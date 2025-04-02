News
‘Just Plain Dumb’: Trump’s Smuggled Fentanyl Tariff Mocked
In a late-night tirade against top Senate Republicans, President Donald Trump—repeating a claim he made earlier in the week—insisted that smuggled fentanyl can be subjected to tariffs, drawing widespread ridicule, including from conservatives. He offered no explanation for how such a policy would work, nor did he clarify whether traffickers are expected to declare illegal drugs at the border.
Just before 1 AM, the President blasted former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, along with Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins, for supporting legislation that would remove the tariffs the President is imposing on the nation of Canada, one of America’s largest and oldest allies and trading partners. The Constitution grants Congress, not the President, the power over tariffs.
Trump urged them to “get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy.”
The President has offered different reasons at different times over the past few months to explain why he is imposing tariffs on Canada. Fentanyl from Canada represents an infinitesimal amount of the drug that comes into the U.S.—most of which is smuggled in by American citizens.
Trump continued his rant, baselessly blaming the four Republicans for “allowing Fentanyl to pour into our Country unchecked, and without penalty.”
“What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?” he asked, before declaring they are “extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself.”
Economic historian Phil Magness observed, “If this panic-tweet is true, it appears that the GOP has the 4 votes needed for the Senate resolution rescinding Trump’s unconstitutional tariff decree against Canada.” He added: “Trump appears to believe that his tariff is actually taxing illegal fentanyl sales.”
Just one day earlier, Trump had also suggested that illegal fentanyl being smuggled in from Canada can be tariffed.
“Senator Tim Kaine, who ran against me with Crooked Hillary in 2016, is trying to halt our critical Tariffs on deadly Fentanyl coming in from Canada,” Trump wrote.
Responding to Wednesday’s post-midnight tirade, critics of various political stripes, mocked the President.
Jonah Goldberg, the conservative journalist and author of the book “Liberal Fascism,” wrote: “Wait. Does Trump think we can tariff the ‘sale’ of fentanyl into America from those Canadian drug cartels?”
Attorney George Conway, responding to Goldberg, remarked, “Trump really is just plain … dumb.”
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) also mocked Trump.
“I’m withholding my judgement on this bill until I see whether the sales & use tax exemptions allow fentanyl precursors to evade this tariff,” Casten wrote, before adding: “(I’m joking of course. It takes a very dumb man to think drug traffickers are filing import paperwork & tax forms at the border.)”
Economist Max Gulker, a senior policy research analyst at the libertarian Reason Foundation, took a more textbook approach. Since President Trump at times has claimed he is placing tariffs on goods to motivate manufacturers to return to the U.S., Gulker wrote: “Wait are these strategic tariffs or are we trying to reshore fentanyl labs?”
Image via Reuters
‘Parade of Incompetence’: Trump Security Adviser Set Up Numerous Signal Chats on Key Crises
Less than two weeks ago there was SignalGate, the Trump administration’s national security scandal that potentially endangered the lives of U.S. service members, and risked exposing military plans, by using an insecure channel to discuss, map out, and announce progress of an attack in Yemen. Then there was the Trump administration’s passwords scandal, where passwords, email addresses, and phone numbers of top Trump national security officials were easily found online. And just yesterday, GmailGate, the Trump administration’s use of the even less-secure commercial email app, to conduct government business.
All three crises involved President Donald Trump’s national security team, including White House national security adviser Mike Waltz, who admitted to setting up the insecure Signal chat.
On Wednesday afternoon, Politico reported that Waltz’s team actually had set up 20 or more different Signal group chats, for national security crises.
“National security adviser Mike Waltz’s team regularly set up chats on Signal to coordinate official work on issues including Ukraine, China, Gaza, Middle East policy, Africa and Europe, according to four people who have been personally added to Signal chats,” according to Politico. “Two of the people said they were in or have direct knowledge of at least 20 such chats. All four said they saw instances of sensitive information being discussed.”
“Waltz built the entire NSC communications process on Signal,” said one of the four sources.
Experts have warned that the use of Signal in certain circumstances may violate national security regulations, as well as federal law surrounding retention of government communications.
The use of Signal on personal cell phones is also problematic because those mobile devices can easily be compromised, experts say. CISA, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has recommended the use of Signal instead of less secure platforms, but not for classified or sensitive communications.
“None of the four individuals said they were aware of whether any classified information was shared, but all said that posts in group chats did include sensitive details of national security work,” Politico noted.
Additionally, on Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported more concerning national security lapses.
“Two U.S. officials also said that Waltz has created and hosted multiple other sensitive national-security conversations on Signal with cabinet members, including separate threads on how to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine as well as military operations. They declined to address if any classified information was posted in those chats,” the Journal reported. It was not clear if these were among the 20 or more chats Politico reported on Wednesday.
“In under 10 days, we’ve heard about journalists added to unclassified chats and sensitive data being shot around on personal emails,” lamented U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “And now we’re hearing there’s dozens more chats. It’s a never-ending parade of sloppy, reckless incompetence.”
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), also responding to the latest news from Politico, wrote: “President Trump must put our troops and national security first. Waltz must step down. If he won’t, President Trump should fire him.”
Democratic congressional candidate Cait Conley is a former National Security Council official who “spent nearly 20 years in the military, including a stint working on counterterrorism for the National Security Council under former President Biden,” The New York Times has reported. She also worked at CISA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
“This is not an Administration that’s serious about protecting America. Every person on those (20!) group chats should have known better,” Conley observed.
“The national security advisor continues to put our country at risk by using chats to discuss sensitive issues, allowing our adversaries to potentially intercept these messages,” commented former Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary and former Special Assistant to the President Sabrina Singh. “This is not putting America First – it’s the opposite.”
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), a former Air Force JAG officer, wrote: “National Security Adviser Waltz should resign for repeatedly playing fast and loose with OpSec. Signal should not be used to discuss sensitive information. The Pentagon warned against using Signal even for unclassified information.”
MSNBC host Symone Sanders Townsend snarked, “Amateur hour at the OK Corral and that’s even offensive to the amateurs.”
“This is Trump’s CLOWN CAR CABINET!,” charged CNN commentator Maria Cardona. “Incompetent, unqualified, unserious. AND these massive national security blunders, put US all is SERIOUS danger! They need to go!!”
Image via Reuters
‘Significant Political Rift’: Trump Faces Possible Defeat in First Tariff Test
President Donald Trump’s midnight rant attacking four top Republican Senators appeared to reveal the President’s first big tariff test—on “Liberation Day” Wednesday, the day he is unveiling what is expected to be a highly unpopular global tariffs package—is off course, and may ultimately fail.
Democrats have proposed legislation to block Trump’s tariffs on Canada, one of America’s largest and oldest trading and military partners, by declaring Trump’s stated “national emergency” to have ended.
It appears Trump may lose this battle, at least in the Senate.
In his overnight tirade, Trump attacked four GOP Senators by name: Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski, who, reports suggest, will join with Democrats to support the legislation to block his Canadian tariffs.
Last year, even before Trump won the election, McConnell was a staunch “no” on tariffs.
“I’m not a fan of tariffs. They raise prices for American consumers. I’m more of a free trade kind of Republican that remembers how many jobs were created by the exports that we engage in,” the then-Senate Minority Leader told reporters.
McConnell is again a staunch no on tariffs, at least for Canada.
“I’m with you,” McConnell reportedly told U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who is sponsoring the legislation, CNN’s Haley Talbot reported.
“Kaine says rock solid GOP with him are Collins Murkowski Rand Paul and McConnell,” she added — the four Trump targeted.
It gets worse for Trump.
On Monday afternoon, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) warned that Trump’s tariffs could cause farmers in his state “irreparable” harm.
“Anyone who says there may be a little bit of pain before we get things right need[s] to talk to my farmers who are one crop away from bankruptcy,” Tillis told CNN’s Manu Raju, as HuffPost reported.
“They don’t have time. So we’ve got to be crisp on this implementation,” he added. “Otherwise, we could do damage that is irreparable to farmers.”
While Tillis has not yet indicated how he will vote, there may be other Republicans supporting the Democrats’ legislation.
“At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Kaine said other Republicans are also reaching out to him to get information on the resolution, indicating the number of GOP supporters may grow,” Politico reports. “Kaine also said Trump’s announcement about a new wave of tariffs, which is expected to take place prior to the Senate resolution vote, ‘could increase pressure for more [Republicans] to join.'”
Politico earlier on Wednesday reported that GOP Senators “Chuck Grassley — one of many farm-state Republicans concerned about the Canadian tariffs — and John Cornyn were noncommittal Tuesday about how they might vote.”
Should things go south for Trump, Vice President JD Vance will be on hand to cast a vote if the resolution is a tie.
Importantly, Politico observes, “the GOP dissent on the Hill represents a significant political rift in the party about the sweeping economic consequences of his sometimes-unpredictable trade policies.”
House Democrats are also launching a concurrent resolution to declare that the national emergency with Canada is over, Punchbowl News reports. That version is believed to face stiffer odds. Should both pass, Trump has said he will not sign them into law.
Some are also mocking Trump, after the White House moved the announcement event time of his global tariff package from 3 PM to 4 PM — just after the stock markets close.
Always a good sign when you have to hold your announcement until after the stock market closes ? https://t.co/tH6u59WnOk
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 2, 2025
See the social media post above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
‘Humiliation’: Musk to Step Back From White House Role, Trump Reportedly Tells Aides
Just months ago, a Trump White House advisor suggested that Elon Musk—a special government employee bound by law to step down after a limited tenure—was likely to overstay his term. Now, after a resounding defeat in Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court race, where voters overwhelmingly chose a Democrat—despite Musk injecting millions of dollars, his outsized persona, and million-dollar checks to voters—it seems the Tesla billionaire may have overstayed his welcome.
“President Donald Trump has told his inner circle, including members of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role as governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man,” Politico reports in an exclusive. “The president remains pleased with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative but both men have decided in recent days that it will soon be time for Musk to return to his businesses and take on a supporting role, according to three Trump insiders who were granted anonymity to describe the evolving relationship.”
Politico also reports that “Musk’s looming retreat” comes as Trump’s allies — insiders and outsiders — increasingly are squawking at his “unpredictability, and increasingly view the billionaire as a political liability.”
That “dynamic that was thrown into stark relief Tuesday when a conservative judge Musk vocally supported lost his bid for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat by 10 points.”
The Politico report comes on “Liberation Day,” as Trump is calling Wednesday — the day he will announce his highly-controversial and some say, harmful, global tariffs.
Last week, Trump had already begun setting the stage for a smooth and face-saving exit, and on Monday he told reporters that “at some point Elon’s going to want to go back to his company.” (See video below.)
But Musk is unlikely to vanish from the scene entirely, according to Politico.
“They’re feeling the pressure,” U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) commented, in response to the Politico report. “Keep up the fight to Fire Elon Musk.”
Iconic tech and business journalist Kara Swisher remarked, “Trump does not like a loser. The cheesehead antic was repellent to voters, and now to Elon’s BFF.”
Eoin Higgins, author of the book, “Owned: How Tech Billionaires on the Right Bought the Loudest Voices on the Left,” noted that “the dismantling of the agencies is in motion and will continue, but this is still a humiliation—all that money and power only to find out that people just don’t like you and you’re so unpopular you’re dragging everyone else down with you.”
Attorney, academic, and author Alberto Alemanno writes that “Musk’s political adventure is over (for now). He’s become a political liability and we can now ALL stop amplifying his omniscient takes.”
Chris Griswold, policy director at the conservative think tank American Compass, snarked, “When they do Liberation Day, they really do Liberation Day.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: Elon Musk’s special government tenure is coming to an end,.. Do you want to stay longer or is it time to going back to running his companies?
Trump: I think he’s amazing but he has a big company to run. At some point he’ll be going back.
Reporter: Do you want to… pic.twitter.com/mX5jceYJ6S
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025
Image via Reuters
