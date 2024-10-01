Biden Calls Trump a ‘Liar’ as Administration Hits Back Over False Helene Response Attacks

Donald Trump‘s false claims on Monday, alleging the Biden administration was intentionally ignoring Hurricane Helene victims in Republican areas, along with right-wing media and activists’ false claims there has been little to no response from the administration, are getting push back from the administration and President Biden himself.

At a campaign stop in hurricane-ravaged Valdosta, Georgia, the ex-president “repeatedly spread falsehoods Monday about the federal response to Hurricane Helene despite claiming not to be politicizing the disaster as he toured hard-hit areas in south Georgia,” the Associated Press reported.

Trump “claimed upon landing in Valdosta that President Joe Biden was ‘sleeping’ and not responding to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who he said was ‘calling the president and hasn’t been able to get him.’ He repeated the claim at an event with reporters after being told Kemp said he had spoken to Biden.”

Trump on Monday had also posted to social media, “don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!”

In a rare move, a spokesperson for FEMA made public the emergency management agency’s response to a claim by a far right-wing activist.

“This is a lie,” FEMA Director of Public Affairs and Spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg wrote on social media atop a screenshot of a claim by a far-right wing activist. “We help all people regardless of background as fast as possible before, during and after disasters. That is our mission and that is our focus.”

Robby Starbuck, a failed Republican congressional candidate who this year has targeted several large corporations over their diversity programs, on Monday wrote on social media: “I’m sure people who’ve lost loved ones, lost their homes and now see their town underwater feel really great knowing that FEMA’s #1 goal is to be woke. Everything about their terrible response makes sense now. What an embarrassment.”

Starbuck had posted, out-of-context, a page from FEMA’s internal strategic plan for its workforce.

“The first objective in each goal focuses on the emergency management workforce, ensuring they are ready to support those served,” FEMA’s website reads, which Starbuck did not include or explain.

This is a lie. We help all people regardless of background as fast as possible before, during and after disasters. That is our mission and that is our focus. pic.twitter.com/gadMvelQ3a — Jaclyn Rothenberg (@FEMAspox) September 30, 2024

Later on Monday in the Oval Office during a video call with North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, a reporter said, “Donald Trump has accused both of you of ignoring the disaster —”

President Biden interjected, angrily, replying: “He is lying.”

On his social media account, Biden wrote, “Donald Trump is a liar. I’m working with governors and local officials to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

Donald Trump is a liar. I’m working with governors and local officials to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/N2rzfFEftV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 1, 2024

The White House is also pushing back against the false claims from the far right.

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Emilie Simons reposted a tweet from The Bulwark and MSNBC journalist Sam Stein, and wrote “Fact Check.”

Andrew Bates, the White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President, posted video of Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp praising President Biden. That video refuted Donald Trump’s false claim President Biden had not spoken with Governor Kemp, saying, “They’re being very non-responsive.”

Has Trump told Gov. Kemp, who said this today? “The President just called me yesterday afternoon.” “And he just said ‘hey, what do you need?’” “He offered that if there’s other things we need, just to call him directly, which, I appreciate that.” https://t.co/ABiE0AE0GS pic.twitter.com/Y9WcwULJes — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 30, 2024

And White House Principal Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend refuted Republican House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s tweet that read: “Joe Biden was at the beach.”

No surprise. The misinformation train has left the station. THIS is what @POTUS did this weekend: -Approved Major Disaster declarations from NC, SC, FL. -Received several briefings from FEMA. -Talked with NC Gov Cooper, GA Gov Kemp, Valdosta Mayor, other local leaders. 1/ pic.twitter.com/iDdTg2YEBm — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) September 30, 2024

