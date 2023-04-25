Gorsuch Sold Land to Law Firm Head With Cases Before SCOTUS 9 Days After Being Confirmed – He Didn’t Disclose Buyer’s Name

President Joe Biden, more popular at this point in his presidency than were Donald Trump, Jimmy Carter, or even Ronald Reagan, on Tuesday morning launched his 2024 re-election campaign – exactly four years to the day from when he kicked off his 2020 White House run.

In a three-minute video (below) President Biden made his case to the American people, why they should re-elect him and Vice President Kamala Harris: The fight for freedom.

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important, nothing more sacred. That’s been the work of my first term, to fight for our democracy. It shouldn’t be a red or blue issue,” President Biden says in his video. “Every generation of Americans have faced a moment when they have to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights.”

“And this is our moment.”

“Let’s finish this job. I know we can. Because this is the United States of America. There’s nothing, simply nothing we cannot do if we do it together.”

Biden begins his re-election campaign with a lengthy list of accomplishments.

The Washington Post reported Monday night that “President Biden will buy television ad time later this week to push his reelection message after announcing his campaign Tuesday morning in an online video, according to people familiar with the plans.”

The Post announced Biden’s choice to be his re-election campaign manager is Julie Chávez Rodriguez, and deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks.

Rodriguez, a current senior advisor to the President, serves as the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She is a veteran of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, and happens to be the granddaughter of the late labor leader and civil rights activist, César Chávez.

Fulks was U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock’s campaign manager for his 2022 re-election campaign. Born in Georgia, Fulks lives in Atlanta and Chicago.

Joe Biden is now 825 days into his presidency.

At that point in their presidencies, according to FiveThirtyEight, Donald Trump’s popularity stood at 41.4%, and Ronald Reagan’s stood at 41.0%.

President Biden’s popularity stands above both, at 42.5%.

And while Reagan left office after eight years with a whopping 63.1% approval, Trump’s changed little: he left office after four years with just 41.9% approval, and it’s topped since, amid a massive 34-felony criminal indictment and a rape trial which, coincidentally, starts Tuesday morning.

Pundits and prognosticators believe the likely 2024 match up will be between President Joe Biden and the criminally-indicted ex-president Donald Trump. Recent headlines tell a disastrous tale for Trump.

“Head-to-head polls show Trump weakness vs. Biden, underwater approval” (Fox News)

“Trump’s favorability collapses in new polling” (MSNBC)

The RealClearPolitics average puts Trump’s current favorability at 38.3%.

In his re-election video, Biden says, “you know, around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take back those bedrock freedoms: cutting Social Security, that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote.”

All those issues Democrats have run on and won on, with the issue of abortion taking center stage in the 2022 midterms.

“When I ran for President four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America,” Biden continues in his video. “And we still are. The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection. Because I know America. I know we’re good and decent people. I know we’re still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. We believe that everyone is equal, that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country.”

Watch the President’s re-election video below or at this link.