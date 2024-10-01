‘Recoiled in Fear’: Trump’s Former Officials Serve Up Damning Responses to His Iran Claims

Just before Iran launched an expected missile attack on Israel Tuesday, Donald Trump made wild and false claims, insisting if he were President the attack “would not have happened,” while also falsely claiming Iran never launched any attacks during his lone term in the White House. But top former Trump administration officials are rebutting those claims.

“The World is on fire and spiraling out of control,” Trump said in statement posted to his Truth Social account, titled: “Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Iranian Terror Regime’s Imminent Attack on Israel.”

After attacking both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump falsely said: “When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East. Under ‘President Trump,’ we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE.”

He also claimed (in all caps), “This war was totally preventable. It should have never happened. If I were president, it would not have happened!”

READ MORE: ‘The Women Thing’: Harris Campaign Hits Trump for Saying Killing Roe v. Wade Was ‘Great’

NBC News’ Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake late Tuesday morning, just before the Iranian strike on Israel, reported Trump told him: “They should not do it. It would be a big mistake if they do,” and, “They have no respect for the administration. This would have never happened if I was president.”

Alexander Vindman, the former Trump National Security Council Director for European Affairs for the United States, responded, alleging Trump was fearful of Iran while he was President.

“Iran struck first and early, during Trump’s presidency attacking US troops. Trump consistently recoiled in fear inviting further attacks. Trump also set the table for Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine by his abuse of power, resulting in his first impeachment & his friendship with dictators & weakening of alliances. We are in a more dangerous world,” he added, appearing to suggest because of “Trump’s first term.”

Vindman was not alone in fact-checking Trump.

READ MORE: Biden Calls Trump a ‘Liar’ as Administration Hits Back Over False Helene Response Attacks

Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former White House press secretary and White House communications director, responded to another claim Trump made on Truth Social: “Look at the World today — Look at the missiles flying right now in the Middle East, look at what’s happening with Russia/Ukraine, look at Inflation destroying the World. NONE OF THIS HAPPENED WHILE I WAS PRESIDENT!”

Grisham wrote: “Fact check: In 2020, Iran fired ballistic missiles at US forces in retaliation for the Soleimani assassination. 110 US service members got traumatic brain injuries. Many Admin officials remain on an Iranian hit list today.”

Vindman followed up his post with others.

“Trump is chaos!” he wrote. “Trump did not/ will not deliver security, geopolitical stability, or economic prosperity!!”

“Would Trump be defending Israeli skies right now or would he be asking how much are you going to pay me for protection. We don’t have to guess, he will ask for protection money,” Vindman, a national security expert, also alleged.

RELATED: ‘Kremlin Propaganda’: MAGA Exploits Helene Disaster to Attack Biden and Harris