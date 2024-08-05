‘Quip’: Usha Vance Lies to Try to Clean Up Husband’s ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Attack

Usha Vance, a Yale Law attorney and the spouse of U.S. Senator JD Vance, the Republican Party’s vice-presidential nominee, on Monday attempted to clean up her husband’s attack on Democrats who are not parents, whom he denounced by labeling “childless cat ladies” while suggesting they should not be allowed to run the county. He also separately said not having children makes people “sociopathic,” and suggested those without kids are among the “most deranged and most psychotic.”

JD Vance’s overriding claim was that people who do not have children have no “direct stake” in the country. Vance has not only not denied his remarks, but he has defended them, telling Megyn Kelly last month, “the simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way.”

A former clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts, and then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh (now the right-wing Supreme Court justice), Usha Vance on Monday (video below) falsely claimed that her husband was merely discussing how difficult it is to raise a child in America, and how some policies make it even harder.

And, taking a page out of his playbook, she falsely claimed that his comments were taken out of context, saying she wished people would take the time to look at his entire sentences and not just a few words from them – despite that videos of his comments are readily available on social media and have been viewed millions of times.

“We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021, before he ran for his current U.S. Senate office.

“And so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact… Kamala Harris. Pete Buttigieg. AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

“There are just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really valuable when you have kids in your life,” Vance said one year earlier. “And the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives.”

“You know, I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable,” he continued. “And of course, you talk about going on Twitter — final point I’ll make is, you go on Twitter and almost always the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.”

1. A November 2020 interview resurfaced by CNN. Vance said not having children “makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable… the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.” pic.twitter.com/8N72NCrodu — Ari Drennen 🍏🌴 (@AriDrennen) July 31, 2024

In 2021, now running for the U.S. Senate, Vance defended his remarks, and others, in which he declared parents should have more voting power than adults without children.

NEW: In an unearthed video, JD Vance goes on another tirade against journalists and Democratic leaders who are “childless.” Then he targets @AOC, saying she has a “sociopathic attitude towards families.” pic.twitter.com/kDwWEQMusS — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 1, 2024

Media Matters last month reported Vance “has for years deployed ‘cat ladies’ as a pejorative against his political foes and sneered at Harris and other political leaders without biological children when speaking to right-wing audiences.”

Usha Vance on Monday said, “I took a moment to look and actually see what he had said and try to understand what the context was and all that, which is something that I really wish people would do a little bit more often. And the reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive and it had actual meaning.”

“And I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three word phrase or that three word phrase, because what he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder. And we should be asking ourselves, Why is that true? What is it about our leadership and the way that they think about the world that makes it so hard sometimes for parents? And that’s the conversation that I really think that we should have, and I understand why he was saying that.”

Usha Vance defends her husband JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” comments as a “quip”: “What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in [U.S.]. And sometimes our policies are designed…[to] make it even harder… I understand why he was saying that.” pic.twitter.com/tPHPCequDz — The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2024

