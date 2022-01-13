News
‘This Is Insane’: Republican Blasts RNC for Saying GOP Candidates Must Agree to Ban on Presidential Debates
For nearly four decades the Commission on Presidential Debates has managed and organized every presidential debate, but the Republican National Committee has just announced it will ban any GOP candidate from participating in any debate the Commission holds.
The New York Times reports the RNC is preparing to require any GOP candidate seeking that party’s nomination for President to “sign a pledge to not participate in any debates sponsored by the Commission.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois weighed in Thursday afternoon.
“This is insane,” he said on Twitter. “Why,” he asked.
The Commission on Presidential Debates is a bipartisan nonprofit created jointly by the chairs of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party in 1987, and has run every debate held since.
But first candidate and then President Donald Trump has railed against the Commission, refusing to participate during the second presidential debate because it was going to be held virtually, because of the coronavirus pandemic. He and his officials have also accused the Commission of being unfair and biased against him.
The RNC appears to be preparing for another Trump run. It is still engaged in a multi-million dollar fundraising agreement with the former President, including paying some of his legal bills.
Kayleigh McEnany Meets With January 6 Committee: CNN
Former Trump White House and campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
CNN reports the meeting took place virtually.
McEnany, now a Fox News contributor, was one of ten former Trump officials “with close ties to the former president” subpoenaed by the Committee two months ago, on November 9.
According to a press release from the Committee, McEnany “made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election. For example, in the first White House press conference after the election, Ms. McEnany claimed that there were ‘very real claims’ of fraud that the former President’s reelection campaign was pursuing, and said that mail-in voting was something that ‘we have identified as being particularly prone to fraud.’ At another press conference, Ms. McEnany accused Democrats of ‘welcoming fraud’ and ‘welcoming illegal voting.’ In addition, Ms. McEnany was reportedly present at times with the former President as he watched the January 6th attack.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
WATCH LIVE: Biden Makes Historic Speech Urging Filibuster Carve Out to Pass Legislation Protecting Voting Rights
President Joe Biden will deliver a critical address Thursday afternoon, urging passage of vital legislation to protect voting rights as Republicans in state legislatures across the country cripple access to the ballot and enact laws that could literally nullify the will of the voters.
The President, having seen the actions of Republicans at the state and national level, will call for the Senate to carve out an exemption from the 60-vote majority filibuster in order to pass two critical bills: the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
The New York Times, reporting Biden’s expected remarks, calls the filibuster “a Senate tradition that has allowed Republicans to repeatedly block a major priority of Democrats.” The paper of record labels it “the most significant step he will have taken to pressure lawmakers to act on an issue he has called the biggest test of America’s democracy since the Civil War.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will begin the process of a filibuster carve out as early as Wednesday, with a possible vote on Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The President and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to speak live beginning around 3:45 PM. You can watch below, on legitimate cable news channels, and on C-SPAN.
Watch live:
Notorious John Yoo Destroys Jim Jordan’s Immunity Defense
One of the most controversial legal figures during the George W. Bush administration has weighed in on the efforts of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to avoid testifying before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Before refusing to cooperate, Jordan had claimed he had “nothing to hide” from the select committee, but has since announced he will refuse to cooperate.
In Tuesday’s Washington Post morning political newsletter, Jacqueline Alemany and Theodoric Meyer report that Congress is grappling with whether Jordan may have immunity from a subpoena due to the Speech and Debate Clause.
Attorney John Yoo, who faced calls for investigation over torture, analyzed Jordan’s situation.
RELATED: Jamie Raskin throws Jim Jordan’s words from Benghazi back in his face for Jan. 6 investigation
“But Former Justice Department official John Yoo told The Early that the clause clearly does not extend immunity to lawmakers in this case,” the newspaper reported. “The clause was designed to protect the independence of the legislature but ‘not to protect the legislature from itself,’ said Yoo. The work of lawmakers in Congress ‘can be questioned in Congress…It’s a pretty easy answer and there’s a lot of practice,’ Yoo added.”
Read the full report.
