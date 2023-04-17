News
‘Chumbawumba of New York Lawyers’: Trump’s Attorney Allegedly Again Trying to Bypass Judge’s Anonymous Juror Ruling
Joe Tacopina, the attorney representing Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll‘s defamation lawsuit against the ex-president, is being accused of another attempt to try to obtain the identities of the jurors who will be selected to decide the case.
The judge declared the jurors’ identities would not be revealed to anyone given Trump’s propensity to attack his opponents, and the willingness of some of his supporters to follow his lead. On Friday Tacopina strongly pushed back against that decision, going so far as to point to the comments sections of online news articles to “prove” bias against the ex-president.
On Monday, Tacopina sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, asking for clarification on how the judge will oversee jury selection, and insisting he be “involved at all stages of the jury selection process.”
Judge Kaplan “said the need for juror anonymity reflected the ‘unprecedented circumstances in which this trial will take place, including the extensive pretrial publicity and a very strong risk that jurors will fear harassment, unwanted invasions of their privacy, and retaliation,'” Reuters reported last month.
“While [we] understand that the Court has discretion over how to conduct jury selection in a civil case, we submit that counsel should be involved at all stages of the jury selection process (even in the Jury Assembly Room),” Tacopina’s letter reads. “We also submit that counsel should have input into the Court’s description of the case as well as into the questions asked of potential jurors in the Jury Assembly Room. Rule 47 makes it clear that the parties and their counsel have that right, and further, a more robust jury selection process in this case will serve the interests of justice. We would note that, in this regard, we already have submitted to the Court proposed voir dire questions to be asked, which have yet to be ruled upon. However, for present purposes we do wish to inquire further as to the Court’s planned process.”
Tacopina’s latest move appears to be attracting attention.
“For better or worse, Joe Tacopina is the Chumbawumba of New York lawyers: He gets knocked down, and he gets up again,” declared MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, apparently referring to this song. “He just filed a letter asking for clarification on the jury selection process in the Carroll trial–& insisting on his right to be in the rooms where it happens.”
Dr. Allison Gill, who runs the Mueller, She Wrote Twitter account, adds: “ANOTHER attempt by trump’s team to get the jurors’ identities.”
Meanwhile, well-known attorney George Conway focused on Tacopina’s letterhead:
You’d think that Mr. Chumbawumba could have come up with an original letterhead design but whatever https://t.co/GsRHGErEyl pic.twitter.com/yZowxIVRKp
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) April 17, 2023
News
‘I Don’t Need Statistics’: GOP Congresswoman Says Locking Up Her Guns Will Not Make Her and Her Children Safer
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz unleashed a loud anti-gun-control rant during Chairman Jim Jordan‘s field trip to lower Manhattan Monday, where he and his Judiciary Committee held a hearing wrongly alleging violent crime in the nation’s largest city – and the fifth-safest among all of America’s big cities – is out of control, in an effort to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prosecuting Donald Trump. The Indiana Republican lawmaker claimed safe storage of guns in the home does not make her or her children safer, then appeared to suggest children and young adults are the main perpetrators of violent crime, while saying schools should be reformed so children can be “taught some values.”
“I just don’t see how am I, how I am and my kids are going to be safer if I lock up my guns,” Rep. Spartz said, referring to safe storage of firearms in the home. A study published in 2020 found 2500 lives could be saved by stricter laws requiring safe firearm storage.
“I just feel actually as a female I feel not as safe,” if her guns were to be locked up, Spartz continued, complaining that she’s unsure how long it would take the police to come to her home.
According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Indiana, Rep. Spartz’s home state, “has no law that imposes a penalty on someone who fails to secure an unattended firearm and leaves it accessible to an unsupervised minor.” Moms Demand Action adds: “Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Indiana, and an average of 110 children and teens die by guns every year, of which 31% are suicides and 63% are homicides.”
“It’s really strange for me, we tried to take, you know, protection from law-abiding citizens and believe that criminals are not going to get guns?” she said, relying on NRA and right-wing talking points that criminals don’t obey laws.
Spartz then went on to attack children and young adults, suggesting they are the real criminals, as she advocated for tax-payer-funding of private schools.
“Maybe we should reform education and have some wraparound preventive services and have more competition in education [so] that these kids [are] actually taught some values,” she railed, claiming that low reading scores force children into gangs.
“That [they] don’t have a 10% or 8% literacy rate that they have to get into gangs.”
“Is there anything else you can say except ‘gun control’?” she asked, chastising a witness invited by Democrats, and mocking the fact that more guns mean more violent crime.
“So, comprehensive solutions to reducing violence in New York City have actually been incredibly effective,” the witness responded.
“If I set the record straight,” the witness continued despite Spartz talking over her, “because we’ve been talking a lot about statistics, the NYPD’s own data has shown that shootings are down –” she said before Spartz cut her off.
“I think I don’t need statistics,” Spartz declared, cutting off the witness who was trying to answer her question.
Spartz then turned to another witness, totally changing the topic.
“I’m going to talk about child trafficking, human trafficking and drug trafficking [at] the border and cartels,” before claiming that Mexican cartels are trafficking guns, “and now it’s subsidized with taxpayers money.”
Watch Rep. Spartz’s remarks at C-SPAN.
News
Judge Slams Trump in Lengthy Warning While Denying Delay Request
The judge in E. Jean Carroll‘s defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump blasted the ex-president in a lengthy ruling denying his request for another delay, warning he will not allow Trump to try to prejudice the jury pool then use that as reason for needing a “cooling off” period – and reminded him his situation during any delay could get worse.
“It does not sit well for Mr. Trump to promote pretrial publicity and then to claim that coverage that he promoted was prejudicial to him and should be taken into account as supporting a further delay,” wrote U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in his ten-page denial. Trump’s lawyers, citing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charging Trump with 34 felony violations, asked for a four-week delay, claiming it would be hard for him to get a fair trial.
“At bottom, Mr. Trump has failed to show that there is anything about the media coverage of his indictment or about the supposed efficacy of a ‘cooling off’ period that would warrant an adjournment of this trial.”
Judge Kaplan adds, “it is quite important to remember [also] that postponements in circumstances such as this are not necessarily unmixed blessings from the standpoint of a defendant who is hoping for the dissipation of what he regards, or says he regards, as negative publicity. Events happen during postponements. Sometimes they can make matters worse,” he says, appearing to suggest Trump might face additional indictments or other issues during his requested four-week delay.
“There is no justification for an adjournment,” Judge Kaplan states, observing that the media coverage was “significantly (though certainly not entirely) invited or provoked by Mr. Trump’s own actions.” He also noted that any claim it “would preclude selection of a fair and impartial jury on April 25 is pure speculation.”
Judge Kaplan also says Carroll filed her case more than three years ago, and, “She now is over 79 years of age and is entitled to her day in court just as both parties are entitled to a fair trial.”
The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery sums up Judge Kaplan’s denial and remarks, writing: “Judges all over the place are finally coming down on Trump with iron fists. The theme is usually the same: You caused your own hell, Mr. Trump.”
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Weaponization’: Nadler Blasts Jordan for Doing Trump’s ‘Bidding’ With NYC Field Trip Targeting DA Bragg (Live Video)
House Judiciary Ranking Member Jerry Nadler Monday morning blasted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan‘s partisan field trip to New York City to attack Alvin Bragg in retribution for the Manhattan District Attorney’s grand jury indictment of Donald Trump on 34 felony violations.
Chairman Jordan’s unusual hearing in Manhattan, which began Monday morning, is expected to highlight victims of crime in attempt to paint New York City as dangerous and DA Bragg as not doing his job, despite statistics that show the nation’s largest city is also one of its safest.
Jordan has no oversight authority over an elected state or county official.
“Let me be very clear,” said Nadler, a Democrat who represents New York City, as he began his opening statement (video below). “We are here today in lower Manhattan for one reason and one reason only: The chairman is doing the bidding of Donald Trump.”
“Committee Republicans designed this hearing to intimidate and deter the duly-elected District Attorney of Manhattan from doing the work his constituents elected him to do. They have demanded access to the inner workings of an ongoing criminal case, information to which they know that they are not entitled. They have subpoenaed a witness who used to work for the district attorney whom they know cannot answer their questions, and they have earned a lawsuit they risks future congressional oversight.”
Nadler said Republicans on the committee have “perpetuated the anti-semitic and racist tropes that Mr. Trump has directed at both the prosecutor and the judge in this case, they are using their public offices and the resources of this committee to protect their political patron Donald Trump. It is an outrageous abuse of power. It is to use the chairman’s favorite term, a weaponization of the House Judiciary Committee.”
Nadler also accused Jordan of using his committee “to undermine” the judicial “process as it unfolds,” calling the chairman’ actions “cynical, unethical, and given the violence unleashed on the capital by the former president, just plain dangerous.”
“Now we grieve for the victims of violent crime here in Manhattan and everywhere. But it is shameful that the Republicans of this committee would use the pretext of violent crime as an excuse to play tourists in New York and bully the district attorney and it is particularly disgraceful that they would use this pretext after doing nothing, nothing to stop the gun violence that terrorizes our nation.”
Nadler noted there have been “at least 146 mass shootings this year alone,” more “than days so far this year.”
“Three people were shot dead and five others injured at Michigan State University. Three children and three teachers were shot and killed at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee. Five people are dead and eight others including two police officers are injured after a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. These tragedies have taken place in nearly every corner of our nation.”
“Unlike our Republican colleagues, Democrats have consistently advanced policies that make all of our communities including New York, safer places to live, to work, to worship, and to go to school. Last Congress over the objection of every Republican here today, we passed the first gun violence prevention package in decades. We can and must do more. We must pass universal background checks. We must implement red flag laws to keep guns away from those who are a danger to themselves and others and we must reinstate the assault weapons ban. Each of these proposals are overwhelmingly popular with the American public and each is opposed by House Republicans.”
Before the hearing began, Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine noted, “Jim Jordan could have done today’s sham hearing near his home in Columbus (murder rate 3x NYC) Or Jacksonville (3.5x NYC) Or Ft. Worth (2x NYc) But he’s holding it in Manhattan. Because it’s not really about public safety. It’s about undermining the prosecution of Trump.”
Early Monday morning, CNN’s Daniel Dale published a deep dive into NYC crime statistics amid Jordan’s claims. In part, Dale writes, “Violent crime in Manhattan and New York City is far below record levels,” “Most categories of major crime in Manhattan, though not all, are down so far in 2023.” He also lists dozens of big cities where the murder rate is far higher than New York City’s.
Watch the full live or the hearing below or at this link.
