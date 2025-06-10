“It looks like a preparation for a military assault,” Umberg said. “This looks like a subterfuge to create some sort of rationale for some sort of invocation of the Insurrection Act.”

Attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, an immigration expert and senior fellow at the American Immigration Council explained that the “reason that there is civil unrest in multiple cities throughout the country is because the Trump administration ordered ICE to engage in near-indiscriminate arrests, rounding up otherwise law-abiding people with no criminal records.”

Political scientist Dr. Norman Ornstein, a contributing editor for the Atlantic, wrote, “this is a prelude to invoking the insurrection act and declaring martial law.”