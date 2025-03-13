News
‘Basically Underwater on Everything’: Trump in Big Trouble With Majority of Voters Poll Finds
Barely more than 50 days into his second term, President Donald Trump appears to be failing in the eyes of a majority of American voters on nearly every major issue — from the economy to immigration to the war in Ukraine to trade to his handling of the federal workforce and more —according to a new poll released Thursday by the highly-respected Quinnipiac University.
“A noticeable uptick of discontent can be seen over President Trump’s handling of a range of issues: from Ukraine to the economy to the federal workforce,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.
A majority of Americans, 53%, disapprove of the president’s performance overall, with just 42% approving. That’s a significant swing (11 points) on the disapproval side from Quinnipiac’s January 29 poll, which found 46% percent of Americans approved of the new president’s performance, and 42% disapproved.
Fox News host Jessica Tarlov gave an overview of the poll’s results, telling viewers (video below), “So basically, he is underwater on everything.”
On one of the most strongly-negative questions, 60% of voters oppose President Trump’s plan to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. Just one in three support it. Another major negative is Trump’s position on trade with Canada: 58 percent of voters disapprove of his handling of that issue, just 36 percent approve. That is closely followed by trade with Mexico (56% disapprove).
Historically, the economy has been one of Trump’s strongest approval areas. That is no longer the case.
A majority of voters, 54%, disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy — just 41% approve.
“In the Quinnipiac poll released today, 1 percent of voters describe the state of the America’s economy as excellent. That’s not a typo,” observed Democratic strategist Matt McDermott.
On that topic, Quinnipiac reported, a whopping “76 percent describe it as either not so good (45 percent) or poor (31 percent).”
According to Quinnipiac’s numbers, voters thought President J0e Biden’s economy was better in his last full month (December) than they think President Trump’s is now.
Quinnipiac University’s December 2024 poll found 34 percent described the economy “as either excellent (3 percent) or good (31 percent) and 64 percent described it as either not so good (31 percent) or poor (33 percent).”
Immigration, also once a strong area for Trump, no longer is.
Nearly half of voters, 49%, disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration issues. 46% approve.
Other negatives include his handling of the Russia – Ukraine war (55% disapprove), the federal workforce (also 55% disapprove), foreign policy (53% disapprove,) and the military (48% disapprove).
Trump’s Oval Office dressing down of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not go over well with the American voter.
“Fifty-eight percent of voters disapprove of the way President Trump handled the recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, while 35 percent approve.”
Trump’s overall approval rating (42%) is actually one point below what voters gave President Zelenskyy (43%).
Meanwhile, six in ten voters (61%) think Trump is not hard enough on Russia, while half (50%) think he is too tough on Ukraine.
In fact, the only issue where Trump’s overall favorable outweighed his unfavorable rating is trade with China, which has not made many headlines recently. On that issue, 46% approve, 44% approve, a narrow margin.
But even in areas not directly tied to Trump’s approval rating, voters oppose the President’s position, at least in part.
“More than half of voters (57 percent) think that children who have not received standard vaccinations should not be allowed to attend schools and childcare facilities, while 35 percent think that children who have not received standard vaccinations should be allowed to attend schools and childcare facilities,” Quinnipiac found.
On the President’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), 60% of voters “disapprove of the way Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency,” Quinnipiac found, “are dealing with workers employed by the federal government, while 36 percent approve.”
Republicans (77 – 16 percent) approve, while Democrats (96 – 2 percent) and independents (68 – 28 percent) disapprove.
Fifty-four percent of voters think Elon Musk and DOGE are hurting the country, while 40 percent think they are helping the country.
President Trump has ordered that any school that requires vaccinations for COVID-19 will be defunded.
“TIMBER!” exclaimed SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah, who wrote that the poll shows, “Trump’s approval rating falling as fast as he’s killing stock market.”
“ONLY 42% approve of Trump’s presidency. That is LOWEST EVER for 2nd term President at 50 days,” he noted.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Jessica: If you look at the latest Quinnipiac poll, over 50% disapproval of trump himself, how he is handling the economy, how he is handling the federal workforce, how he is handling Ukraine-Russia, how he is handling trade with Mexico, how he is handing trade with Canada. So… pic.twitter.com/4R5pnCoz6m
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
‘Bizarre’: GOP Obsessed With Me Instead of Governing, Says Transgender Congresswoman
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) is calling out House Republicans for their “weird” and “bizarre” fixation on culture war issues—and particularly their obsession with her. As the first openly transgender member of Congress and the highest-ranking transgender elected official in the U.S., McBride is urging Republican lawmakers to focus on governing instead of their divisive rhetoric and tactics.
Congresswoman McBride has been attacked by House Republicans since before she was sworn in to office in January, particularly by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). But now some behavior has become so disruptive it is affecting the ability of Congress to do the people’s work.
On Tuesday, a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee chairman, U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) abruptly ended his own committee’s hearing after being chastised for addressing Congresswoman McBride as “Mr. McBride.” McBride responded by saying, “Thank you, Madam Chair.”
When U.S. Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) challenged Self for misgendering McBride, the chairman repeated his remarks, leading Keating to angrily criticize him.
“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Congressman Keating declared, as USA Today reported. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit. But this is not decent.”
Self: I now recognize the representative from Delaware Mr. McBride
McBride: Thank you Madam chair
Keating: Mr. Chairman can you repeat your instruction?
Self: We have set the standard on the floor of the House.
Keating: You are out of order. Have you no decency?
Self: We… pic.twitter.com/8ODn3kBvad
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025
Chairman Self, reposting a MAGA influencer post, defended his actions by declaring, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” That “policy” comes from a Trump executive order, which applies to the executive branch but is not law. It is also, as Doctors for America noted, “medically inaccurate and fueled by transphobia.”
In support of Chairman Self, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) posted on social media, “Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride is a biological man and always will be.” That post received tremendous outrage.
Thursday morning at a press conference, Rep. McBride slammed House Republicans, while urging them to fulfill the responsibilities they were elected to perform.
“We will not take a lecture on decorum from a party that incited an insurrection,” McBride declared.
NOTUS reports that statement came “after a group of female lawmakers was asked about Republican criticism of Democratic antics during Donald Trump’s recent joint address and the episode on Tuesday involving McBride’s pronouns.”
“I appear to live rent free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues,” McBride continued.
“I wish that they would spend even a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me thinking about how to lower the costs for American families,” she added. “I wish they would spend a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me, figuring out how to make government actually work better rather than making it work worse in order to prove that government can’t work.”
“They are obsessed with culture war issues,” McBridge charged. “The Republican party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre, and the American people deserve serious legislators, serious elected officials who are focused on bringing people together to deliver real results for the American people, not to play games and not to engage in school yard taunts.”
NOTUS also reported that “Republicans have repeatedly misgendered McBride since the start of her term. During her maiden floor speech, Republican Rep. Mary Miller — who was presiding over the chamber at the time — introduced McBride as the “gentleman from Delaware.”
.@Rep_McBride (D-DE): “The Republican Party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre.” pic.twitter.com/OKMX32yZFF
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 13, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
‘Entire World Ripping Us Off’: Trump Quotes FDR in Angry Tariff War Meltdown
President Donald Trump exploded in a fiery social media rant Thursday morning, defending his tariffs with rhetoric that framed them as weapons in a war—quoting WW II-era President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) to defend his controversial taxes.
Trump’s attack on what he called the “Globalist Wall Street Journal” followed criticism from the Murdoch-owned newspaper’s editor, who argued that Trump’s “haphazard” tariffs were unsettling business leaders and fostering instability.
Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning (video below) that less than two months ago, just as Trump was ushering in his second term, the mood of business executives was “upbeat.” She explained that “the talk was all of deregulation, growth, you know, no tax rises — boom, boom America — and Europe was absolutely stuck in the doldrums, very unhappy. But it’s very interesting how that mood has shifted pretty much since all the tariffs started coming in.”
The President went ballistic.
“The Globalist Wall Street Journal has no idea what they are doing or saying,” he declared. “They are owned by the polluted thinking of the European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of ‘screwing the United States of America. Their (WSJ!) thinking is antiquated and weak, and very bad for the USA. But have no fear, we will WIN on everything!!! Egg prices are down, oil is down, interest rates are down, and TARIFF RELATED MONEY IS POURING INTO THE UNITED STATES.”
He ended that post by misquoting FDR’s famous remarks, stating: “The only thing you have to fear, is fear itself!”
Minutes later, Trump continued his rant.
“The U.S. doesn’t have Free Trade. We have ‘Stupid Trade.’ The Entire World is RIPPING US OFF!!!”
For years, Trump boasted and bragged about the trade deal he took credit for negotiating, the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, or “USMCA,” which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Earlier Thursday morning, Trump had exploded over tariffs the European Union had announced, tariffs that were in response to those Trump had imposed.
“The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States,” Trump alleged, “has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.”
(Many were quick to point out that there is no “Champagne business” in the U.S., as champagne legally only comes from France.)
“Tit-for-tat threats gather pace in transatlantic trade feud,” Bloomberg News reported, adding: “Trump is ‘escalating the trade war he chose to unleash,’ Laurent Saint-Martin, France’s trade minister, wrote in a post on X. ‘We will not give in to threats and will always protect our industries.'”
Bloomberg added that Trump’s “sweeping tariff agenda” was being enacted “in a piecemeal fashion, a strategy that has been punctuated by uncertainty, including delays, reversals and changes in direction.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
This is probably the interview that set Trump off on Truth Social this morn — Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker criticizing Trump’s policies on Maria Bartiromo’s show, saying executives are “floundering” because of them, & adding that prices will go up for consumers because of tariffs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 13, 2025 at 9:12 AM
Image via Reuters
News
‘Not Above the Law’: Fist-Pounding Democrat Explodes Asking ‘Where’s Elon Musk?’
A top House Democrat exploded in anger during a committee hearing on Wednesday, outraged over the absence of Elon Musk, the leader of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), whose team has turned their attention to Social Security. Musk this week has suggested there is tremendous fraud and waste in “entitlements,” which would also suggest a focus on Social Security.
“Most of the federal spending is entitlements. So that’s the big one to eliminate. That’s the sort of half trillion, maybe six, 700 billion,” Musk said on Monday.
The Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security, U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT) shouted, screamed, pointed, and pounded his fist during remarks on Wednesday. Larson was furious over what he said were Musk’s plans to privatize Social Security.
“Where is Elon Musk?” Congressman Larson demanded to know. “I’m sure he’s a genius and is a very credible person because of the wealth he’s accumulated, but that does not put him above the law or the responsibility to come before this committee in this Congress.”
“If he’s so great, if these plans and all the fraud and abuse that he found are so eminent, why isn’t he here explaining it?” the Connecticut Democrat demanded to know. “You know why? Because he’s out to privatize Social Security. He’s been on television the last couple of days, talking exactly about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid and what he intends to do, privatize it.”
“The American people, some of them may have been born at night, but not last night,” Larson angrily quipped.
Asking one Congressman why “you won’t even let the person who’s planning to privatize” Social Security come before the committee, Larson alleged that Musk is “telling the big lie in front of everyone, in bold as he possibly can, saying, this is what we’re gonna do, the Congress is in our back pocket, we don’t even have to come before them and testify, because we control the House, we control the Senate, and we control the Presidency, and it’s the tyranny of the executive.”
Larson accused Congress of having “not done anything in more than 54 years. And now you have someone coming in to privatize a system, something you have longed to do, going back to 1982?”
“Because Elon Musk thinks that this is the best thing to do? President Trump has called Social Security a scam.” Elon Musk, Larson added, has “called it a Ponzi scheme.”
“No other agency operates for under less than one percent with what they administered to over 70 million people in the nation’s number one anti-poverty program for the elderly and children.”
“If he’s right, if they’re so good, if they’re so just, why aren’t they here telling the American people about it?” Larson asked. “They’re not because you know the truth. It’s about privateization.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
