‘Red-Alert All-Hands-on-Deck’: George Conway Suggests DA Memo Means Grand Jury Will Likely Indict Trump

Responding to news that Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has told law enforcement to prepare for an announcement this summer, attorney George Conway is suggesting it likely means her special grand jury is expected to indict Donald Trump.

Willis “on Monday said she would announce this summer whether former President Donald Trump and his allies would be charged with crimes related to alleged interference in Georgia’s 2020 election,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported late Monday afternoon. “Willis revealed the timetable in a letter to local law enforcement in which she asked them to be ready for ‘heightened security and preparedness’ because she predicted her announcement ‘may provoke a significant public reaction.'”

“Willis said she will announce possible criminal indictments between July 11 and Sept. 1,” the AJC adds, “sending one of the strongest signals yet that she’s on the verge of trying to obtain an indictment against Trump and his supporters.”

“We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of those we are sworn to protect,” Willis wrote, the AJC reports. “As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to prepare.”

Conway strongly suggests he believes Willis would not have issued her “red-alert all-hands-on-deck memo” if she did not expect her special grand jury to return an indictment against Trump, although he does not name the ex-president.

“If DA Willis is putting out a red-alert all-hands-on-deck memo to law enforcement like this,” Conway tweets, “you can be reasonably confident the caption on the indictment isn’t going to be ‘State v. Giuliani et al.’ or ‘State v. Meadows et al.’ The lead defendant will probably be someone else.”

The AJC’s Tamar Hallerman, who co-wrote the article about Willis and her memo, tweeted: “The letters amount to one of the strongest signals yet that Willis is on the verge of trying to obtain an indictment against Trump and his supporters.”

Conway retweeted that.

Image: Hunter Crenian/Shutterstock