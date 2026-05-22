Trump Explains ‘Dumb’ Has a ‘B’

President Donald Trump thrilled his supporters in New York on Friday as he shared how he came up with his latest nickname for Democrats — his explanation included a spelling lesson.

“Blue means Dumocrat,” the president said. “That’s a new name I came up with.”

“I was, I was thinking about this character we have in the House. His name is Hakeem Jeffries,” Trump said to boos from the audience.

“And he’s a low IQ person, very low IQ.”

“And I watched what he was saying, and what the horrible things he was saying, and I said, ‘He’s a dumb guy.’ I said, Wait a minute, he’s a Dumocrat. That’s how I got the name,” Trump excitedly said.

“You take the ‘e’ out, you don’t use the ‘b’. A lot of people don’t know ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’ in it, actually. You don’t need it. You discard the ‘b.’

“But you take the ‘e’ out, and you replace it with a ‘u.'”

“They are Dumocrats. You know why? ‘Cause their policies are dumb. Their policies are very dumb. All of their policies.”

Critics mocked the president.

“His uncle taught at MIT, but Trump just recently learned there is a b in dumb,” wrote political strategist Jeff Timmer.

“Dumbo @realDonaldTrump here is the only one who doesn’t know there’s a b in DUMB,” said former GOP Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.

“It’s impossible to overstate how f— — stupid Trump looks on the world stage,” wrote another online commenter.

Image via Reuters