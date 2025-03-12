‘Not Above the Law’: Fist-Pounding Democrat Explodes Asking ‘Where’s Elon Musk?’

A top House Democrat exploded in anger during a committee hearing on Wednesday, outraged over the absence of Elon Musk, the leader of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), whose team has turned their attention to Social Security. Musk this week has suggested there is tremendous fraud and waste in “entitlements,” which would also suggest a focus on Social Security.

“Most of the federal spending is entitlements. So that’s the big one to eliminate. That’s the sort of half trillion, maybe six, 700 billion,” Musk said on Monday.

The Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security, U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT) shouted, screamed, pointed, and pounded his fist during remarks on Wednesday. Larson was furious over what he said were Musk’s plans to privatize Social Security.

“Where is Elon Musk?” Congressman Larson demanded to know. “I’m sure he’s a genius and is a very credible person because of the wealth he’s accumulated, but that does not put him above the law or the responsibility to come before this committee in this Congress.”

“If he’s so great, if these plans and all the fraud and abuse that he found are so eminent, why isn’t he here explaining it?” the Connecticut Democrat demanded to know. “You know why? Because he’s out to privatize Social Security. He’s been on television the last couple of days, talking exactly about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid and what he intends to do, privatize it.”

“The American people, some of them may have been born at night, but not last night,” Larson angrily quipped.

Asking one Congressman why “you won’t even let the person who’s planning to privatize” Social Security come before the committee, Larson alleged that Musk is “telling the big lie in front of everyone, in bold as he possibly can, saying, this is what we’re gonna do, the Congress is in our back pocket, we don’t even have to come before them and testify, because we control the House, we control the Senate, and we control the Presidency, and it’s the tyranny of the executive.”

Larson accused Congress of having “not done anything in more than 54 years. And now you have someone coming in to privatize a system, something you have longed to do, going back to 1982?”

“Because Elon Musk thinks that this is the best thing to do? President Trump has called Social Security a scam.” Elon Musk, Larson added, has “called it a Ponzi scheme.”

“No other agency operates for under less than one percent with what they administered to over 70 million people in the nation’s number one anti-poverty program for the elderly and children.”

“If he’s right, if they’re so good, if they’re so just, why aren’t they here telling the American people about it?” Larson asked. “They’re not because you know the truth. It’s about privateization.”

