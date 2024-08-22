Here’s What Donald Trump Will Get When RFK Jr. Endorses Him

On Friday, when the 70-year-old scion of a political family whose time in the White House was likened to “Camelot” endorses Donald Trump’s presidential bid, as expected, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will bring with him some of his single-digit array of voters, and enough baggage that could sink the possibly-soon-to-be-sentenced convicted ex-president’s campaign.

Over the past month or so, since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, RFK Jr. has been chatting with the GOP presidential nominee, as a recording leaked by his nephew revealed the ex-president dangling a possible position in the Trump administration to the son of the late, great U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator, Robert Kennedy.

“I would love for you to serve,” Trump told RFK Jr. in the July video posted and subsequently deleted by Robert Kennedy III. During that call the two men arranged to meet while Trump would be in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention later that month. “I would love you to do stuff and I think it’d be so good for your and so big for you. And we’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy,”

When the two did meet, their discussion reportedly “included possible jobs that Kennedy could be given in a second Trump administration, either at the Cabinet level or posts that do not require Senate confirmation. The discussion also included the prospect of Kennedy leaving the race and endorsing Trump,” The Washington Post had reported, citing sources.

Now, RFK Jr. has said he will make an announcement Friday afternoon, “about the present historical moment and his path forward.”

NBC News reports Trump might nominate the anti-vaccine and AIDS denialist conspiracy theorist to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy, NPR reported last year, “paints a dark, conspiratorial picture of the world, bristling with debunked theories, misleading claims and outright falsehoods.”

“Wi-Fi causes cancer and ‘leaky brain,’ Kennedy told podcaster Joe Rogan,” NPR added. “Antidepressants are to blame for school shootings, he mused during an appearance with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Chemicals in the water supply could turn children transgender, he told right-wing Canadian psychologist and podcaster Jordan Peterson, echoing a false assertion made by serial fabulist Alex Jones. AIDS may not be caused by HIV, he has suggested multiple times.”

NPR also reports, “what stands out in Kennedy’s case is the sheer volume of what he has asserted over the years, from his insistence that Republicans stole the 2004 election to his claims that 5G networks are being used for mass surveillance to his belief that the CIA assassinated his uncle.”

Kennedy’s conspiracy theories don’t end there, with NPR adding Kennedy has “compared vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany and promoted a film targeting disproven claims about vaccines to Black Americans. He touted the alternative treatments ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which have not been found to be effective at treating COVID-19. He appeared at the Christian nationalist ReAwaken America Tour alongside MAGA stars Roger Stone and Michael Flynn and QAnon conspiracy theorists.”

“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country,” Kennedy said last year.

NPR also notes, “the pandemic united anti-vaccine and anti-government groups,” and “Kennedy’s message has found fertile ground among an odd-bedfellows coalition of supporters, from vaccine opponents to far-right conspiracy theorists such as Jones, Stone and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, to deep-pocketed Silicon Valley magnates including Musk, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and venture capitalist David Sacks, who hold Kennedy up as a contrarian free-thinker.”

Recently, Kennedy has embraced the crypto crowd, declaring, “Transactional freedom is as important as freedom of expression,” and claiming, “I’m going to put the entire U.S. budget on blockchain.”

David Corn, Mother Jones. D.C. bureau chief, on Wednesday noted, “If RFK Jr. endorses Trump, it will demonstrate he doesn’t care anything about climate change, clean air and water, women’s freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Just one disingenuous conspiracy-theory-monger joining forces with another. A sad ending to a once noble brand.”

