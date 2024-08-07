OPINION
Trump Responds to ‘Joyful Warriors’ Harris and Walz by Amping Up Lies and Fear-Mongering
Barely two hours after Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris formally introduced her vice-presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz early Tuesday evening to a packed rally of thousands of cheering supporters who had waited hours in Philadelphia’s 88 degree August heat, the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, announced he would be interviewed on Fox News Wednesday morning.
Trump lied to Fox News viewers, saying the Harris-Walz ticket “want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner,” and if voters elect Harris and Walz, Americans are either going to “be leaving or living like dogs,” and “our whole country” is going to “collapse.”
But when actual voters questioned Trump, he had little to offer by way of solutions. “Drill baby drill,” was his answer when asked by an older man worried about the cost of rent and food.
The “Harris/Walz rally felt like a rousing speech by Coach Eric Taylor of ‘Friday Night Lights’ combined with the front row at Coachella. The cheers were so loud that I regretted not bringing my earplugs,” Salon‘s Amanda Marcottte wrote. “The mood was jubilant, even though folks had to wait hours in the heat and humidity to even get into the place. The campaign claimed over 12,000 people showed up, which is not an exaggeration. Even as Harris and Walz gave the final speeches of the evening, the line to get into the overflow room — just to watch the event on TV — went on for multiple city blocks.”
CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes reported, “the line to get into the first Harris/Walz rally” stretched “more than six city blocks.”
Here in Philadelphia, the line to get into the first Harris/Walz rally stretches more than six city blocks pic.twitter.com/LFkEabZCJh
— Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) August 6, 2024
Calling it a “rocking rollout of her running mate,” CNN‘s Stephen Collinson wrote, “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz want to make America joyful again,” in analysis titled, “Happy warriors Harris and Walz propose an antidote to Trump’s American carnage.”
Branding Harris and Walz, “Joyful Warriors,” Pennsylvania’s Bucks County Beacon reported Tuesday’s “campaign event offered a positive vision of the future for the country that secures Americans’ freedoms and protects our democracy.”
During their 51-minute rally (full video), one of the most-popular lines appeared to be Governor Walz telling Vice President Harris, “thank you for bringing back the joy.”
Walz thanks Harris for “bringing back the joy” pic.twitter.com/m00Eo6PNe6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2024
Wednesday morning, Donald Trump told a different tale.
The ex-president, who has whittled his campaigning down to just one rally this week, in deep-red Montana, told Fox News viewers Governor Walz has a “record with no walls, no security, let everybody in. He’s worse than they are. You know, nobody knew how radical left [Vice President Harris] was, but he’s a smarter version of her, if you want to know the truth, he’s probably about the same as Bernie Sanders. He’s probably more so than Bernie Sanders. She is more so than Bernie Sanders. That’s got to be your guide. Bernie Sanders, and that’s not a great guide,” Trump said, scrambling to position both Harris and Walz to the left of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
“But this is, there’s never been a ticket like this,” Trump continued. “This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner. We want no security. We want no anything. He’s very heavy into transgender. Anything transgender he thinks is great, and he’s not with the country is on anything. This is a shocking. This is a shocking pick, and I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people. And I think, is very insulting to people that want security. I think it was very insulting to anything having to do with making America great again.”
“This is a ticket that would want this county to go communist immediately if not sooner … he’s very heavy into transgender. Anything transgender he thinks is great … I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people” — Trump on Fox & Friends on Harris/Walz pic.twitter.com/61Phj3OTVx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2024
Trump repeated his attack on Jewish Democrats, telling Fox News, “I think that any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat, or in this case these people, who votes for a Democrat, should have their head examined.”
He claimed, contrary to reporting, that Vice President Harris did not choose top contender Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, because of the fact that he’s Jewish.”
It was a claim also made by others on the far-right, including pundit Erick Erickson (who has suggested he supports Christian nationalism) – which U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, quickly refuted.
News to me https://t.co/VYCrhpfcdM
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 6, 2024
Trump went on to call Vice President Harris “nasty,” a slur he appears to reserve for women, including former Democratic presidential nominee and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and the then-Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz, among others.
Talking to voters assembled by Fox News, Trump was asked, “what are you going to do about bringing down the rent and things like that in the economy? Because out of eight children that I’m a father and a stepfather to, five of them are struggling, and I’m giving them part of my income on a regular basis. How are you going to make the economy not just, just the, you know, the food and electricity, but bring down the rent prices, the housing prices, so that these kids can survive without their parents help?”
“We are going to drill, baby drill,” Trump replied, a claim he has offered as a solution before. “We’re going to bring down the cost of energy. Energy is what caused the worst inflation, I think, in the history of our country.”
“We’re living horribly. We have the worst inflation we probably ever had in our country, and it started because of energy,” Trump claimed.
The current rate of inflation is just under 3%, down from over 9% two years ago. Wages continue to rise faster than inflation.
Correction: Real wages continue to rise, with yearly wage growth outpacing price growth for 14 months in a row. Inflation data for July have not been released yet, but wages likely outpaced inflation over the year in July too. pic.twitter.com/YpR3OkGgs9
— Council of Economic Advisers (@WhiteHouseCEA) August 2, 2024
Returning to his claim that gas was $1.87 during his presidency, Trump vowed he would bring prices down to that mark again.
The average price of gas during Trump’s presidency also hit $2.90, which is just 58 cents less than the average price of gas last month, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The price of gas in 2020 did drop substantially due to the COVID pandemic, when consumption also dropped substantially. According to the ex-president, that time of mass death was “beautiful. They were good times.”
Q: What’s your plan to bring down the cost of housing?
TRUMP: We’re gonna drill baby drill … four years ago you were in great shape … you had gasoline at $1.87 pic.twitter.com/W0xUvrMKEJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2024
Trump on 2020, when we were quarantining at home amid mass death: “I had you down to $1.87 a gallon, and that was beautiful. They were good times. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/6w3INr4R5D
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
OPINION
A Reporter Read Donald Trump’s Words Back to Him. Now Hugh Hewitt is Furious.
Donald Trump’s performance during his on-stage televised interview with a panel of three reporters from the National Association of Black Journalists is being criticized as “clearly racist” and “completely unhinged,” with media critics praising the reporter who began the interview by reading a selection of the ex-president’s attacks on Black politicians and Black journalists back to him. But one journalist, Washington Post columnist and right-wing talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, is rushing to Trump’s defense.
Many journalists, including Black journalists, felt was it inappropriate to host the criminally-convicted ex-president who has a decades-long history of racism and, over the past nine years since he first launched his presidential campaign, has made bigoted and racist remarks.
Former CNN commentator Keith Boykin, the co-founder of the National Black Justice Coalition, one day before the controversial interview, had written: “As NABJ gives a platform to Trump, I would hope they ask him about the many times he attacked Black journalists like Yamiche Alcindor, April Ryan, and Don Lemon.” He provided video support:
As NABJ gives a platform to Trump, I would hope they ask him about the many times he attacked Black journalists like Yamiche Alcindor, April Ryan, and Don Lemon. But Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner is on the panel, and she has shown herself to be in the tank for Trump. pic.twitter.com/J5D7meLfWU
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 30, 2024
On Wednesday, Trump walked on stage one hour late – he claimed 30 minutes, and claimed repeatedly it was because the NABJ’s sound equipment wasn’t working, while journalists reported it was because the Trump campaign did not want real-time fact-checking.
RELATED: ‘Self-Immolating’ Trump Should Drop Out After ‘Disastrous’ Interview: Critics
As he sat down, ABC News’s Peabody Award-winning senior congressional and lead campaign correspondent Rachel Scott began what was slated to be a one-hour interview. (The Trump campaign pulled Trump out after 34 minutes. Entire video here.)
“I want to start by addressing the elephant in the room, sir. A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today,” Scott acknowledged up front. “You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States; which is not true. You have told four congresswomen of color who are American citizens to go back to where they came from. You have used words like ‘animal’ and ‘rabid’ to describe Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions that they ask are ‘stupid’ and ‘racist.’ You’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you: Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?”
Journalist Hugh Hewitt served in the Reagan White House, was a professor of law at the conservative Chapman University, and in Trump’s early days as a presidential candidate Hewitt flip-flopped between supporting him and saying he should be replaced on the GOP ticket (with Ivanka Trump).
“During the 2016 campaign, he warned that Trump did not have ‘the temperament to be president’ and said the Republican Party failing to deal with the consequences of Trump winning the nomination was akin to ‘ignoring Stage IV cancer,'” Politico reported in 2018.
Hewitt supported Trump in 2016 and 2020.
On Thursday, Hewitt ran to Trump’s defense.
“As we wait to see if the Middle East explodes, I’m going to play all of former President Trump’s interview before the NABJ yesterday. I’ve never seen a more unprofessional opening of an ‘interview’ than that offered by ABC’s @rachelvscott to former President @realDonaldTrump,” Hewitt declared.
That did not go over well with many journalists and critics.
“Why is quoting the former president’s own words to him unprofessional? I’m certain you’ve done the same in your long career in news. It’s standard practice and topical given the substance of his past comments contrast sharply with what was intended as outreach to the audience,” responded CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who offered Rachel Scott “Kudos.”
Hewitt responded to Sciutto, suggesting Scott took Trump’s words “out of context,” and implying she wasn’t a real journalist because she opened with a hard-hitting question rather than niceties:
“I often. indeed usually, press guests. I often use quotes, but not out of context. I try not to be argumentative. And, crucially, when a guest accepts an invitation –guests over the years including you, @HillaryClinton and @JohnKerry etc– I do not begin with a non-question litany of accusations. It was a completely unprofessional opening attack. It is also an example of why the media is loathed in the United States. Agenda journalism at its worst. An important opportunity was missed because the ‘journalist’ was doing performance theater, not an interview.”
Rachel Scott’s opening question to Trump was similar to Fox News’s Megyn Kelly’s opening question to Trump in 2015 at a GOP presidential debate.
Many critics are defending Scott.
“Rachel Scott was professional because she set up her question with verified contextual evidence detailing Trump’s own actions and words. The question was relevant because Republicans and Trump’s supporters have been pounding on VP Harris’s identity as ‘DEI hire’ in media,” wrote media critic Susan Bordson.
The Atlantic’s Norman Ornstein, and AEI Emeritus Scholar, served up a broader critique: “Hugh Hewitt is simply an embarrassment. And all of those outlets from the WaPo to NBC who featured him should be embarrassed for doing so.”
Veteran conservative political commentator Charlie Sykes on Wednesday praised Scott, saying, “today [she] became A Legend.”
Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign chief strategist Mathew Dowd, now a Democrat and political pundit, wrote, “Rachel Scott of ABC News showed Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and many others how it should be done in this moment in our countries history. Brava to her.”
Anti-racism activist and writer Tim Wise, a senior fellow at the African American Policy Forum declared, “Rachel Scott did more to hold Trump accountable than every white journalist in this country combined ever has, at least to his face. They never ask hard questions like that. They’re too afraid or whatever.”
Scott does not appear to have commented on the Trump interview, but Thursday morning filed this report with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Former Pres. Trump falsely questions Vice Pres. Harris’ race and Black identity during an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago. @rachelvscott reports. https://t.co/mXa4QaV37r pic.twitter.com/tyXJFIw4ak
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 1, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
OPINION
Trump Flails as Fox News Forces Him to Defend Picking Vance: ‘He’s Not Against Anything’
Before and after he launched a barrage of attacks against Fox News, Donald Trump Monday night sat down with Fox News host Laura Ingraham who asked him about a wide range of issues. From his damning remarks Friday saying people won’t have to vote again if they vote for him in November, to asking if he will leave office after four years if elected, to asking why not debate Kamala Harris, to asking him to defend choosing U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) as his vice presidential running mate, Trump served up responses that critics say did not quell concerns.
Many made clear they believe the interview did not go well.
“Trump was on Laura Ingram tonight rambling through nonsense answers that even made her cringe,” remarked Professor of Political Science James D. Long.
On Trump’s defense of his remarks to a conservative Christian group, declaring this will be the last time they will have to vote, the ex-president’s response elicited this headline from the often message-massaging New York Times: “Trump Declines to Back Away From ‘You Won’t Have to Vote Anymore’ Line.”
Calling it a “horrifying interview,” The New Republic Friday morning reported, “Fox News’s Laura Ingraham practically begged Donald Trump to walk back his threat. He refused.”
Ingraham told Trump (video below), “They’re saying that you said to a crowd of Christians that they won’t have to vote in the future.”
Trump did not deny his remarks, despite being pilloried for them since they were first reported Friday.
Instead, Trump claimed Christians “don’t vote.” According to Pew Research, nearly two-thirds (64%) of the country identifies as Christian.
But here was Trump’s response, as Media Matters reported:
“I had a tremendous crowd, speaking to Christians. I mean, this was a crowd that liked me a lot. I think I’m in 97% or something. And they’re treated very badly by this administration, okay? Catholics are treated unbelievably, they’re like persecuted. And if I might say, before I go into the other, Jewish people, if you’re Jewish and you vote for Biden or the Democrats or Kamala or whoever’s going to run, I guess it’s going to be her.”
“But, if you voted for her or the Democrats, you should have your head examined because nobody’s ever been treated so badly by this — this administration is destroying Israel, etcetera, etcetera. So, with respect to like a statement like I made, that statement is very simple. I said, ‘Vote for me, you’re not going to have to do it ever again.’ That’s true. Because we have to get the vote out. Christians are not known as a big voting group. They don’t vote. And I’m explaining that to them. ‘You never vote. This time, vote.’ I’ll straighten out the country, you won’t have to vote anymore. I won’t need your vote.”
Mediaite reported Ingraham “helped the former president navigate current political attacks in a manner that some may not recognize as an acceptable journalistic standard.”
She then interrupted his remarks, saying, “Well, you don’t meant you have to vote for you because you have four years in office?”
“Look,” Trump replied, “look, Christians are known — do you know who else doesn’t vote? Gun owners don’t vote.”
Veteran journalist and professor of journalism Bill Grueskin responded to Trump’s exchange with Ingraham on his Christians “don’t vote” comment, saying: “Ingraham keeps throwing life preservers to Trump, and Trump keeps yelling he wants concrete blocks instead.”
Ingraham asks Trump about his comments telling Christian backers they won’t have to vote again in 4 years. Trump responds by saying Jews should have their heads examined if they vote for Dems. Ingraham presses him & Trump doesn’t exactly quell concerns he wants to end elections. pic.twitter.com/khGeauqp9S
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2024
Ingraham urged Trump to defend his choice of JD Vance, who has been a drag on the ticket and caused even Republican Senators to question his choice.
Vance’s remarks over the past few years, which appear to have escaped any vetting by the Trump campaign, have made headlines since Trump announced his pick.
Chief among them are Vance’s “childless cat ladies” comments.
“We’re effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via, via our corporate oligarchs by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made,” Vance said in 2021. “And so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact… Kamala Harris. Pete Buttigieg. AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Ingraham asked Trump, “what can you say to our viewers tonight to reassure them that this was an excellent pick?”
“Well, first of all,” Trump replied, “he’s got tremendous support, and he really does, among a certain group of people, people that like families.”
CNN’s Harry Enten last week reported, “JD Vance is making history as the least liked VP nominee (non-incumbent) since 1980 following his/her party’s convention. He’s the first to have a net negative favorable rating.”
Trump continued, claiming Vance “made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t a member of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else. It doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have, he’s not against anything, but he loves family, it’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that now.”
Ingraham: What can you say to reassure us that Vance was an excellent pick?
Trump: He made a statement about families. That doesn’t mean people a member of a family with 400 children— it doesn’t mean— he’s not against anything pic.twitter.com/g6paWV3Ids
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
OPINION
GOPer Denouncing ‘Woke’ Olympics Tries to Weave Possible Gov’t ‘Plot’ Into Trump Shooting
U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the disgraced, “ethically dubious” former U.S. Secretary of the Interior who literally rode into Washington on his first day in 2017 on a high horse and left amid ethics scandals with his “tail between his legs,” is baselessly concocting a claim suggesting the attempted assassination of ex-president Donald Trump by a lone 20-year old registered Republican might be a “plot” of the U.S Government.
Zinke, a conspiracy theorist who promoted the same false, anti-Obama “birtherism” claims that Donald Trump used to launch his 2016 White House run, talked to Fox Business on Monday, weaving a tale of Trump being a “movement” supported by Americans who are not “woke” and were not comfortable watching the Olympics.
The 62-year old Congressman’s remarks come as Speaker Mike Johnson’s House of Representatives, now on an extended vacation until September 9 with a shutdown deadline just three weeks after, announced the formation of a 13-member bipartisan task force to investigate the attempted assassination.
Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, is not on the task force, but Fox Business invited him to talk about the assassination attempt.
“Ronald Reagan was 1.5 seconds between when he was shot and in the car – remember he didn’t get shot directly as a fragment. So with President Trump, all you know is he’s bleeding, you don’t know [inaudible] there’s one shooter, two shooter, elevated position, and what happens they bring him down but he should have been wrapped in a ballistic blanket and gone two miles before he noticed he had his shoes not on,” Zinke told Fox.
Trump, within seconds of the gunman unleashing what reportedly were eight bullets, four times demanded, “Let me get my shoes.”
“So there was a number of breaches, and here’s where it boils down to: We know there was negligence. We know there was incompetence. We know there was break of protocol, communications, etc. But was this incompetence willful and knowing? That’s what I want to want to know,” Zinke declared.
“Did you willingly and knowingly put the president in a position by atrophying the security and allowing this to happen?” he asked, apparently baselessly. “Look if it was knowing and and and you knew for a fact that your lack of security and bringing it down would put the president at risk, that brings it from assassination plot, you know, attempt into the area of a plot – big difference between an attempt and a plot and we’re going to find the answers.”
That’s when Congressman Zinke went further in on his assassination “plot” claims.
“What government agency, department, division has the full confidence of the American people? And I can tell you it comes down to zero,” Zinke declared Monday.
As Secretary of the Interior, Zinke, “racked up 18 federal investigations into his behavior in under two years,” leading Citizens United for Ethics and Responsibility (CREW) to declare him “one of the most ethically dubious members of President Trump’s Cabinet.” In its report updated in 2021, CREW wrote, “a few of these investigations have cleared Zinke of wrongdoing, [but] many remain ongoing,” despite Zinke having been forced out of office at the end of 2018.
“Zinke has been a shameless handmaiden for the special interests. His staggering ethical abuses have delivered a serious and lasting blow to America’s public lands, environment, clean air and clean water,” Nancy Pelosi, who was soon-to-be again Speaker of the House, said at the time, The Guardian had reported. “Americans are confronted with an administration of unprecedented corruption, cronyism and incompetence, which has shown zero respect for the office or taxpayers’ money.”
Zinke on Fox continued his remarks, saying, “Trump is as much of a movement as he is a candidate, because America is not comfortable where we are. We’re not comfortable with watching the Olympics, you know, disgusting display, dishonorable. We’re not, you know, we’re not comfortable with with the woke. We’re not comfortable about beating, getting beat up on foreign shores. So this is a movement, and I think the assassination plot, if it is a plot, I’m hoping it is an attempt and not a plot. I mean just the number of inconsistencies and break in protocols and comms and negligence and incompetence. What’s America supposed to think?”
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke suggests that the Trump assassination attempt was part of a government “plot” to take him out pic.twitter.com/4o7D5JGDiZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke: “Trump is as much of a movement as it is a candidate, because America is not comfortable where we are. We’re not comfortable watching the Olympics. Disgusting display, dishonorable. We’re not comfortable with the woke.” pic.twitter.com/XXGZIAeAGd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
