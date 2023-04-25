COMMENTARY
Trump a No Show at His Rape and Defamation Trial, Says He Will Be a No Show at the GOP Debates
The alleged rape and defamation trial of the criminally indicted ex-president, Donald Trump, began Tuesday morning, just hours after President Joe Biden launched his campaign for re-election, and just hours after news broke that one of the Supreme Court Justices he appointed failed to disclose the name of the attorney who has business before the Court, and had bought property from that Justice just nine days after he was confirmed.
Donald Trump has largely been silent on that civil rape and defamation trial, possibly because the judge overseeing the trial was forced to decide all jurors and potential jurors would remain anonymous, for fear they could be subjected to harassment and intimidation by the ex-president or his followers.
As expected, Trump did not show up for trial. The ex-president, a current Republican presidential candidate, has not been asked by attorneys for the plaintiff, journalist E. Jean Carroll, to testify. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, struggled to give U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan a straight answer last week about the ex-president’s intentions.
Trump did, however, on Tuesday respond to last week’s news about the upcoming GOP debates: “NO!” he shouted on his Truth Social platform.
READ MORE: Biden, More Popular Than Trump or Reagan, Launches Re-Election Campaign With Focus on Freedom: ‘Let’s Finish the Job’
“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Trump wailed on his Truth Social platform. Candidates used to be consulted about nearly every facet of every debate, but the Republican National Committee last year announced it would no longer participate in debates organized by the bi-partisan commission that has been organizing them for decades.
“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused? Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!”
Trump on Tuesday did not mention his rape and defamation trial was beginning in his apparent declination to participate in the upcoming GOP presidential debates, nor did he mention the other women (some reports put the number of women at 18, others at 26) who have accused the ex-president, before he was president, of sexual misconduct, harassment, or assault.
The ex-president also did not mention the 34 criminal felony violations he was recently indicted for, felony violations related to his payoff of a porn star he allegedly had sex with just months after his third wife gave birth to his fifth child, and the subsequent alleged attempt to cover up his hush money scheme through falsification of his business records by allegedly funneling the cash through his now-former lawyer while declaring they were legal fees.
READ MORE: ‘Unsalvageable’: Dem Senator Becomes First to Call for Clarence Thomas to Resign Over Corruption Allegations (Video)
He also did not mention the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel who is investigating his possibly unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return hundreds of documents with classified markings, including top secret documents, along with thousands of other pieces of federal government property he absconded with when he left the White House in January of 2021.
Nor did he mention that the same Special Counsel, Jack Smith, is also investigating candidate Donald Trump for his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection and his actions attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost, which he has yet to concede.
The ex-president also did not mention the news that Futon County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday she will have a decision on whether or not to criminally indict Trump sometime this summer, after her July 11 grand jury is seated.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMMENTARY
‘Trump Is Gonna Eat Him Alive’: DeSantis’ Overseas Trip Off to Rough Start as He Says ‘I’m Not a Candidate’ in Viral Video
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, MIA the past few weeks as Florida suffered massive flooding and a gasoline shortage, only to show up to quietly sign a hugely controversial six-week abortion ban, expand his anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” law, all while continuing to attack Disney, is now being mocked for his response to a question during his overseas trip to to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.
While DeSantis has been widely ravaged for ignoring his home state as he defiantly traveled the country promoting his book, clearly part of paving the road for his expected presidential campaign, Donald Trump has been rapidly racking up endorsements – from Florida Republicans – as DeSantis continues to plummet in the polls.
On the first leg of what his office is calling an “international trade mission,” apparently designed to strengthen perception of his foreign affairs bonafides, a reporter asked a simple question that has made his response – and quirky mannerism – go viral.
READ MORE: ‘Be a Leader. Do Something’: Marco Rubio Mocked for Complaining ‘They’ Aren’t Solving Florida’s Four-Day Gas Shortage
“Governor, polls show you falling behind Trump. Any thoughts on that?” DeSantis was asked.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” the Florida Republican governor replied.
Some on social media are pointing to DeSantis’ curiously bobbing head as he smugly answered the question, while others are noting that the apparent point of the trip was to strengthen perception in the U.S. of DeSantis as a legitimate presidential candidate who could take on the current front-runner, Donald Trump.
The video, posted online by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, has already been viewed over 1.7 million times in just four hours.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/nDVeyBoVHN
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023
The responses have been damaging – and damning.
READ MORE: ‘Personality Problem’: Devastating DeSantis Reports Reveal Florida Governor’s Major ‘Likability’ Challenges
“If I were trying to combat a quickly-solidifying image of being a weirdo, I simply would not do this,” says Media Matters for America’s Matthew Gertz. “Weirdo” is not a randomly-chosen word. Numerous opinion and news reports over the past week have used that term for, apparently spurred by one report from a few weeks ago citing a claim he was caught eating pudding with his fingers.
Semafor Washington Bureau chief Benjy Sarlin also pointed to the “weird” word: “The danger of being relatively undefined and getting branded “weird” by your opponent first is that even fairly straightforward answers start getting scrutinized in those terms.”
“Billionaires are lined up to support this guy as leader of the most powerful country in the world?” wondered former President & Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill.
“Not only is this snide, but he seems surprised and defensive. He’s traveling to Japan to burnish foreign policy credentials for presidential run. What did he expect?” asked journalist, author, and SiriusXM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile. “The bizarre, deer-in-the-headlights look of shock on his face shows he’s not ready for prime time.”
Signorile was not the only one observing DeSantis is “not ready for prime time.”
Dave Zirin, frequent political commentator and noted sports editor at The Nation: “Not ready for primetime. Wide eyes and a neck wiggle is no way to do it.”
READ MORE: Texas Lt. Governor Brags Just-Passed Senate Bill Is Bringing ‘Prayer Back to Our Public Schools’
“Such smarminess. If he can’t handle an easy question about poll numbers he certainly can’t handle the presidency. At least not well,” adds MSNBC contributor, law professor, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
“That sassy head wiggle is extra, noted The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson.
“Yep. If you’re going to challenge Trump, you can’t be cute about it or play defense. To have any chance at all, you’ve got to go after him hammer and tong, consistently and relentlessly. No defense. Just attack,” noted attorney, frequent political commentator, and columnist George Conway said, offering this analysis: “I don’t think DeSantis has the personality for it. And even if he did, I don’t think he’d necessarily be successful given the current diseased state of the GOP. In any event he’s got to go to total war or go home.”
Political analyst and professor of political science Robert E Kelly summed it up: “Man, Trump is gonna eat him alive…”
Watch the video above or at this link.
COMMENTARY
‘Personality Problem’: Devastating DeSantis Reports Reveal Florida Governor’s Major ‘Likability’ Challenges
Ron DeSantis is getting hammered from all sides across a range of critical factors, and over the past 12 hours two reports detail what may turn out to be the Florida Republican Governor’s kryptonite: his personality.
Late Thursday night on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” conservative Charlie Sykes declared DeSantis has a “personality problem.”
Likening DeSantis to former GOP governors Rick Perry and Scott Walker,” Sykes says, “he’s just not very good at this.”
“He’s got a personality problem which I think a lot of people always knew might come back to bite him – it certainly is now. But also, I think that with Ron DeSantis you’re also seeing that he doesn’t have the kind of political instincts that he needs to be able to scale up, and you know, I hate myself for what I’m about to say here, but this last week, Donald Trump has outmaneuvered him on every single issue – actually looking more reasonable than Ron DeSantis.”
READ MORE: ‘Crisis of Public Confidence’: Chief Justice Invited to Testify Over ‘Decade-Long Failure’ to Fix Ethics – GOP Warns Against It
“People just don’t like the guy. And I think that he calculated that he could go for that MAGA base by being the biggest jerk in the race. And, you know, frankly, you can’t do that. You can’t beat the reigning lizard king and Ron DeSantis is finding that out the hard way.”
.@SykesCharlie on Ron DeSantis: “I think that he calculated that he can go for that MAGA base by being the biggest jerk in the race, and frankly you can’t… beat the reigning lizard king.” pic.twitter.com/JOrEGX3bYd
— 11th Hour (@11thHour) April 21, 2023
Just hours later Politico Playbook kicked off the morning with a nod to the Florida governor’s devastating drop in the polls, citing a Wall Street Journal piece that reads: “Mr. DeSantis’s 14-point advantage in December has fallen to a 13-point deficit, and he now trails Mr. Trump 51% to 38% among likely Republican primary voters in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.”
But it gets worse for DeSantis.
Noting they’ve focused this week on “stories about DeSantis’s off-putting social skills and lack of personal relationships with fellow Republican elected officials,” Politico reveals a former GOP Congressman says he “sat right next to DeSantis for two years on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and he never said a single word to me.”
Before being elected governor DeSantis was a U.S. Congressman from 2013-2018.
“If you’re going to go into politics, kind of a fundamental skill that you should have is likability,” Dave Trott, a Republican former U.S. Representative from Michigan who served during the time DeSantis was in Congress told Politico.
“I don’t think [he] has that,” Trott said, referring to DeSantis’ “likability,” or lack thereof.
“He never developed any relationships with other members that I know of. You’d never see him talking on the floor with other people or palling around. He’s just a very arrogant guy, very focused on Ron DeSantis.”
READ MORE: Far-Right Judge Under Fire for Failing to Disclose Interviews on Civil Rights – but LGBTQ Community Had Warned Senators
“I was new to Congress, and he didn’t introduce himself or even say hello,” Trott says, adding that he went to his first House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing “early, and DeSantis showed up right at the gavel time and didn’t say hello or introduce himself.”
“And then the next hearing, the same thing happened. I think the third time it happened, I thought, ‘Oh, this guy’s not ever going to say hello to me.’”
“Eventually,” Politico reports, “Trott took the initiative and introduced himself to DeSantis.”
And then, Trott drops this damning, deadly summation: “I think he’s an asshole. I don’t think he cares about people.”
This comes on the heels of last week’s news from the Financial Times, revealing top GOP donor Thomas Peterffy, who has handed out millions to Republicans and was prepared to back DeSantis just months ago has changed his mind, thanks to DeSantis’ extreme culture war actions.
“A major donor finally goes on record with what has been a whisper: donors are getting worried,” is how The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman described the report.
There of course are all the complaints over the past few weeks that DeSantis has been so occupied with his book tour, which apparently is designed to pave the road to his expected presidential campaign announcement – he has yet to declare despite seemingly campaigning in many places except Florida (he’s hit the battleground primary states and Saturday he heads to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.)
DeSantis initially ignored the massive flooding in Fort Lauderdale, and even Florida Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio this week blasted him – albeit not by name – demanding to know why “they” haven’t fixed South Florida’s gas shortage (a result of the flooding and panic buying.) Meanwhile, DeSantis has been largely MIA from the Sunshine State, sans a late night quiet ceremony during which he signed a highly-controversial six-week abortion ban.
WATCH Ron DeSantis awkwardly tells people to cheer while he signs the 6 week abortion ban that most Floridians oppose.
— Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@PPactionFL) April 14, 2023
Then, of course, there’s the pudding, a devastating claim detailed by The Daily Beast.
“’He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,’ a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, ‘always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting shit everywhere.'”
READ MORE: President Biden’s Relationship With His Son Is an ‘Insult to the American People’ Says House Republican (Video)
“Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.”
Finally, making clear just how unliked DeSantis is, Donald Trump has been actively courting endorsements from every Florida elected politician he can get – and he is getting them, which he made clear in this photo posted Thursday night.
The Mob Boss sends a message to Ron Desantis, assembling all the Florida Members of Congress who endorsed him for president for a group photo last night. pic.twitter.com/G6AZKNwJke
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2023
See the videos and photos above or at this link.
COMMENTARY
Kevin McCarthy Went to Wall St. To Sell His ‘Debt-Ceiling Hostage-Taking’ Scheme – It’s Not Going Well
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy traveled to Wall Street on Monday, the financial capital of the world, to deliver a speech at the New York Stock Exchange demanding President Joe Biden negotiate with him on the debt ceiling while he unveiled what is being called his latest “scheme” – taking the debt ceiling “hostage,” failing to produce his long overdue budget, and revealing that it will include a requirement that people who use food stamps to survive will to have to work to get them.
It hasn’t been well received.
In fact, most aspects of his speech, and even his choice of venue, have been thoroughly lambasted, discredited, or just mocked over the past 24 hours.
“Kevin McCarthy literally going to the New York Stock Exchange to pitch cutting food stamps for poor people is… well, there’s a reason why people think Kevin is an idiot,” tweeted Vox’s generally reserved Ian Millhiser.
“Today at the NYSE, Speaker McCarthy explained his scheme to slash food aid for low-income Americans to his true constituents: Wall Street and massive corporations who pay little to no taxes,” tweeted the New York Working Families Party.
“Delivering today’s speech threatening our economy at the New York Stock Exchange shows Speaker McCarthy is either in denial about the danger of his threats or intentionally hoping for market turmoil,” tweeted U.S Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA). “I’m not sure which is worse.”
It wasn’t just the venue. Far from it.
READ MORE: ‘Weaponization’: Nadler Blasts Jordan for Doing Trump’s ‘Bidding’ With NYC Field Trip Targeting DA Bragg (Live Video)
Sentate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday railed against McCarthy’s speech: “I’ll be blunt, if Speaker McCarthy continues in this direction, we are headed to default.”
.@SenSchumer on McCarthy’s speech at the NYSE: “I’ll be blunt, if Speaker McCarthy continues in this direction, we are headed to default.” pic.twitter.com/VxThelPJok
— The Hill (@thehill) April 18, 2023
It gets worse for McCarthy.
Indeed, McCarthy’s “argument is out of date,” wrote noted author and professor of history Heather Cox Richardson overnight in her Substack newsletter.
“It’s time to get Americans back to work,” McCarthy on Monday declared, despite unemployment having hit a 54-year low, (and a new historic low for Black unemployment), as the Speaker blamed President Joe Biden, alleging he’s keeping Americans from obtaining employment.
McCarthy repeatedly promised he “will grow the economy,” as he promised to bring jobs back from China, while complaining that “there are more job openings than people who are looking for jobs.”
He touted House Republicans’ HR 1 legislation, the “Lower the Energy Cost Act,” that “makes us less dependent upon China, and it brings jobs back to America that will grow the economy,” he said.
Now, we should presume that McCarthy has an economist on staff, hopefully. But it does not appear so, because what he’s promising doesn’t actually work.
Economists tell us that inflation is still at higher levels because the economy is growing too fast – which is why the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, literally to slow the growth so we don’t explode into a recession. And yet McCarthy wants to grow the economy which in theory will lead to higher inflation.
“I have full confident [sic] that if we limit our federal spending, if we save the taxpayer money,” said Speaker McCarthy, in his unique manner. “If we grow our economy, yes we will end the dependence on China, we will curve [sic] inflation, and we will protect Social Security and Medicare for the next generation.”
“In reality,” Professor Richardson observes, “the inflation that plagued the U.S. as it reopened from the worst days of the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed dramatically, making it clear that the policies of the Biden administration are working. As Jennifer Rubin noted yesterday in the Washington Post, the annual inflation rate for producers is 2.7%—the lowest rate in more than two years—while consumer price increases are at their lowest point since May 2021: 5%. Gasoline prices have dropped 17.4% since the high prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The overall declines mark nine months of slowing inflation.”
She goes on to deflate McCarthy’s claims.
“At the same time, labor force participation is at record high levels,” Richardson notes. “Real incomes—that is, incomes after inflation is factored in—have risen 7% for those making $35,000 a year or less and 1.3% across the whole economy. Meanwhile, the deficit has dropped more than $1.7 trillion in two years.”
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Need Statistics’: GOP Congresswoman Says Locking Up Her Guns Will Not Make Her and Her Children Safer
McCarthy also said he wants to create more job openings, while acknowledging that there aren’t enough people to fill the job openings we currently have.
Which is why, just like Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Iowa Republicans gutting child labor laws to allow America’s most vulnerable population to work adult jobs, Speaker McCarthy is looking for anyone (except the people staring him in the face: undocumented immigrants, and migrants from Central America) to fill those jobs.
Instead, McCarthy wants to put Americans to work, Americans who for many reasons need government assistance – food stamps – while ignoring that most families on food stamps already have people working at least one job.
“Our proposal will also restore work requirements that ensure able-bodied adults without dependents, earn a paycheck, and learn new skills that will grow our economy and help the supply chain. Right now there are more job openings than people who are looking for jobs. You know why? It’s in part because of the Biden administration weakened work requirements,” McCarthy claimed. “Incentives matter. And the incentives today are out of whack. It’s time to get Americans back to work. Don’t believe anyone who says our plans hurt Americans’ social safety net.”
Kevin McCarthy, speaking at NYSE, proposes work requirements for government benefits pic.twitter.com/0Bh3CVnTSo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2023
“We are very generous nation,” McCarthy claimed, ignoring that most industrialized nations provide far more services, like universal healthcare. “A hand up, not a hand out,” he said invoking Ronald Reagan, but just the parts that fit his narrative, not the main focus of his speech.
What was the main focus of his speech?
The debt ceiling. And his desire to negotiate over it — or, as many are saying, holding the nation hostage to fringe House Republicans’ demands.
“McCarthy is trying to hide the Republicans’ own bumbling disarray,” tweeted Richardson. “Congress negotiates over the BUDGET, not the debt ceiling, which simply pays for bills already rung up in large part by the Republicans themselves. But they can’t agree on a budget, so are screaming about Biden.”
Pointing to his Morning Memo titled, “This Is The Dumbest Debt Ceiling Fight Ever,” Talking Points Memo executive editor David Kurtz tweeted, “Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has such a tenuous grip on his own conference that the debt-ceiling hostage-taking he is attempting to pull off has all the hallmarks of the bumbling kidnapping capers you see in the movies.”
Professor Richardson actually had a lot more to say about Speaker McCarthy in her newsletter.
“McCarthy has not offered a budget proposal because the Republican conference cannot agree on one,” she says, noting he is “trying to use the threat of national default to extract the cuts extremist members of his conference want. The Biden administration has made it clear that it will not negotiate over paying the nation’s bills, especially since about a quarter of the debt was accumulated under former president Trump, $2 trillion of it thanks to tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. In those years, Congress raised the debt ceiling three times. Biden presented his own long, detailed budget, full of his own priorities, as a start to negotiations in March, and he says he is eager to sit down and hammer out the budget once McCarthy produces his own plan. McCarthy is trying to deflect from his inability to do that but is confusing the issue, suggesting that he has the right to negotiate instead over whether or not to pay our bills.”
READ MORE: Watch: Kevin McCarthy Leads Over a Dozen Republicans in Prayer at Event Co-Sponsored by Five Anti-LGBTQ Hate Groups
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ spokesperson, Christie Stephenson, on Monday blasted “Speaker McCarthy’s refusal to produce a Republican budget,” and his New York Stock Exchange speech:
“A speech is not a plan. Extreme MAGA Republicans continue to treat the full faith and credit of the United States as a hostage situation while their so-called budget proposal remains in the witness protection program. As always, we will evaluate any legislative text when and if House Republicans can ever agree with themselves about how much they want to devastate American families in order to finance tax cuts for the wealthy, well-off and well-connected.”
Watch video of Speaker McCarthy’s speech below, Majority Leader’s Schumer’s remarks above, or both at this link.
Trending
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Tucker Carlson, the Face of Fox News, Has Exited the Network
- News2 days ago
‘Positively Disgraceful’: Chief Justice Roberts Buried by Ethics Expert for Refusal to Talk About Clarence Thomas
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Trump Is Gonna Eat Him Alive’: DeSantis’ Overseas Trip Off to Rough Start as He Says ‘I’m Not a Candidate’ in Viral Video
- News1 day ago
‘Best Clip on the Internet’: ‘The View’ Hosts and Audience Celebrate Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Exit
- News23 hours ago
‘Suddenly Silent’ Tucker Carlson Lawyers Up: Report
- News1 day ago
‘Unethical Conduct’: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Calls for Congressional Review of Marjorie Taylor Greene
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM6 hours ago
Far Right Anti-LGBTQ Christian Nationalist Mark Robinson Launches Bid for Governor
- News1 day ago
Top Senate Democrat Goes After Clarence Thomas’ Billionaire Benefactor