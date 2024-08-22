OPINION
DNC to Showcase Next-Gen Dems, a Contrast to GOP’s ‘North Korean-Style Wasteland’: Critics
On night one of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the words on a massive screen just before Vice President Kamala Harris in a surprise move walked out on stage read: “For the people, for our future.” Throughout the week the convention has showcased the strength of the Democratic bench, according to numerous experts.
Thursday’s final Democratic National Convention night will showcase some next-generation Democratic leaders, while using those speaking slots to try to protect the Senate Democratic majority, which Vice President Kamala Harris will likely need to be an effective president should she win the 2024 election just 75 days from now.
Despite complaints the evenings have been too packed with a wide, diverse swath of Democratic talent, the DNC so far this week has been heralded as one of the best in recent memory by political observers and experts and former government officials.
“Party conventions usually are scripted, ‘life-like,’ deadly bores – regardless of party,” wrote former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann, a popular MSNBC legal analyst. “Is it just me, or is this the best friggin convention we have ever seen? Inventive, inspiring, energizing.”
“It is the best convention in my lifetime and I have been to several,” responded Mike Walker, formerly an official at the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, and at FEMA.
“This DNC convention is so hopeful, energetic, positive, and forward looking. One of the best conventions I have ever seen. Dems have amazing talent,” observed Olga Lautman, an expert of authoritarianism and fascism.
READ MORE: ‘I’ve Heard That Said a Lot’: Fox Host Defends Trump Over Harris-Putin Lie
Talent is always on the menu at political conventions.
The list of speakers for Thursday night’s DNC leading up to presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s highly-anticipated speech includes two current Cabinet Secretaries, five current U.S. Senators, three current governors, and ten current and former members of Congress, according to Scripps News’s Congressional Correspondent Nathaniel Reed.
Among them are three U.S. Representatives who are running for the U.S. Senate: Elissa Slotkin (MI), Colin Allred (TX), and Rubén Gallego (AZ).
Also speaking Thursday night are: U.S. Representatives Joe Neguse (CO), Lucy McBath (GA), Katherine Clark (MA), Maxwell Frost (FL), and Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu (CA). Two governors, Gretchen Whitmer (MI) and Roy Cooper (NC), and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, who were on the short list for possible vice-presidential running mates, will all also be speaking Thursday night.
“The Harris-Walz campaign,” Axios on Wednesday reported, “is staring at tough odds for keeping the Senate and wants to do whatever it can to help.”
“The party needs non-incumbent nominees like Elissa Slotkin (Michigan), Ruben Gallego (Arizona) and Colin Allred (Texas) to win in November if it has any shot of keeping its Senate majority.”
READ MORE: ‘Spit in the Faces’: Trump Slammed for Doubling Down on Insulting Medal of Honor Veterans
Political consultant Stuart Stevens, a Lincoln Project member and a former Republican, is praising the Democratic bench.
“I’ve spent a lot of my life sizing up political talent. The secret of success as a political consultant is working for candidates who are going to win anyway. The talent disparity between the Dem[ocratic] and R[epublican] parties is like nothing I’ve seen. What happened? R’s became more white, more evangelical, more angry when the rest of the country was becoming less white, more secular and more optimistic. The better candidates were drawn to the D party,” Stevens wrote.
“Trump exposed the Republican party as a fraud and now you have freaks like [Silicon Valley billionaires] Peter Thiel and Elon Musk picking a freak like J.D. Vance,” he added. “It takes a long time to develop talent and the R’s have squandered decades.”
Longtime reporter James Fallows, a former White House speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter, responded, writing: “Like my friend @StuartpStevens, I’ve watched political talent emerge since the 1970s.”
“The Dems have had rich next-generation rosters at several points before. (Look at their primaries 1988 & 1992. Look at the ‘Watergate babies’ who ran Congress for a couple of decades.) But current crop exceptionally talented, promising, diverse. Just think of half-dozen all-plausible VP possibilities for KH. Look at all these governors,” he noted.
“The Repubs have a North Korean-style wasteland of next-gen survivors. Consider: Tim Scott vs Wes Moore,” he aded, referring to South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator Scott and the Democratic governor of Maryland, Wes Moore.
He also set up comparisons between South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem vs. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Republican former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vs. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, all rumored to have been on VP short lists.
Trump running mate U.S. Senator JD Vance vs. Harris running mate Governor Tim Walz.
House Republican Caucus Chair, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY) vs. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI).
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis vs. California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, both considered possible presidential candidates.
“Crab-style, they’ll all scramble up to say they never really believed in Trump once the air finally goes out of him,” Fallows wrote. “But it’s been like one of those fires that removes all the substantial tree growth from a forest. Will take a long time to recover.”
“Maybe the last time there was a gap like this was right after the Civil War,” he observed.
READ MORE: Seven Swing States Now ‘Toss-Ups’ According to Polling Analysis
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘Owned the Minute He Enters’: Christian Nationalist Charlie Kirk Is at the DNC
Christian nationalist and far-right activist Charlie Kirk is in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, and was “owned” by the president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, according to a reporter on the scene.
Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA and a member of the highly-secretive Council for National Policy, is a staunch Trump supporter and friends with Donald Trump Jr. He promotes pro-Trump conspiracy theories and misinformation including about the 2020 election and COVID, and has been called “a racist commentator” by USA Today’s Mike Freeman.
Journalist Olga Nesterova posted video of Kirk’s interaction with Young Democrats of Georgia Parker Short, who wasted no time taking Kirk down.
Kirk also posted the video, writing: “Within 30 seconds of walking into the United Center, I was confronted by this guy. Apparently he’s the President of the Young Democrats of Georgia?”
Watch below or at this link.
Who’s this young gentleman? Bravo. Credentialed by the DNC Charlie Kirk gets owned the minute he enters. pic.twitter.com/WIdR3p1yiw
— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) August 19, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Spit in the Faces’: Trump Slammed for Doubling Down on Insulting Medal of Honor Veterans
OPINION
Trump’s Health Questioned After News Conference But What Do We Know About JD Vance?
During and after Donald Trump’s “rambling, weird, scary,” and “lie-filled” press conference Thursday afternoon, reporters, casual observers, political experts, and even his own former aide, expressed concern about the 78-year old’s physical and mental health. But if the ex-president wins re-election, his running mate, JD Vance, could at some point become president, and the Trump campaign has not told America much if anything about the freshman U.S. Senator from Ohio’s health.
“The surface layer of Trump cracked yesterday. Even his most ardent supporters could [see] someone unhinged and out of step with the times,” warned former Trump communications director and former longtime friend Anthony Scaramucci, on Friday, after Thursday’s presser.
As Thursday’s event began, The New Yorker’s award-winning journalist Susan Glasser remarked, “Trump looks ill.” Later, at The New Yorker, Glasser wrote that Trump “looked uncommonly pale and tired.” And referring to Vice President Kamala Harris, now the ex-president’s Democratic opponent, Glasser asked: “Was it just me, or did he have trouble remembering her name?”
Attorney George Conway, who recently founded an anti-Trump PAC he named the Anti-Psychopath Political Action Committee, responded to video clips 0f Trump during his press conference with words including, “Deranged,” “Whacko,” and, “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”
None of this should come as a surprise.
READ MORE: ‘Pure Gibberish’: Trump Tried to ‘BS His Way Through’ Question About Abortion Drug
A majority of Americans (51%) now say Donald Trump is too old to be President, up from 44%, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday. Morning Consult also found just 48% say Trump is mentally fit, a drop of five points from 53%.
A CBS News/YouGov poll taken July 30-August 2 found Americans almost evenly split on whether or not Trump has the mental and cognitive health to be president: 51% yes, 49% no.
Donald Trump has never provided a full medical history to the American people, and has been remarkably opaque about medical events. As President, when he contracted COVID, only months later did the American people learn Trump was far more ill than the White House had acknowledged.
The New York Times in February of 2021, after Trump left the White House, reported, “new details about his condition and about the effort inside the White House to get him special access to an unapproved drug to fight the virus help to flesh out one of the most dire episodes of Mr. Trump’s presidency.”
“The new revelations about Mr. Trump’s struggle with the virus also underscore the limited and sometimes misleading nature of the information disclosed at the time about his condition.”
In April, before the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump’s life at a Pennsylvania rally, for which Trump has never provided a full medical report from a physician who treated him at the hospital, The Washington Post reported, “Trump relies on a doctor who is a member of his golf club to vouch for his health.”
RELATED: Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
“Former president has declined to release details about his own condition beyond a short letter from his physician, contrasting with Biden’s detailed report,” The Post noted. “Instead of specifics like blood pressure and medications, [Trump’s] letter had just three paragraphs without specific numbers proclaiming that Trump was in ‘excellent health’ and had ‘exceptional’ cognitive ability. It did not disclose Trump’s weight.”
As for Trump having taken a “bullet for democracy,” as he has claimed, the most detailed medical information came from his disgraced and demoted former White House Physician, Congressman Ronny Jackson, who “was allegedly nicknamed the ‘candyman’ for handing out pills to staff without prescriptions,” according to The Telegraph.
Aside from any potential age-related health issues, Trump faces the possibility of incarceration, having been convicted in New York of 34 felony charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced September 18. He also faces a possible state trial in Georgia and a possible federal trial in Washington, D.C.
And while the American people remain largely in the dark about Donald Trump’s health, both physical and mental, (not to mention his possible incarceration) they also know little about the man who would sit in the Oval Office behind the Resolute Desk should the former president win re-election but become unable – for medical or judicial reasons – at some point to serve as President.
Indeed, that Morning Consult poll also found, “more than 1 in 3 voters (36%) — including 45% of independents — said it is unlikely the Republican nominee would be capable of serving a full four-year term in office if elected in November.”
Those concerns are not related to Trump’s health as much as his fitness for office.
“Among these voters who questioned whether Trump could finish a full second term, their fears are less likely to center on his fragility or longevity than they were about Biden, whose bid was toppled by questions about his age. Instead, they center on perceptions of how Trump will behave — similar to swing-state voters’ worry that Trump is ‘dangerous.’”
And yet, U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) has released no medical report on the state of his health. At 40-years old, he likely is in fine health, but the American people deserve to know from a credible physician.
As it is, Vance has not released his tax records, but if he is to become Vice President or President, Americans at least have a right to know if he is fit to serve.
READ MORE: Harlan Crow Helped Fund Swiftboating. Trump Campaign Continues That Legacy in Walz Attack
OPINION
Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
The first question during Donald Trump’s “angry,” “rambling, incoherent, demented,” “complaining,” and “lie-filled” Thursday afternoon news conference from Mar-a-Lago was about campaign strategy, and would he be changing it. No, Trump insisted. Another question – which the ex-president declared “stupid” – was about his lack of campaign events.
In the weeks since President Joe Biden’s campaign-ending debate performance, Donald Trump has hit the campaign trail barely more than a handful of times. In 42 days, Trump has held just eight rallies.
“What a stupid question,” Trump responded to the reporter. “Because I’m leading by a lot and I’m letting their convention go through. I’m campaigning a lot.”
Reporter: You have not had a public campaign event for nearly a week… Why haven’t you been campaigning?
Trump: What a stupid question. Because I’m leading by a lot and I’m letting their convention go through. I’m campaigning a lot. I’m doing tremendous amounts… pic.twitter.com/9WH7w0UpVs
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024
Trump is not “campaigning a lot,” but in that statement Trump made big news. He casually announced he will continue to not, or to barely, campaign for another two weeks.
READ MORE: Harlan Crow Helped Fund Swiftboating. Trump Campaign Continues That Legacy in Walz Attack
Trump is also not “leading by a lot,” according to the latest polls which show Vice President Harris has erased his lead, even in some swing states. FiveThirtyEight‘s polling average as of right now has Harris beating Trump by 2.1 points nationally.
The other big news Trump dropped is that he’s allegedly agreed to three debates and claims almost all the details are ironed out.
There is no actual confirmation of that claim, nor has the Harris campaign weighed in.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Thursday he has agreed to three debates in September against his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on three different news networks. https://t.co/QK0QSqCgS5 pic.twitter.com/y1NrZECiRc
— CNBC (@CNBC) August 8, 2024
Trump’s winding and unfocused hour-long news conference led political experts to express grave concern.
“Trump looks ill,” observed The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser.
“This the message discipline, focused attack on Harris Republicans were waiting for from Trump, right?” Glasser said minutes later, mocking the ex-president. “Bigger crowd size. Check. Forced purchases of electric cars. Check. Mental asylums. Check.”
“Trump is completely whacked out. He’s terrified,” remarked Obama 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina.
“If watching Trump’s public meltdown at Mar-a-lago right now, you think he’s stable and cognitively able enough to entrust with the lives of our Troops and the lives of your families, we don’t know what to tell you. The old man is one egg short of an omelette,” warned the progressive political action committee VoteVets.
READ MORE: Trump ‘Too Old’ Majority Now Say as Health, Mental Fitness Increasingly Worry Voters
Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Thursday morning before the news conference wrote: “He’s panicking. I’ve seen this play many times. He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/’save’ his campaign/defend him but him. He hates the coverage Harris is getting & thinks only he can fix it.”
Trump’s campaign schedule, as that reporter noted, has been strangely empty. The Republican National Convention fell within those seven weeks, but even without that, it’s exceptionally thin.
This week, he will hold just one campaign rally, in Bozeman, Montana, a decidedly red-state he won in 2020 by more than 16 points over Joe Biden and by more than 20 points in 2016 in his race against Hillary Clinton.
“The GOP nominee has grown increasingly upset about Kamala Harris’s surging poll numbers and media coverage since replacing Joe Biden on the ticket,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday. Harris “has been traveling more on the campaign trail than Trump, who is fundraising this week in Florida.”
“Harris will visit six states this week,” The Post adds. “Democrats wonder about the state of Trump’s operation, while the former president’s advisers note that he has campaigned for 21 months.”
Vice President Harris isn’t just traveling to six states this week. In the 19 days since President Biden ended his campaign and handed it over to Harris, she “has raised over $310 million for her campaign, with 66 percent of donations coming from first-time contributors,” Vox reported Wednesday at 7 AM.
“The Democratic super PAC Future Forward also said it had received $150 million in commitments in the first 24 hours after Biden ended his campaign. And by 5 pm on Tuesday, Democrats raised more than $24 million through their ActBlue platform after Harris announced that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be her running mate. Big-money donors, such as co-founder Reid Hoffman and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, have come out to support her pick, suggesting that they may be writing more checks to her campaign,” Vox added.
There’s also the time she spent picking a vice presidential running mate, and by the response, she chose wisely in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz:
“Harris is holding festival-sized rallies while Vance follows her around all day & is lucky if he gets curious passersby to stop & wonder what he’s doing in a strip mall parking lot,” observed Messina on Wednesday. “Where’s Trump? He’s hiding, posting racist crap on Truth Social.”
Harris is holding festival-sized rallies while Vance follows her around all day & is lucky if he gets curious passersby to stop & wonder what he’s doing in a strip mall parking lot.
Where’s Trump? He’s hiding, posting racist crap on Truth Social.
Only has 1 event this week btw. https://t.co/QvMy8voIUT
— Jim Messina (@Messina2012) August 7, 2024
On Wednesday, conservative political strategist Mary Anna Mancuso declared, “Trump is quiet quitting his own campaign.”
Hours before Trump’s Thursday presser, she wrote: “Trump is panicking.”
And during the news conference, she noted Trump was “spiraling.”
And later, she concluded, “Trump is not ok.”
See the social media posts and video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Dems Coming Home’: Harris-Walz ‘Transformative’ Campaign ‘Ominous for Trump,’ Experts Say
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Owned the Minute He Enters’: Christian Nationalist Charlie Kirk Is at the DNC
- News2 days ago
Seven Swing States Now ‘Toss-Ups’ According to Polling Analysis
- News3 days ago
JD Vance: ‘I Don’t Believe the Polls’
- News2 days ago
Lincoln Project Cofounder Jokingly Offers to Depose Trump for Free After Legal Threat
- News2 days ago
Andy Beshear Slams JD Vance For ‘Making Himself the Victim’ Over Rape Comment
- News2 days ago
Florida Primary Sees Unlikely Challenges to Matt Gaetz and Rick Scott
- BAD PRESIDENT1 day ago
‘Stop Trying To Make the Logan Act Happen’: Why Trump Is Unlikely To Be Prosecuted Under Law
- News2 days ago
Trump Claims ‘Illegal Aliens’ Took ‘Almost 100%’ of Jobs Created by Biden Administration