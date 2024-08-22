News
‘I’ve Heard That Said a Lot’: Fox Host Defends Trump Over Harris-Putin Lie
Donald Trump falsely told a crowd of North Carolina supporters on Wednesday that President Joe Biden had sent Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with Vladimir Putin to prevent him from invading Ukraine in 2022, days before the Russian President ordered his forces to attack the sovereign nation.
“Remember when Biden sent Kamala to Europe to stop the war in Ukraine?” Trump said at a rally in Asheboro, continuing to pronounce the Vice President’s name wrong, “She met with Putin, and then three days later, he attacked. How did she do, do you think she did a good job? She met with Putin to tell him, ‘don’t do it.’ And three days later he attacked. That’s when the attack started.”
“Did you know that?” Watch Trump lie right to your face. He falsely claims Kamala Harris “met with Putin” right before he invaded Ukraine. Harris and Putin have never met. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/aZ2fwp65li
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 21, 2024
That was a lie.
Trump repeated and embellished the same lie Thursday morning, telling Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” hosts in a call-in audio-only interview, “Biden sent, I called her ‘Comrade Kamala.’ Sent Comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack. She went. She said she gave her case. He attacked three days later. He attacked. Three days later, he laughed at her. He thought she was a joke.”
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, a staunch Trump supporter, told viewers, “Yeah. And just as a quick clarification, we don’t have confirmation that the Vice President went to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin. I know she went over to Europe right before the incursion, when Russia invaded Ukraine, and it’s a war that’s still going on right now.”
But Fox News’ Ainsley Airhardt told Kilmeade, “I’ve heard that said a lot. You don’t have confirmation that that’s true?”
“I don’t know if the vice president ever met Vladimir Putin,” Kilmeade remarked on a story that had already been debunked.
Trump: “Biden sent…Comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack…”
Kilmeade: “Just as a quick clarification, we don’t have confirmation that the vice president went to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin.” pic.twitter.com/vX90FIou62
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 22, 2024
Earlier in their interview, Airhardt told Trump that Democrats at this week’s Democratic National Convention are “spreading so many different lies.”
CNN Wednesday evening reported: “Trump’s claim is false. Harris has never met with Putin. In reality, she met with US allies, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the Munich Security Conference in the days before Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Putin was not at the conference.”
The network’s fact-checker, Daniel Dale, added a quote from a Kremlin spokesperson: “Frankly speaking, I cannot recall a single contact between President Putin and Mrs. Harris.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell’s Replacement Must Be Chosen in 8 Days
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) is the second Democratic congressman from New Jersey to pass away this year — and state Democrats only have eight days to find his replacement.
Pascrell died Wednesday morning at the age of 87 after an illness. He spent the last month with an undisclosed illness, according to WABC, passing away at the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America,” Pascrell’s X account posted.
READ MORE: ‘One of the Worst Breaches of Trust’: Clarence Thomas Is a ‘Corrupt Jurist’ Who Should Resign Says US Congressman
Pascrell had served in the House of Representatives for 14 terms, and was running to serve again this year. He was known as a Democratic firebrand unafraid to call out Republicans, and was a harsh critic of former President Donald Trump.
His passing puts the Democratic Party in his district in a tough situation, however. The deadline to put a replacement candidate on the ballot for the general election is August 29, according to the New Jersey Globe.
Pascrell handily won his primary on June 4 with 76.1% of the vote, defeating Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah. It seems unlikely that Khairullah is in the running to replace him in the general election, given that he got less than a quarter of the vote. As of today, no candidate has thrown their hat into the ring.
Pascrell’s fellow Democratic congressman, Rep. Donald Payne Jr., died of a heart attack on April 24. Payne died after the deadline to replace him on the primary ballot, and won his election despite no longer being alive. Payne’s seat remains vacant, but Democrats were able to run a special July primary to determine who would run in the general election. LaMonica McIver won the primary, and will face off for his seat in the general.
Both seats have been long held by Democratic candidates. Pascrell has held office since 1997, replacing the Republican Bill Martini, who only served one term, and whose predecessor was a Democrat. Payne’s seat has been held by Democrats since 1949.
County in Washington Launches Hotline For Opioid Addicts to Get Withdrawal Meds
King County in Washington state has set up a new hotline for opioid addicts suffering from withdrawal to get immediate help.
People who call 206-289-0287 will receive a prescription for the drug buprenorphine, also known as “bup.” The phone line is available 24 hours a day. It’s staffed by physicians from the University of Washington’s Department of Emergency Medicine. Calls to the hotline will be free, though the callers will still need to cover the cost of the prescription if they don’t have insurance. The doctors will also follow up with callers within 72 hours. It’s available for everyone in King County, which is home to Seattle, the state’s largest city.
Buprenorphine binds to the same receptors in the brain as opioids, but only affects them half as much, according to Dr. Lauren Whiteside and Dr. Chris Buresh, the heads of the program. Since the receptors aren’t fully activated, it stops addicts from feeling dopesick without actually getting them high. In addition, if someone uses opioids while on buprenorphine, the medicine can keep them from overdosing.
READ MORE: Supreme Court Throws Out Perdue Bankruptcy Plan That Protects Sackler Family
The hotline was launched at the beginning of the year, and has picked up steam. In the first six months, the hotline issued 210 prescriptions. But in the last two months, there have been an additional 96 prescriptions, according to KUOW-FM. The number of overdose deaths in King County has gone down 15% since last year, the station reported.
“Historically, starting treatment included jumping through all these hoops,” Whiteside told KUOW. “This program harnesses that exact moment [when someone is ready to start treatment] with a lot of support … so starting treatment doesn’t feel like this insurmountable task.”
The Seattle Fire Department responds to 15 overdoses a day, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, attributed to the fentanyl crisis.
“Substance use disorder is complex, and there is not one single cause, nor one simple solution. That’s why King County is connecting people to treatment and lifesaving interventions that are proven to work, and clear paths to recovery for all,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement.
Trump Claims ‘Five People Have Been Killed Since the Start’ of Democratic National Convention
The Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago this week. The speakers have gone hard against former President Donald Trump, and the ex-president has been lashing out. His latest is a bizarre claim about five people dying since the start of the convention.
On Wednesday morning, Trump posted the strange claim on Truth Social.
“So disgraceful to see the burning of the American Flag and the desecration of Police Cars at the Democrat’s ‘Party’ taking place in Chicago. Five people have been killed since the start of their ‘Convention.’ CONGRESS SHOULD IMMEDIATELY GET TO WORK! ANYONE BURNING THE AMERICAN FLAG GETS ONE YEAR IN JAIL. JUST DO IT!!! DJT,” Trump wrote.
READ MORE: ‘Owned the Minute He Enters’: Christian Nationalist Charlie Kirk Is at the DNC
It’s unclear who exactly Trump is claiming has been killed, but he may be referring to a couple of Fox News reports. One said that five people had been killed on the weekend before the Democratic National Convention, while another said that four had been killed on the first day of the convention. However, none of the shootings have been related to the convention, nor seemingly even nearby.
There have been protests outside the Democratic National Convention. Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in front of the United Center to call for an arms embargo against Israel. Similar protests occurred this week near the Israeli Consulate and Union Park, according to CBS.
Trump is correct about one thing, however: Protesters have indeed burned flags during these protests. But counter to Trump’s claims, there appears to be no reports of police cars being damaged during the convention protests. No property damage was reported during the protests, according to Slate, though a fence outside the Democratic National Convention had been torn down by protesters on Monday. It was re-erected on Tuesday.
At least 72 protesters have been arrested, according to the Associated Press. Two protesters were hospitalized allegedly due to injuries while being arrested, according to the Intercept. No police officers have been injured however, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told the outlet.
As for Trump’s proposal that anyone who burns the U.S. flag get one year in prison — that’s already been tried. In the 1989 Texas v. Johnson case, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that it was illegal to ban flag burning due to the First Amendment.
“Johnson was convicted for engaging in expressive conduct. The State’s interest in preventing breaches of the peace does not support his conviction because Johnson’s conduct did not threaten to disturb the peace,” Justice William Brennan wrote in the majority decision. “Nor does the State’s interest in preserving the flag as a symbol of nationhood and national unity justify his criminal conviction for engaging in political expression.”
