the 2022 election,” Houle continues, “most likely prior to Vance announcing his candidacy. Then, in February, it was pulled off the shelf and hastily updated with a few important policy areas, in particular litmus test issues like whether he’s suitably pro-Russian RE Ukraine, & whether he’s sufficiently anti-abortion to mollify from Christian Right. But, in general, this is lazy cookie-cutter basic research, but lacking any but a small amount of analysis of his Senate record or his campaign.”
“It’s certainly not the kind of research that would be used by a pre-Trump presidential campaign vetting a running mate.”
“Another possibility,” Houle offers. “When Trump started to look at running mates they were probably asked for information about their finances, legal record, etc., and Vance may have just turned over his 2021 self-oppo research, either updated by him or by the Trump people.”
Attorney, author, and writer Craig Calcaterra remarked the dossier serves “as a 271-page reminder of just how thoroughly Vance has traded in his principles for power. Just page after page documenting how utterly phony that guy is.”
READ MORE: Speaker Johnson and Top House Republicans Rush to Protect ‘Racial Arsonist’ Clay Higgins
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘Hostile Takeovers’: Trump Says Immigrants Are Using ‘Massive Machine Gun-Type Equipment’
With less than six weeks until Election Day and early voting already underway in four states, Donald Trump seems to have locked in on his closing message for what he acknowledges will be his final presidential campaign if he loses in November. It’s the same message that launched his political career nine years ago: attacking immigrants.
In a sign anti-immigrant sentiment is the highest it’s been in over two decades, Gallup reports as of June, 55% of Americans want to see immigration decreased. In October of 2001, following the September 11 terror attacks, 58% wanted immigration decreased.
Trump’s anti-immigrant attacks reached a crescendo two weeks ago during the presidential debate against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Seemingly out of nowhere, he dropped his “pet-eating” lie that would lead to dozens of bomb threats across more than 20 facilities in the small town of Springfield, Ohio.
“What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country,” Trump said, attacking Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden. “And look at what’s happening to the towns all over the United States. And a lot of towns don’t want to talk — not going to be Aurora or Springfield. A lot of towns don’t want to talk about it because they’re so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country. And it’s a shame.”
READ MORE: ‘Ain’t Taking Anybody’s Jobs’: Trump Blasted Over Haitian Lies, This Time in Pennsylvania
That lie was quickly debunked but Trump and his vice-presidential running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, continued to spread it.
This week Trump excised his pet-eating derangement, adding in another element: machine guns.
“We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else,” Trump declared Tuesday at an event billed as a manufacturing policy speech in which he appeared to come out in favor of an assault weapons ban.
On Wednesday, the ex-president, a convicted felon who legally cannot own even a pistol, standing in front of a banner that read “Jobs Jobs Jobs,” expanded his claims at a rally in North Carolina (video below).
“But Kamala should have closed the border years ago, and we wouldn’t have hostile takeovers of Springfield, Ohio, Aurora Colorado, where they’re actually going in with massive machine gun-type equipment. they’re going in with guns that are beyond even military scope, and they’re taking over apartment buildings, they’re taking over, real estate – they’re in the real estate development business. Congratulations,” Trump said sarcastically. “These are, in that case, people from Venezuela. Young street gang members that were sent here by the Venezuelan government.”
Mark Jacob, an author and former Chicago Tribune editor turned media critic, blasted Trump and the mainstream media: “Trump’s lies to foment hatred against immigrants keep getting more vivid and unhinged, and major media are DOING A TERRIBLE JOB of explaining how dangerous this is.”
Luis Moreno, a former U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, remarked: “Besides eating cats, Haitian immigrants are now deploying crew served laser beam systems. We need to find out who is training these people!”
READ MORE: ‘Hellscape’: Women Increasingly Charged With Pregnancy-Related Crimes After Roe’s End
Trump had made similar, false claims during the debate, saying, “we have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums. And they’re coming in and they’re taking jobs that are occupied right now by African Americans and Hispanics and also unions. Unions are going to be affected very soon. And you see what’s happening. You see what’s happening with towns throughout the United States. You look at Springfield, Ohio. You look at Aurora in Colorado. They are taking over the towns. They’re taking over buildings. They’re going in violently. These are the people that she and Biden let into our country. And they’re destroying our country. They’re dangerous. They’re at the highest level of criminality. And we have to get them out. We have to get them out fast.”
The New York Times reported Trump’s claims of hostile takeovers by Venezuelan gangs appeared to originate from allegations made by a landlord.
“As far back as May 2023, Aurora officials had been trying to force an out-of-state landlord to fix up three blighted apartment complexes,” The Times reported earlier this month. “In July 2024, the landlord, CBZ Management, which says it is based in Colorado and Brooklyn, offered a new argument for why it couldn’t repair the buildings: Venezuelan gangs had taken over, and the property managers had been forced to flee.”
Those claims were quickly repeated, and later, a public relations agent hired by the landlord sent an even more elaborate story to a local Fox affiliate as a “tip.”
On Tuesday a nonprofit representing Haitian immigrants filed criminal charges against Trump and Vance, through its attorney, thanks to Ohio state law that allows private individuals to do so. They have asked a judge to issue an arrest warrant.
Watch Trump’s remarks from earlier Wednesday below or at this link.
Trump: We wouldn’t have hostile takeovers of Springfield, Ohio, Aurora, Colorado, where they are actually going in with massive machine gun-type equipment. They are going in with guns that are beyond even military scope, and they are taking over… pic.twitter.com/EawkLfRd94
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 25, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Impulsive and Ill-Informed’: Trump ‘Unfit’ Warn 741 NatSec Leaders Endorsing Harris
OPINION
Trump in Georgia Goes Off-Script, Appears to Call for Assault Weapons Ban
Delivering what his campaign billed as a manufacturing policy speech, Donald Trump in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday appeared to call for an assault weapons ban.
Standing in front of a backdrop that read “Made in America,” the ex-president spoke to a small crowd in the Johnny Mercer Theatre, which holds about 2500 people.
Trump’s tiny rally venue today pic.twitter.com/A4S4sXJHfy
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) September 24, 2024
Last month Vice President Harris gave a speech nearby, just a seven-minute drive, to a group of over 6000 supporters.
READ MORE: Trump and Vance Face Criminal Charges Over ‘Pet-Eating’ Lies
Trump called for a “manufacturing renaissance,” despite America already being in the middle of one.
Has America ever had a manufacturing investment boom as big as the one that started a couple of years ago? pic.twitter.com/2GC5Oq7UQS
— Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) September 24, 2024
After making extensive economic promises, Trump reverted back to one of the underlying themes of his political career since he came down the Trump Tower escalator in June of 2015: attacking immigrants.
“Your wages will rise, your costs will fall, your job opportunities will grow, because we will conduct the largest deportation operation, sadly, in American history,” he pledged.
Trump: Your wages will rise, your costs will fall, your job opportunities will grow, because we will conduct the largest deportation operation, sadly, in American history. pic.twitter.com/WgeyNVPMFm
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024
But in order for that to happen, Trump said, the streets have to be safe and cannot have “the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen.”
RELATED: ‘Straight Up Fascist Project’: Vance Slammed for Vowing to Call Legal Immigrants ‘Illegal’
“We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else.”
Trump: We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else. pic.twitter.com/eha0RjYCV9
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024
Just last month a U.S. District Judge appointed by then-President Donald Trump ruled the federal ban on machine guns violates the Constitution.
Gun violence prevention activist Shannon Watts commented on Trump’s remarks: “Hey guess which political party passed laws to allow those weapons of war on our streets…”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Conditional Adherence’: Speaker Johnson Slammed for Wavering on Certifying 2024 Election
OPINION
‘Conditional Adherence’: Speaker Johnson Slammed for Wavering on Certifying 2024 Election
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, one of the key figures in House Republicans’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election Donald Trump lost, came under fire Tuesday when asked if he will commit to certifying the November election even if Vice President Harris wins.
“Mr. Speaker, do you commit to observing regular order in the certification process of the 2024 election, even if Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump?” reporter Pablo Manríquez asked Tuesday (video below) at Johnson’s weekly press conference.
“Well, of course, if we have a free, fair and safe election, we’re going to follow the Constitution absolutely yes, absolutely yes,” Speaker Johnson replied.
Political observers were quick to point out Johnson’s remark suggests if the election is deemed not “free, fair and safe,” he is effectively saying he might not follow the Constitution.
HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney remarked, “monster ‘IF’ from the House Speaker who’s been insinuating all year the election will be tainted by noncitizen votes.”
READ MORE: ‘Unrepentant Fascist’: Trump Says He’s ‘Cognitively Very Strong’ in ‘Dark, Twisted’ Rally
NOTUS political investigations reporter Jose Pagliery added: “Quite the if/then statement. Conditional adherence to the U.S. Constitution.”
“The ‘if’ here is leaving open not following the constitution,” observed J.J. Abbott, former press secretary to Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf. “Remember Johnson was the ringleader of Stop The Steal within Congress in 2020.”
Less than 24 hours earlier, from his official House account on X, Johnson had posted a screenshot of a tweet from Donald Trump claiming Democrats “are getting ready to CHEAT!” in the 2024 election.
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 23, 2024
The day before, Johnson blasted Democrats for refusing to support Republican legislation Democrats say is designed to curtail and suppress the vote.
The SAVE Act would make it harder for millions of legal citizens to register to vote.
People who have changed their names, including millions of married women, would not be allowed to use their birth certificates when proving their citizenship. pic.twitter.com/LxlO3zkQR3
— Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) September 23, 2024
That legislation, Johnson and House Republicans have been claiming, would stop non-U.S. citizens from voting.
The Brennan Center reported on Johnson’s remarks with Donald Trump on non-citizen voting, and the expected but at that pint unfiled legislation. They called it “the Big Lie put into legislative language,” because “it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote,” and “voting by noncitizens is vanishingly rare.”
Johnson has used his official account on X to falsely malign Democrats over all-but-non-existent non-citizen voting.
House Democrats voted against ensuring ONLY Americans are voting in American elections.
Why?
They want to turn illegals into Democrat voters. pic.twitter.com/2u5J07j063
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 19, 2024
Meanwhile, in October of 2022 The New York Times reported, “A majority of House Republicans last year voted to challenge the Electoral College and upend the presidential election.”
“The most far-reaching of Mr. Trump’s ploys to overturn his defeat, the objections to the Electoral College results by so many House Republicans did more than any lawsuit, speech or rally to engrave in party orthodoxy the myth of a stolen election,” The Times reported. “Their actions that day legitimized Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede, gave new life to his claims of conspiracy and fraud and lent institutional weight to doubts about the central ritual of American democracy.”
“In formal statements justifying their votes, about three-quarters relied on the arguments of a low-profile Louisiana congressman, Representative Mike Johnson, the most important architect of the Electoral College objections,” The Times explained, referring to the now-Speaker of the House.
“On the eve of the Jan. 6 votes, he presented colleagues with what he called a ‘third option.’ He faulted the way some states had changed voting procedures during the pandemic, saying it was unconstitutional, without supporting the outlandish claims of Mr. Trump’s most vocal supporters. His Republican critics called it a Trojan horse that allowed lawmakers to vote with the president while hiding behind a more defensible case.”
That Brennan Center article, referring to Johnson, also reported, “Never before in American history has a sitting speaker of the House done so much to denigrate the integrity of American elections.”
READ MORE: Trump Expands Religious Attacks to Catholic Democrats
Given his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, many seem unwilling to give Speaker Johnson the benefit of the doubt this time.
“If Harris wins, there is no chance they will comply. They’ll still try to overturn the loss,” commented national security attorney Brad Moss.
Barton Gellman, the well-known journalist whose work has focused on national security and who is now a Senior Advisor at the Brennan Center for Justice, wrote: “‘If’ ? There’s a condition on following the Constitution?”
“Should never put ‘if’ before ‘we’re gonna follow the constitution,'” commented Greg Nasif, press secretary to U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), “especially if you took an oath before God on it.”
.@PabloReports: Mr Speaker, do you commit to observing regular order in the certification process of the 2024 election, even if Harris beats Trump?
MIKE JOHNSON: Well of course — if we have a free, fair, and safe election we’re gonna follow the Constitution, absolutely pic.twitter.com/IsASJnIyYD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Impulsive and Ill-Informed’: Trump ‘Unfit’ Warn 741 NatSec Leaders Endorsing Harris
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
Trump in Georgia Goes Off-Script, Appears to Call for Assault Weapons Ban
- News3 days ago
Trump and Vance Face Criminal Charges Over ‘Pet-Eating’ Lies
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Hostile Takeovers’: Trump Says Immigrants Are Using ‘Massive Machine Gun-Type Equipment’
- News2 days ago
‘Hellscape’: Women Increasingly Charged With Pregnancy-Related Crimes After Roe’s End
- News2 days ago
‘Ain’t Taking Anybody’s Jobs’: Trump Blasted Over Haitian Lies, This Time in Pennsylvania
- News1 day ago
Speaker Johnson and Top House Republicans Rush to Protect ‘Racial Arsonist’ Clay Higgins
- News1 day ago
Mark Cuban Amps Up Attacks on Trump: ‘The Family Business Is Now the Republican Party’
- News22 hours ago
Appeals Court ‘Skeptical’ of Trump’s Civil Fraud Conviction: Reports