‘Entire World Ripping Us Off’: Trump Quotes FDR in Angry Tariff War Meltdown
President Donald Trump exploded in a fiery social media rant Thursday morning, defending his tariffs with rhetoric that framed them as weapons in a war—quoting WW II-era President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) to defend his controversial taxes.
Trump’s attack on what he called the “Globalist Wall Street Journal” followed criticism from the Murdoch-owned newspaper’s editor, who argued that Trump’s “haphazard” tariffs were unsettling business leaders and fostering instability.
Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning (video below) that less than two months ago, just as Trump was ushering in his second term, the mood of business executives was “upbeat.” She explained that “the talk was all of deregulation, growth, you know, no tax rises — boom, boom America — and Europe was absolutely stuck in the doldrums, very unhappy. But it’s very interesting how that mood has shifted pretty much since all the tariffs started coming in.”
The President went ballistic.
READ MORE: ‘Not Above the Law’: Fist-Pounding Democrat Explodes Asking ‘Where’s Elon Musk?’
“The Globalist Wall Street Journal has no idea what they are doing or saying,” he declared. “They are owned by the polluted thinking of the European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of ‘screwing the United States of America. Their (WSJ!) thinking is antiquated and weak, and very bad for the USA. But have no fear, we will WIN on everything!!! Egg prices are down, oil is down, interest rates are down, and TARIFF RELATED MONEY IS POURING INTO THE UNITED STATES.”
He ended that post by misquoting FDR’s famous remarks, stating: “The only thing you have to fear, is fear itself!”
Minutes later, Trump continued his rant.
“The U.S. doesn’t have Free Trade. We have ‘Stupid Trade.’ The Entire World is RIPPING US OFF!!!”
For years, Trump boasted and bragged about the trade deal he took credit for negotiating, the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, or “USMCA,” which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Earlier Thursday morning, Trump had exploded over tariffs the European Union had announced, tariffs that were in response to those Trump had imposed.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Simple’: GOP Senator Insists States Will Enforce Federal Non-Discrimination Laws
“The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States,” Trump alleged, “has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.”
(Many were quick to point out that there is no “Champagne business” in the U.S., as champagne legally only comes from France.)
“Tit-for-tat threats gather pace in transatlantic trade feud,” Bloomberg News reported, adding: “Trump is ‘escalating the trade war he chose to unleash,’ Laurent Saint-Martin, France’s trade minister, wrote in a post on X. ‘We will not give in to threats and will always protect our industries.'”
Bloomberg added that Trump’s “sweeping tariff agenda” was being enacted “in a piecemeal fashion, a strategy that has been punctuated by uncertainty, including delays, reversals and changes in direction.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
This is probably the interview that set Trump off on Truth Social this morn — Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker criticizing Trump’s policies on Maria Bartiromo’s show, saying executives are “floundering” because of them, & adding that prices will go up for consumers because of tariffs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 13, 2025 at 9:12 AM
READ MORE: Egg Prices Have ‘Soared’ — Trump Insists They Have ‘Come Down a Lot’
Image via Reuters
‘Bizarre’: GOP Obsessed With Me Instead of Governing, Says Transgender Congresswoman
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) is calling out House Republicans for their “weird” and “bizarre” fixation on culture war issues—and particularly their obsession with her. As the first openly transgender member of Congress and the highest-ranking transgender elected official in the U.S., McBride is urging Republican lawmakers to focus on governing instead of their divisive rhetoric and tactics.
Congresswoman McBride has been attacked by House Republicans since before she was sworn in to office in January, particularly by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). But now some behavior has become so disruptive it is affecting the ability of Congress to do the people’s work.
On Tuesday, a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee chairman, U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) abruptly ended his own committee’s hearing after being chastised for addressing Congresswoman McBride as “Mr. McBride.” McBride responded by saying, “Thank you, Madam Chair.”
READ MORE: ‘Entire World Ripping Us Off’: Trump Quotes FDR in Angry Tariff War Meltdown
When U.S. Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) challenged Self for misgendering McBride, the chairman repeated his remarks, leading Keating to angrily criticize him.
“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Congressman Keating declared, as USA Today reported. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit. But this is not decent.”
Self: I now recognize the representative from Delaware Mr. McBride
McBride: Thank you Madam chair
Keating: Mr. Chairman can you repeat your instruction?
Self: We have set the standard on the floor of the House.
Keating: You are out of order. Have you no decency?
Self: We… pic.twitter.com/8ODn3kBvad
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025
Chairman Self, reposting a MAGA influencer post, defended his actions by declaring, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” That “policy” comes from a Trump executive order, which applies to the executive branch but is not law. It is also, as Doctors for America noted, “medically inaccurate and fueled by transphobia.”
In support of Chairman Self, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) posted on social media, “Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride is a biological man and always will be.” That post received tremendous outrage.
Thursday morning at a press conference, Rep. McBride slammed House Republicans, while urging them to fulfill the responsibilities they were elected to perform.
“We will not take a lecture on decorum from a party that incited an insurrection,” McBride declared.
NOTUS reports that statement came “after a group of female lawmakers was asked about Republican criticism of Democratic antics during Donald Trump’s recent joint address and the episode on Tuesday involving McBride’s pronouns.”
“I appear to live rent free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues,” McBride continued.
READ MORE: ‘Not Above the Law’: Fist-Pounding Democrat Explodes Asking ‘Where’s Elon Musk?’
“I wish that they would spend even a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me thinking about how to lower the costs for American families,” she added. “I wish they would spend a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me, figuring out how to make government actually work better rather than making it work worse in order to prove that government can’t work.”
“They are obsessed with culture war issues,” McBridge charged. “The Republican party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre, and the American people deserve serious legislators, serious elected officials who are focused on bringing people together to deliver real results for the American people, not to play games and not to engage in school yard taunts.”
NOTUS also reported that “Republicans have repeatedly misgendered McBride since the start of her term. During her maiden floor speech, Republican Rep. Mary Miller — who was presiding over the chamber at the time — introduced McBride as the “gentleman from Delaware.”
.@Rep_McBride (D-DE): “The Republican Party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre.” pic.twitter.com/OKMX32yZFF
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 13, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Egg Prices Have ‘Soared’ — Trump Insists They Have ‘Come Down a Lot’
Image via Reuters
‘Not Above the Law’: Fist-Pounding Democrat Explodes Asking ‘Where’s Elon Musk?’
A top House Democrat exploded in anger during a committee hearing on Wednesday, outraged over the absence of Elon Musk, the leader of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), whose team has turned their attention to Social Security. Musk this week has suggested there is tremendous fraud and waste in “entitlements,” which would also suggest a focus on Social Security.
“Most of the federal spending is entitlements. So that’s the big one to eliminate. That’s the sort of half trillion, maybe six, 700 billion,” Musk said on Monday.
The Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security, U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT) shouted, screamed, pointed, and pounded his fist during remarks on Wednesday. Larson was furious over what he said were Musk’s plans to privatize Social Security.
“Where is Elon Musk?” Congressman Larson demanded to know. “I’m sure he’s a genius and is a very credible person because of the wealth he’s accumulated, but that does not put him above the law or the responsibility to come before this committee in this Congress.”
READ MORE: ‘It’s Simple’: GOP Senator Insists States Will Enforce Federal Non-Discrimination Laws
“If he’s so great, if these plans and all the fraud and abuse that he found are so eminent, why isn’t he here explaining it?” the Connecticut Democrat demanded to know. “You know why? Because he’s out to privatize Social Security. He’s been on television the last couple of days, talking exactly about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid and what he intends to do, privatize it.”
“The American people, some of them may have been born at night, but not last night,” Larson angrily quipped.
Asking one Congressman why “you won’t even let the person who’s planning to privatize” Social Security come before the committee, Larson alleged that Musk is “telling the big lie in front of everyone, in bold as he possibly can, saying, this is what we’re gonna do, the Congress is in our back pocket, we don’t even have to come before them and testify, because we control the House, we control the Senate, and we control the Presidency, and it’s the tyranny of the executive.”
READ MORE: Egg Prices Have ‘Soared’ — Trump Insists They Have ‘Come Down a Lot’
Larson accused Congress of having “not done anything in more than 54 years. And now you have someone coming in to privatize a system, something you have longed to do, going back to 1982?”
“Because Elon Musk thinks that this is the best thing to do? President Trump has called Social Security a scam.” Elon Musk, Larson added, has “called it a Ponzi scheme.”
“No other agency operates for under less than one percent with what they administered to over 70 million people in the nation’s number one anti-poverty program for the elderly and children.”
“If he’s right, if they’re so good, if they’re so just, why aren’t they here telling the American people about it?” Larson asked. “They’re not because you know the truth. It’s about privateization.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Heartless’: Trump’s $660 Million School Food Cut Is Latest GOP Attack on Nutrition Aid
‘It’s Simple’: GOP Senator Insists States Will Enforce Federal Non-Discrimination Laws
A prominent Republican U.S. Senator is praising the Trump administration’s aggressive push to drastically slash staffing, programs, and the scope of the U.S. Department of Education, as it aims for its complete elimination. U.S. Senator Jim Banks of Indiana asserts that the federal laws overseen by the agency—particularly those protecting children, including minority and disabled students—will be enforced by all 50 states.
In general, states lack the legal authority and jurisdiction to enforce federal law.
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced on Tuesday that approximately 50% of the workforce of her agency, about 1300 employees, will be terminated. She said it is the first step in entirely eliminating the agency, which technically would require an act of Congress.
“This has been a long time coming,” Banks told Fox News, urging Congress to “abolish” the Department of Education. Banks also pushed so-called “school choice,” programs which allow taxpayer dollars to be used for private and religious schools.
READ MORE: Egg Prices Have ‘Soared’ — Trump Insists They Have ‘Come Down a Lot’
“I think it’s simple,” Senator Banks, a far-right Republican and former Chair of the ultra-conservative House Republican Study Committee, told Fox News on Wednesday (video below) when asked how disabled school children will be protected without the federal agency.
“That will be done at the state level. A federal bureaucrat who’s in Washington, D.C., can’t protect schools and kids in Indiana,” Banks insisted. “Getting the federal government out of the way and letting schools take care of these issues with those tax dollars — more tax dollars will be spent at the local level — will help that happen in a much better way.”
Senator Banks’s own state of Indiana has a less than stellar record of compliance with federal — and even its own state — nondiscrimination laws, going back as far as the 1940s and 1950s.
Later, Senator Banks declared, “It’s long past time that we have a President who is serious about getting the federal government out of education.”
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that she will take the Trump administration to court over its attempts to shut down the Department of Education.
READ MORE: ‘Heartless’: Trump’s $660 Million School Food Cut Is Latest GOP Attack on Nutrition Aid
“The U.S. Department of Education is vital to our students, our teachers, our parents, and countless communities across our nation. Gutting this agency is illegal and will harm millions. We will once again see this administration in court,” James wrote.
According to the U.S. Department of Education’s website, the “Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) is a law that makes available a free appropriate public education to eligible children with disabilities throughout the nation and ensures special education and related services to those children.”
That federal law prior to 1990 was called the Education for All Handicapped Children Act (EHA). It was enacted “in 1975 to support states and localities in protecting the rights of, meeting the individual needs of, and improving the results for infants, toddlers, children, and youth with disabilities and their families.”
The Dept. of Education also noted that “Before EHA, many children were denied access to education and opportunities to learn. In 1970, U.S. schools educated only one in five children with disabilities, and many states had laws excluding certain students, including children who were deaf, blind, emotionally disturbed, or had an intellectual disability.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
FOX NEWS: The Department of Education is tasked with protecting disabled students across America. How are you going defend this?
SEN. JIM BANKS: I think it’s simple. That will be done at the state level. pic.twitter.com/qTm7hlZPTq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Cower Before a Mad King’: GOP Moves to ‘Surrender’ Congress’ Power Over Trump’s Tariffs
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
