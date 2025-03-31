News
‘We’re Gonna Boom’: Trump Mocks Wall Street’s Stagflation Predictions Despite Grim Data
President Donald Trump’s economic policies have already cost him the confidence of a majority of Americans. The stock markets and consumer confidence plunged last week—and the fall continued Monday morning, with markets hitting lows not seen since September. Economic experts are sounding the alarm, warning that inflation and joblessness are set to rise, and demand for goods and services is poised to drop dramatically. All this comes just days before Trump’s massive and deeply controversial tariffs package is scheduled to take effect.
Fears of stagflation are “rippling through Wall Street and Main Street,” Axios reported.
President Donald Trump, however, has decided to mock all this.
Aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening, the President was asked if he is worried about stagflation—an economy that has high inflation, high unemployment, and stagnant demand for goods and services. Trump brushed off the growing fears (see video below).
“I haven’t heard that term in years,” Trump claimed, despite having campaigned on the false claim of stagflation just last year.
“I don’t know anything about it,” the President continued, using an increasingly favorite phrase he is turning to repeatedly to escape criticism.
“This country is going to be more successful than it ever was,” he insisted, despite numerous economic indicators to the contrary. “It’s gonna boom. We’re gonna have Boomtown USA. We’re gonna boom.”
Reporter: Are you worried about stagflation?
Trump: I haven’t heard that term in years. I don’t know anything about it.. this country is going to boom. We’re going to have boomtown. We’re going to boom pic.twitter.com/Ajo5RUOoaa
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025
Many economists, and a majority of Americans, disagree.
Fifty-one percent of Americans now disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, according to a YouGov/Yahoo poll. Newsweek reports that number is even higher than during the height of COVID during the first Trump administration, when 49% disapproved of his handling of the economy.
A majority (52%) believe the nation is currently in a recession or heading toward one, while seven in ten Americans rate today’s economic climate as fair or poor.
Meanwhile, top economists warn it is about to get worse.
“I’m raising my odds that a recession will begin sometime this year to 40%, up from 15% at the start of the year,” wrote Mark Zandi, the chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, on Sunday morning. “Last week’s economic data were disconcerting, including the slide in consumer confidence, punk consumer spending, and persistently high inflation.”
Zandi put the blame squarely on President Trump.
“The intensifying trade war and DOGE cuts are behind all this and with last week’s announcement of big tariff increases on vehicle imports and the coming reciprocal tariffs, things are sure to get worse,” he added.
Zandi is looking for more information when the March jobs report drops Friday morning. Regardless of what that looks like, however, he said, “as long as the tariffs and DOGE cuts continue to mount, so too will the odds of recession.”
CNBC averaged forecasts for inflation and gross domestic product (GDP) from fourteen economists, the financial news network reported Monday morning.
“Policy uncertainty and new sweeping tariffs from the Trump administration are combining to create a stagflationary outlook for the U.S. economy in the latest CNBC Rapid Update,” CNBC reported, which “sees first quarter growth registering an anemic 0.3% compared with the 2.3% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. It would be the weakest growth since 2022 as the economy emerged from the pandemic.”
That would be better than the forecast from the Atlanta Fed, which forecasted negative growth this year, at minus 2.8%, meaning the economy is expected to shrink.
As far as Trump claiming to not know what stagflation is, last year during the campaign he repeatedly claimed—falsely—that the economy was experiencing stagflation.
.@axios just now: “Wall Street is talking about stagflation, a combination of stagnant growth and elevated inflation.” https://t.co/AMwWJsQxfu
Trump last year: “We now have BIDEN STAGFLATION—which spells the DEATH of the American Dream” pic.twitter.com/RF9SbzMkxa
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 10, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trump Team Eyes Emergency Plan to Offset Tariff ‘Financial Devastation’ for Farmers: NYT
President Donald Trump has dubbed April 2 “Liberation Day”—the date he’ll unveil his sweeping and controversial tariff package—but behind the scenes, White House officials are quietly admitting it could be anything but liberating for America’s farmers.
Trump’s tariffs are expected to cost Americans tens of billions of dollars annually, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The cost to farmers could be “financial devastation,” The New York Times reported on Monday. And since the White House is mulling a necessary bailout for the American agricultural industry, the ultimate cost of Trump’s tariffs could grow even more expensive.
The Trump administration “is weighing a new round of emergency aid to farmers, who are likely to be caught in the middle if America’s trading partners retaliate.”
“The early discussions offer a tacit acknowledgment that Mr. Trump’s expansive tariffs could unleash financial devastation throughout the U.S. agricultural industry, a crucial voting base that the president similarly tried to safeguard during his 2018 trade war with China,” the Times reports.
The American taxpayer ended up paying farmers about $23 billion during the first Trump administration’s trade war with China. Trump’s new tariffs could push that number far higher, if he decides to protect the agriculture industry.
This quiet acknowledgement that Trump’s tariffs could be calamitous to farmers, likely requiring billions to offset their losses, would appear to destroy his claims that tariffs will enrich the government’s coffers. A top aide, Peter Navarro, has claimed, in what has been described as “Orwellian” remarks, that tariffs are a “tax cut.”
The Times explains that “an expensive federal bailout threatens to cut deeply into one of Mr. Trump’s signature reasons for pursuing protectionist policies in the first place: a desire to rake in ‘lots of money,’ as the president himself has said. Mr. Trump and his Republican allies say the new tariffs could help pay for their still-forming plan to expand and extend a set of expiring tax cuts, which could cost into the trillions of dollars.”
Trump’s tax cuts are expected to disproportionally benefit the rich, some say.
Meanwhile, critics are blasting the news.
“Farmers feed the world,” noted Wisconsin Democratic state Senator Brad Pfaff, a former acting agriculture secretary. “But Trump’s tariffs will hurt farmers and drive up consumer food costs. This is not sound economic policy.”
“Trump’s first government bailout for farmers cost way more than what DOGE has claimed to save,” writes HuffPost senior political reporter Igor Bobic. “Now we’re doing another liberation bailout.”
“He has barely launched his trade war that was gonna make us rich, and it’s already going to cost the taxpayers billions,” adds former Biden and Obama administration official Brian P. McKeon.
‘Blatant Aggression’: JD Vance Slams Denmark to Promote Trump’s Greenland Takeover Bid
Vice President JD Vance traveled to Greenland to promote President Donald Trump’s claim that America has to have the Danish territory—and that Greenlanders would be more secure under U.S. protection.
President Trump “has repeatedly suggested the U.S. should take over Greenland ‘one way or the another’ for national security purposes,” ABC News reported. On Friday in the Oval Office, Trump said: “We have to have Greenland. It’s not a question of: Do you think we can do without it? We can’t.”
During his visit to Greenland, Vance added, “We can’t just ignore the president’s desires.”
The original plan appeared to be a charm offensive: Second Lady Usha Vance would travel to Greenland with one of the couple’s sons to attend cultural events in a show of support to pave the way for the administration’s efforts to annex one of the world’s largest islands.
85% of Greenlanders oppose any form of U.S. takeover of Greenland, CNN has reported. But when the advance team could find not a single Greenlander to welcome Vance and her son, that mission was scrapped.
“Amid the lack of enthusiasm among Greenland residents about the Americans’ visit, JD Vance announced in a video on X that he would be joining his wife on the trip,” USA Today reported.
“There was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I’m going to join her,” Vance said, a remark that was “at odds” with reports stating that the “Americans’ charm offensive mission has failed.”
It was the first of several calculated claims the Vice President has unleashed about Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.
“The president has said clearly he doesn’t think that military force is going to be necessary,” Vance told reporters while speaking at Pituffik Space Base, a U.S. military base operating under NATO. “But he absolutely believes that Greenland is important part of the security, not just of the United States, but of the world, and of course, the people of Greenland, too.”
“It’s very simple. Greenland really matters for the security of the United States,” Vance continued. But he claimed that Greenland is “extremely vulnerable right now, and if the people of Greenland were willing to partner with the United States and I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States, we could make them much more secure, we could do a lot more protection, and I think they’d fare a lot better economically as well.”
The Vice President’s remarks were made on the same day the stock markets in the U.S. crashed, reports show inflation rising, experts are warning of “stagflation” and increasing unemployment all in anticipation of President Trump’s tariffs, more of which are set to be introduced next week.
“This has to happen, and the reason it has to happen,” Vance threatened. “I hate to say it is because our friends in Denmark have not done their job in keeping this area safe. They they just haven’t done It . it it’s very simple for for all of our our friends in the American media who attack the administration for pointing out the obvious, what is the alternative to give up the North Atlantic, to give up the Arctic to China, to Russia, and other regimes that don’t have the best interest the American people at heart.”
“We have no other option, we need to take a significant position in Greenland to keep the people here safe, but to keep our own country safe too.”
Vance: We have no other option. We need to take a significant position in Greenland to keep the people here safe and to keep our own country safe. pic.twitter.com/8PmzbJskfL
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2025
Vance went on to say, “our friends in Denmark, I hate to say it, have not done their job in keeping this area safe.”
Dr. Jana Puglierin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), asked why the Vice President ignored NATO.
Vance says Greenland would be much better under the American security umbrella instead of under Denmark‘s. Now, where does that leave NATO? And why is Vance not even mentioning it when talking about Greenland‘s safety? ? https://t.co/pTr2yTm60E
— Jana Puglierin (@jana_puglierin) March 28, 2025
NATO solves all the concerns Vance listed. As the New York Times columnist David French explained: “We don’t have to own Greenland to protect our interests. Denmark is part of NATO. We’re bound to defend each other, and we have every ability to defend our interests without an absurd and unlawful annexation.”
“As China and Russia have taken greater and greater interest in Greenland, in this base, in the activities of the brave Americans right here,” Vance also said, “we know that too often our allies in Europe have not kept pace. They haven’t kept pace with military spending. And Denmark has not kept pace in devoting the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and from other nations.”
CBS News’ Jim LaPorta, who has written extensively on the military, remarked: “82 years ago. That was the last ‘aggressive incursion’ by a military force in Greenland.”
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday warned that President Trump’s frequent rhetoric promoting a U.S. takeover of Greenland is not “just some eccentric talk of the new American administration.”
Putin on Greenland: “It would be a great mistake to believe that this is just some eccentric talk of the new American administration. Nothing of the kind in fact … let me remind you that by 1869 the American papers laughed at the purchase of Alaska. The deal was called a… pic.twitter.com/T78nAysSe2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2025
Veteran and veterans activist Paul Rieckhoff blasted Vance.
“Another ridiculous and nationally embarrassing statement, position and photo op,” Reikhoff wrote. “Vance is becoming more ridiculous and shameless by the day. He makes Dan Quayle look like a superstar. This charade is a perfectly terrible bookend to the week after Noem’s disgusting debacle. Dear Greenland (and world), please know that he does not speak for most Americans.”
“This is called blatant aggression,” warns economist and former Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, Anders Åslund, responding to Vance’s claim that the U.S. has “no other option.”
“Hitler did the same before attacking Poland in 1939 & so did Putin before his full-scale attack on Ukraine in 2022,” Åslund said.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Even the Rich Are Worried’: Experts Warn of ‘Scariest’ Signs Amid ‘Stagflation’ Fears
Warning signs are flashing red in a week where troubling economic news has turned unmistakably grim. Consumers should brace for a surge in terms like “inflation,” “stagflation,” “Trumpflation,” and “recession” dominating the headlines.
Reports are now showing consumer confidence has plummeted to its lowest level in 12 years, the markets are currently tanking, analysts have downgraded predictions for stocks, core inflation is rising, GDP projections have been sliced in half or are now negative, unemployment is expected to increase, and some major corporations are projecting sales decreases.
All this comes just days before what President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared will be “Liberation Day,” April 2, when he says he will announce major increases to his existing tariffs campaign.
The Washington Post’s chief economics reporter, Jeff Stein:
Look I’m just a reporter, and not some fancy Wall Street financial analyst, but when the president does all caps tweets at 139am about LIBERATION DAY I am inclined to believe he’s serious about the massive new tariffs pic.twitter.com/Mj61RtUjfC
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 27, 2025
Barely more than two months into Trump’s second term, economic experts are issuing warnings.
“This is one of the scariest charts I’ve seen in awhile,” declared The Washington Post’s economic columnist Heather Long, pointing to a chart showing the “Expected Change in Financial Situation in a Year.”
“When Americans are asked — Do you think your financial situation will be better off in a year? They increasingly say ‘no,'” Long explained.
“In the ‘vibe-cession’ under Biden, people gave the economy poor grades. But they were generally optimistic about their personal finances (esp the rich),” Long noted. “Under Trump 2025, people at all income levels are worried they will be worse off in a year. This is the type of situation that causes people to really pull back on spending. This is what is different than 2023 or 2024.”
Pointing to another chart, Long writes, “Wow. Huge drop in consumer sentiment among all income groups.”
“Even the rich are worried now.”
Consumer sentiment “is down more than 30% since November,” she says.
“People are worried they will lose their jobs. Two-thirds of consumers expect unemployment to rise in year ahead–> highest concern since 2009,” she noted, adding, “People are fearful tariffs will drive up prices.”
“Even high-income consumers are concerned about their personal finances; only 26% of higher-income consumers expect to be better off financially in a year, down from 42% in August 2024.”
It gets worse.
“Inflation expectations are surging due to Trump’s tariffs,” she writes. “I continue to think the Trump team is really misreading how different 2025 is compared to 2017/2018. People are watching prices closely now.”
Princeton University economics professor Alan Blinder, considered to be among the most influential economists in the world, blasted the President this week in a Wall Street Journal op-ed: “Trump Plays Recession Roulette With the American Economy.”
“I thought the probability of a downturn was nearly zero. Now one is likely, and we may see stagflation,” he wrote. “Trump’s actions seem designed to drive the U.S. economy into the ground. This would truly be a Trumpcession.”
For those unfamiliar with those terms, keep reading.
“Start with high tariffs. The president’s press secretary may think tariffs are tax cuts. In fact they are tax increases—probably big ones. And any tax increase saps the purchasing power of consumers. Take away enough and you’re flirting with a consumer-driven recession—or stagflation, since tariffs also drive up prices. The stock market understands the peril and is dancing to tariff news.”
Blinder warns that measures of uncertainty “have all leapt skyward recently.”
“What about immigration, both legal and illegal, and its effects on the availability of labor? What about the impending battle over extending—or even expanding—the 2017 tax cuts? What will be left of health and safety regulation when Elon’s musketeers are finished with it? How many Americans feel comfortable about their tax and Social Security records sitting in Mr. Musk’s computers?”
Long also points to stagflation.
“Bank of America economists now believe that ‘modest stagflation’ is the most likely outcome for the US this year, and that the combination of low growth and elevated prices will likely keep future Fed rate cuts on hold,” she writes.
For those who want to dive into some numbers, this one isn’t too hard to understand. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, known as the Atlanta Fed, now shows that U.S. gross domestic product, or GDP —the value of all goods and services produced in the country—is now expected to drop by nearly three percent.
On March 28, the #GDPNow model nowcast of real GDP growth in Q1 2025 is -2.8%. The alternative model forecast, which adjusts for imports and exports of gold, is -0.5%: https://t.co/T7FoDdgYos. #ATLFedResearch
Download our EconomyNow app or go to our website for the latest… pic.twitter.com/5euVtnsnI6
— Atlanta Fed (@AtlantaFed) March 28, 2025
Even Fox News is warning on inflation, saying, “too many goods are rising at too fast of a price.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Fox: 35% of all the components of core inflation are now growing at 5% or faster per year. Peak COVID was at 40%. You are in that range where too many goods are rising at too fast of a price pic.twitter.com/6DKyaA1I7h
— FactPost (@factpostnews) March 28, 2025
