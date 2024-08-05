News
‘Quip’: Usha Vance Lies to Try to Clean Up Husband’s ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Attack
Usha Vance, a Yale Law attorney and the spouse of U.S. Senator JD Vance, the Republican Party’s vice-presidential nominee, on Monday attempted to clean up her husband’s attack on Democrats who are not parents, whom he denounced by labeling “childless cat ladies” while suggesting they should not be allowed to run the county. He also separately said not having children makes people “sociopathic,” and suggested those without kids are among the “most deranged and most psychotic.”
JD Vance’s overriding claim was that people who do not have children have no “direct stake” in the country. Vance has not only not denied his remarks, but he has defended them, telling Megyn Kelly last month, “the simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way.”
A former clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts, and then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh (now the right-wing Supreme Court justice), Usha Vance on Monday (video below) falsely claimed that her husband was merely discussing how difficult it is to raise a child in America, and how some policies make it even harder.
And, taking a page out of his playbook, she falsely claimed that his comments were taken out of context, saying she wished people would take the time to look at his entire sentences and not just a few words from them – despite that videos of his comments are readily available on social media and have been viewed millions of times.
“We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021, before he ran for his current U.S. Senate office.
“And so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact… Kamala Harris. Pete Buttigieg. AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024
“There are just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really valuable when you have kids in your life,” Vance said one year earlier. “And the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives.”
“You know, I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable,” he continued. “And of course, you talk about going on Twitter — final point I’ll make is, you go on Twitter and almost always the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.”
1. A November 2020 interview resurfaced by CNN. Vance said not having children “makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable… the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.” pic.twitter.com/8N72NCrodu
— Ari Drennen 🍏🌴 (@AriDrennen) July 31, 2024
In 2021, now running for the U.S. Senate, Vance defended his remarks, and others, in which he declared parents should have more voting power than adults without children.
NEW: In an unearthed video, JD Vance goes on another tirade against journalists and Democratic leaders who are “childless.” Then he targets @AOC, saying she has a “sociopathic attitude towards families.” pic.twitter.com/kDwWEQMusS
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 1, 2024
Media Matters last month reported Vance “has for years deployed ‘cat ladies’ as a pejorative against his political foes and sneered at Harris and other political leaders without biological children when speaking to right-wing audiences.”
Usha Vance on Monday said, “I took a moment to look and actually see what he had said and try to understand what the context was and all that, which is something that I really wish people would do a little bit more often. And the reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive and it had actual meaning.”
“And I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three word phrase or that three word phrase, because what he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder. And we should be asking ourselves, Why is that true? What is it about our leadership and the way that they think about the world that makes it so hard sometimes for parents? And that’s the conversation that I really think that we should have, and I understand why he was saying that.”
Usha Vance defends her husband JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” comments as a “quip”:
“What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in [U.S.]. And sometimes our policies are designed…[to] make it even harder… I understand why he was saying that.” pic.twitter.com/tPHPCequDz
— The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.

Legal Experts Urge DOJ Criminal Probe Into Clarence Thomas Amid Calls for His Resignation
In the wake of yet another report Clarence Thomas was gifted yet another undisclosed, expensive vacation by GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, this time a 2010 trip with his wife Ginni Thomas from Hawaii to New Zealand via the billionaire’s private jet, some legal experts are calling for the U.S. Supreme Court Justice to resign, as others say the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service should open investigations. Some say a “criminal” investigation is warranted.
“The flight was not listed on Thomas’ financial disclosure reports and is the most recent example of the conservative justice accepting luxury travel from Crow becoming public. Earlier examples of that travel documented by ProPublica last year – including travel on Crow’s yacht, the Michaela Rose – prompted widespread calls for ethics reform at the court,” according to a CNN report, based on a detailed, eight-page letter to Crow’s attorney from Senate Democratic Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden.
In the damning letter Chairman Wyden writes, “it was revealed just a few weeks ago that Justice Thomas enjoyed complimentary use of private jets paid for by Mr. Crow on 17 different occasions since 2016, with 9 of those flights coming in the last three years.”
“Public reports show evidence that Justice Thomas was a passenger aboard the Michaela Rose in Greece, New Zealand and elsewhere. Additionally, a relative of Justice Thomas has stated that he personally witnessed Justice Thomas travel aboard the Michaela Rose in the Caribbean, Russia and the Baltics, with the trip to Russia also including helicopter ride(s).”
READ MORE: Trump ‘Too Old’ Majority Now Say as Health, Mental Fitness Increasingly Worry Voters
“The fact a Supreme Court Justice accepted free travel to Russia paid for by a billionaire and failed to disclose the trip as required by law is undoubtedly concerning and merits continued investigation. Other government officials have been charged for making false statements on financial disclosures for less serious violations than the evidence suggests Justice Thomas committed.”
Last month Chairman Wyden and U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the
Federal Courts, sent an extensively-detailed 14-page letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, requesting he “appoint a Special Counsel to investigate possible violations of federal ethics and tax laws by Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas.”
That letter included a 35-line chart titled, “Likely Undisclosed Gifts and Income from Harlan Crow and Affiliated Companies.”
The first two lines, dated 2003, read: “Yacht trip to Russia and the Baltics,” and, “Helicopter ride to Yusupov Palace, St. Petersburg.”
Calling it the “site of Rasputin’s assassination by monarchists in 1916,” The New Republic reported in July, “Yusupov Palace is in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg. Putin has held and attended events at Yusupov Palace over the years, meeting with Chinese President Jiang Zemin in 2002 and attending the birthday party of Germany’s former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2014.”
TNR, which cited ProPublica‘s reporting, notes it is not known if Putin met with Justice Thomas in 2003.
Legal exerts are blasting Justice Thomas, and some are questioning why the DOJ has yet to act.
“There’s no reading of the federal ethics laws that exempts private jet travel from disclosure. Thomas’s decades-long pattern of failing to disclose these trips was a willful violation of law subject to criminal penalties. Garland needs to open a case,” writes Alex Aronson, former Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, now Executive Director of the non-profit organization Court Accountability.
“I’d argue that DOJ’s failure to prosecute obvious willful criminal violations by Supreme Court justices is worse than failing to prosecute crimes by presidents. At least with presidents voters have some measure of accountability at the ballot box,” Aronson continues, before concluding: “It’s readily apparent that the MAGA justices believe the sweeping and unconstitutional immunity protections they just gave to presidents apply to themselves as well. Are we willing to be ruled by kings and their oligarch backers? This is tyranny.”
Retired FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi, now an NBC News national security analyst, writes simply, “More undisclosed gifts. It’s time for DOJ and IRS.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a professor of law and MSNBC legal analyst, is calling for Justice Thomas’ resignation: “It’s not going to stop. At a minimum, he needs to step down.”
Attorney George Conway on Monday wrote, “At this point, it’s completely incomprehensible that @TheJusticeDept hasn’t opened a criminal investigation into Justice Thomas’s misconduct.”
“A DOJ investigation into Clarence Thomas’s secret trips sure sounds like a good idea to us,” remarked CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Government last month. On Monday, responding to the latest Thomas revelations, CREW added, “This is getting ridiculous. (Ok, actually it’s been ridiculous for a year). Clarence Thomas needs to resign.”

Trump ‘Too Old’ Majority Now Say as Health, Mental Fitness Increasingly Worry Voters
In the fifteen days since President Joe Biden pulled out of his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, voters have increasingly grown even more concerned over Donald Trump’s age, health, mental fitness, and variety of other factors, while embracing newly-presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on those same issues. A majority (51%) now see Donald Trump as too old to be president, and more than a third of voters doubt he would be able to serve a full four-year term.
Morning Consult, in a new poll released Monday, offers additional good news for Vice President Harris, saying she has “widened the trust advantage that Biden held on handling issues such as abortion (her biggest lead), climate change, education, health care and protecting American democracy, while Trump’s advantage over Harris on gun policy, crime, the economy and foreign policy are smaller than they were for Biden.”
“Not surprisingly, Harris’ replacement of Biden has now erased the Democratic Party’s age problem with the American electorate. That burden has now shifted to Trump,” Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley writes.
NEW: With Biden out of the race, the Democrats now have advantages on questions of mental fitness and age.
Kamala Harris also has more voter trust to handle the issues.
More –> https://t.co/WLwFLMnScz pic.twitter.com/ILu98ALXen
— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) August 5, 2024
In a significant, seven-point jump, a majority (51%) now say Donald Trump is too old to be President, up from 44%. Morning Consult found, “more than 1 in 3 voters (36%) — including 45% of independents — said it is unlikely the Republican nominee would be capable of serving a full four-year term in office if elected in November.”
Those concerns are not related to Trump’s health as much as his fitness for office.
“Among these voters who questioned whether Trump could finish a full second term, their fears are less likely to center on his fragility or longevity than they were about Biden, whose bid was toppled by questions about his age. Instead, they center on perceptions of how Trump will behave — similar to swing-state voters’ worry that Trump is ‘dangerous.'”
The poll also shows that now only a slim 52% majority say Donald Trump is in good health, a six-point drop from before President Biden ended his campaign.
Going from a majority to a minority position, now just 48% say Trump is mentally fit, a drop of five points from 53%.
By comparison, 71% say Vice President Harris is in good health, 64% say she is mentally fit, and just 12% say she is too old.
In other categories Trump also lost ground.
For “strong leader,” Trump lost two points, now clocking in at 52%.
And now 57% say Trump is “reckless,” up one point.
The ex-president loses one point when asked if he “cares about people like me” (43%), and one point when asked if he is “honest” (now 41%).
Voters’ responses stayed the same when asked if Trump is “racist” (51% yes), and “trustworthy” (44%).
With Trump, one-quarter of voters (26%) have a major concern about his health or dying.
And about four in ten voters have major concerns about Trump when it comes to him having a “Diminished ability to react to a developing crisis” and a “Limited ability to consume important information” (both 39%). 40% of voters have a major concern about “Weakened perceptions of U.S. strength and leadership abroad” under a second Trump administration. Even more, 42% have major concerns over Trump’s”Inability to negotiate with foreign leaders,” and “Inability to negotiate with other American officials.”
43% worry about Trump’s “Inability to communicate effectively with Americans,” while nearly half of voters have major concerns about Trump’s “Poor decision making” (46%) and “Erratic behavior” (49%).
Interesting tidbit: When Biden was in the race, voters were most concerned about his physical abilities/health when it came to his age.
With Trump, their fears are more likely to be about erratic behavior and poor decision making. https://t.co/WLwFLMnkn1 pic.twitter.com/4y79m3UZrV
— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) August 5, 2024
See the social media posts above or at this link.

Can Kamala Harris Win Florida? She’s Getting a Lot of Support – Even From Republicans
Florida hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president in over a decade. It hasn’t sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in just as long. Out of the Sunshine State’s 28 U.S. House seats, just eight are held by Democrats. And it hasn’t elected a Democrat for governor since 1994.
Barack Obama was the last Democratic President to win Florida, winning the state twice.
“Florida is totally in play,” Randy Fleischer told the Florida Sun-Sentinel. Fleischer, “who’s been active for decades in Democratic politics,” added: “People are gonna come out, they’re gonna come out strong, they’re gonna really come out strong for Kamala.”
Just days after Harris became the de-facto Democratic nominee, WMBB reported, “Florida is now leading the nation with the most volunteers for Harris.”
If Florida is in play, with 30 electoral college votes at stake the Harris for President campaign isn’t taking any chances. It has called Florida a “critical” state, and it’s investing resources, working to win Democratic voters, but also working to woo “unhappy GOP,” and “persuadable independent voters,” The Palm Beach Post reports Sunday.
But there is also tremendous support and excitement in the Sunshine State that certainly appears to be entirely organic.
It’s been just 15 days since President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor. The “sudden and immediate grassroots groundswell of support for Harris from women,” GBH, the Boston-based partner of PBS, reported last week.
“Hours after Harris made her candidacy official, the group Win With Black Women mobilized a massive Zoom call that raised $1.6 million,” GBH noted. “That was quickly followed by other virtual events seeking fundraising and support for Harris’ candidacy, including ‘Black Men for Harris,’ ‘White Women: Answer the Call’ and ‘White Dudes for Harris’ events. There have also been calls focused on Latinas, South Asian women and other voting blocs. Harris’ election campaign said it raised $200 million in that first week alone.”
Democratic Florida state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky on Saturday wrote, “It’s not even 11am and over 200 women are fired up in Broward County, Florida, ready to hit the phones to elect @KamalaHarris as our next President!”
It’s not even 11am and over 200 women are fired up in Broward County, Florida, ready to hit the phones to elect @KamalaHarris as our next President! 🇺🇸@KamalaHQ @KamalaforFL #AnswerTheCall2024 #WeWontGoBack pic.twitter.com/ScgYW8fU2M
— Christine Hunschofsky (@CHunschofsky) August 3, 2024
It’s not only women.
Florida, home to 21.5 million people, has 5.2 million registered Republicans, 4.3 million registered Democrats, and a whopping 3.5 million registered voters with no political party affiliation.
Add to that Donald Trump’s “losing streak” in the polls nationally, his highly-controversial vice-presidential running mate JD Vance, a Florida governor whose failed presidential bid exposed his extremist policies, and voter referendums on both abortion and marijuana on Florida’s November ballot, and it’s hard to think there’s not a chance a popular Democratic candidate running against a 78-year old criminally-convicted one-term ex-president might be able to win the state.
Then there’s The Villages.
“Florida’s Trump-loving retirement community” of 130,00 people whose residents are mostly white (more than nine out of 10) and mostly conservative seniors, according to The New York Times.
Its golf carts for Trump became a thing back in 2016.
Now, there are golf carts for Kamala.
“Over the weekend, hundreds of golf carts paraded around the Villages in support of Harris’s candidacy, reportedly creating a traffic jam as they showed their excitement for the VP,” Vanity Fair reported of the event just one week after Harris began her run for President.
500, according to one reporter.
“’Young people are energized and so are we,’ resident Joyce Wiegand told Villages-News. Said her friend Karen Wink: ‘Kamala isn’t just for young people, she’s for all of us. She supports Social Security, Medicare and health care. That matters to us.'”
My mind is still blown from today. For reference, this isn’t even HALF of the total golf carts that participated. Believe me, this is a BFD! @KamalaforFL @KamalaHQ @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/SXYPGll8QM
— Barbie for Congress (FL-11) (@BarbieHardnHall) July 27, 2024
The Villages is @KamalaHarris Country! Over 200 golf carts are ready to rally for our next President! pic.twitter.com/ez3BghB2dv
— Barbie for Congress (FL-11) (@BarbieHardnHall) July 27, 2024
And there is now a Florida Republicans for Harris Committee, “chaired by some familiar names,” in the Sunshine State, Florida Politics reports, including “former state Sen. Paula Dockery; Rich Logis, founder of Perfect Our Union; and Greg Wilson, who worked in GOP presidential administrations and served once as a GOP Staff Director in the House of Representatives.”
Dockery said, “I am deeply troubled by the radical transformation of the Republican Party under Donald Trump’s authoritarian grip—a party I no longer recognize. I am proud to throw my full support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, and I am honored to join the Florida Republicans for Harris Committee as its Co-Chair. Kamala Harris embodies the leadership our nation desperately needs as we fight for the well-being of all Americans across this great country.”
“Having once supported Trump wholeheartedly,” Louis said, “viewing him as a necessary disruptor, I’ve come to see the undeniable truth: his disruptions have eroded the very fabric of our democracy. We the People are one team. Donald Trump is a divider. As a uniter, Vice President Harris is best suited to lead our nation, armed with the unity and leadership we need. I am honored to join the Florida Republicans for Harris Committee as its Co-Chair, committed to rallying our community around her leadership that promises unity over division.”
Florida Politics notes current polling puts Trump above Harris by seven to eight points, but nationwide the Vice President has slashed Trump’s lead in swing states, and, according to FiveThirtyEight, nationally, Harris is beating trump by 1.7 points.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
