‘Political Survival’ Fears Driving Senate GOP to ‘Breaking Point’ With Trump: Report

This has been a challenging week for Senate Republicans, and they are reaching a “breaking point” with President Donald Trump over fears for their own “political survival,” reports Punchbowl News.

One prominent Senate Republican had just lost his primary race to a Trump-backed opponent when the president snubbed another prominent Senate Republican to endorse his ultra-MAGA rival in Texas — leading to fears the Democratic candidate could win that longtime red seat.

Then on Thursday, Senate Republicans met with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche for nearly two hours. Reporters said it did not go well. Republicans are furious over not just the president’s $1.8 billion compensation fund for alleged victims of DOJ weaponization during the Biden administration — but also for the timing the White House chose to announce it, disrupting their efforts to pass a critical reconciliation bill so thoroughly Majority Leader John Thune sent them home.

“Eventually,” Punchbowl reports, “Senate Republicans were going to prioritize their own political survival over President Donald Trump’s wants and needs. They have. But it just might be too late.”

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Now, some say, the prospect of the GOP losing control of the Senate seems more likely than it did just a few months ago.

“Many Republicans fear Trump is determined to bring them down with him — along with their shared legislative agenda,” Punchbowl observed. “Senate Republican leaders are now coming to grips with the reality that advancing Trump’s priorities may be in conflict with their efforts to retain the majority.”

Punchbowl cites an “erosion of good will” between Senate Republicans and Trump that has been “building steadily for months over campaign strategy disputes, uneven White House messaging and Trump’s attempts to get rid of the filibuster.”

The White House “isn’t making life easier” for Capitol Hill Republicans.

Some see the president’s actions as severely limiting the Republicans’ ability to pass their agenda — and his.

Political journalist Isaac Saul this week noted that Trump has successfully managed to oust several congressional Republicans — with one more possibility on the way — but by doing so he has severely imperiled his critical majority in the U.S. Senate.

“One understated reality of what Trump has done: He basically just nuked his Senate majority for the next six months,” wrote Saul.

The enmity between the Senate GOP and the White House has become so great that one reporter on Thursday point-blank asked Trump if he is “losing control” over Senate Republicans.

“I don’t know,” Trump replied. “I really don’t know.”

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