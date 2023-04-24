COMMENTARY
‘Trump Is Gonna Eat Him Alive’: DeSantis’ Overseas Trip Off to Rough Start as He Says ‘I’m Not a Candidate’ in Viral Video
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, MIA the past few weeks as Florida suffered massive flooding and a gasoline shortage, only to show up to quietly sign a hugely controversial six-week abortion ban, expand his anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” law, all while continuing to attack Disney, is now being mocked for his response to a question during his overseas trip to to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.
While DeSantis has been widely ravaged for ignoring his home state as he defiantly traveled the country promoting his book, clearly part of paving the road for his expected presidential campaign, Donald Trump has been rapidly racking up endorsements – from Florida Republicans – as DeSantis continues to plummet in the polls.
On the first leg of what his office is calling an “international trade mission,” apparently designed to strengthen perception of his foreign affairs bonafides, a reporter asked a simple question that has made his response – and quirky mannerism – go viral.
READ MORE: ‘Be a Leader. Do Something’: Marco Rubio Mocked for Complaining ‘They’ Aren’t Solving Florida’s Four-Day Gas Shortage
“Governor, polls show you falling behind Trump. Any thoughts on that?” DeSantis was asked.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” the Florida Republican governor replied.
Some on social media are pointing to DeSantis’ curiously bobbing head as he smugly answered the question, while others are noting that the apparent point of the trip was to strengthen perception in the U.S. of DeSantis as a legitimate presidential candidate who could take on the current front-runner, Donald Trump.
The video, posted online by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, has already been viewed over 1.7 million times in just four hours.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/nDVeyBoVHN
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023
The responses have been damaging – and damning.
READ MORE: ‘Personality Problem’: Devastating DeSantis Reports Reveal Florida Governor’s Major ‘Likability’ Challenges
“If I were trying to combat a quickly-solidifying image of being a weirdo, I simply would not do this,” says Media Matters for America’s Matthew Gertz. “Weirdo” is not a randomly-chosen word. Numerous opinion and news reports over the past week have used that term for, apparently spurred by one report from a few weeks ago citing a claim he was caught eating pudding with his fingers.
Semafor Washington Bureau chief Benjy Sarlin also pointed to the “weird” word: “The danger of being relatively undefined and getting branded “weird” by your opponent first is that even fairly straightforward answers start getting scrutinized in those terms.”
“Billionaires are lined up to support this guy as leader of the most powerful country in the world?” wondered former President & Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill.
“Not only is this snide, but he seems surprised and defensive. He’s traveling to Japan to burnish foreign policy credentials for presidential run. What did he expect?” asked journalist, author, and SiriusXM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile. “The bizarre, deer-in-the-headlights look of shock on his face shows he’s not ready for prime time.”
Signorile was not the only one observing DeSantis is “ready for prime time.”
Dave Zirin, frequent political commentator and noted sports editor at The Nation: “Not ready for primetime. Wide eyes and a neck wiggle is no way to do it.”
READ MORE: Texas Lt. Governor Brags Just-Passed Senate Bill Is Bringing ‘Prayer Back to Our Public Schools’
“Such smarminess. If he can’t handle an easy question about poll numbers he certainly can’t handle the presidency. At least not well,” adds MSNBC contributor, law professor, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
“That sassy head wiggle is extra, noted The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson.
“Yep. If you’re going to challenge Trump, you can’t be cute about it or play defense. To have any chance at all, you’ve got to go after him hammer and tong, consistently and relentlessly. No defense. Just attack,” noted attorney, frequent political commentator, and columnist George Conway said, offering this analysis: “I don’t think DeSantis has the personality for it. And even if he did, I don’t think he’d necessarily be successful given the current diseased state of the GOP. In any event he’s got to go to total war or go home.”
Political analyst and professor of political science Robert E Kelly summed it up: “Man, Trump is gonna eat him alive…”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMMENTARY
‘Personality Problem’: Devastating DeSantis Reports Reveal Florida Governor’s Major ‘Likability’ Challenges
Ron DeSantis is getting hammered from all sides across a range of critical factors, and over the past 12 hours two reports detail what may turn out to be the Florida Republican Governor’s kryptonite: his personality.
Late Thursday night on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” conservative Charlie Sykes declared DeSantis has a “personality problem.”
Likening DeSantis to former GOP governors Rick Perry and Scott Walker,” Sykes says, “he’s just not very good at this.”
“He’s got a personality problem which I think a lot of people always knew might come back to bite him – it certainly is now. But also, I think that with Ron DeSantis you’re also seeing that he doesn’t have the kind of political instincts that he needs to be able to scale up, and you know, I hate myself for what I’m about to say here, but this last week, Donald Trump has outmaneuvered him on every single issue – actually looking more reasonable than Ron DeSantis.”
READ MORE: ‘Crisis of Public Confidence’: Chief Justice Invited to Testify Over ‘Decade-Long Failure’ to Fix Ethics – GOP Warns Against It
“People just don’t like the guy. And I think that he calculated that he could go for that MAGA base by being the biggest jerk in the race. And, you know, frankly, you can’t do that. You can’t beat the reigning lizard king and Ron DeSantis is finding that out the hard way.”
.@SykesCharlie on Ron DeSantis: “I think that he calculated that he can go for that MAGA base by being the biggest jerk in the race, and frankly you can’t… beat the reigning lizard king.” pic.twitter.com/JOrEGX3bYd
— 11th Hour (@11thHour) April 21, 2023
Just hours later Politico Playbook kicked off the morning with a nod to the Florida governor’s devastating drop in the polls, citing a Wall Street Journal piece that reads: “Mr. DeSantis’s 14-point advantage in December has fallen to a 13-point deficit, and he now trails Mr. Trump 51% to 38% among likely Republican primary voters in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.”
But it gets worse for DeSantis.
Noting they’ve focused this week on “stories about DeSantis’s off-putting social skills and lack of personal relationships with fellow Republican elected officials,” Politico reveals a former GOP Congressman says he “sat right next to DeSantis for two years on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and he never said a single word to me.”
Before being elected governor DeSantis was a U.S. Congressman from 2013-2018.
“If you’re going to go into politics, kind of a fundamental skill that you should have is likability,” Dave Trott, a Republican former U.S. Representative from Michigan who served during the time DeSantis was in Congress told Politico.
“I don’t think [he] has that,” Trott said, referring to DeSantis’ “likability,” or lack thereof.
“He never developed any relationships with other members that I know of. You’d never see him talking on the floor with other people or palling around. He’s just a very arrogant guy, very focused on Ron DeSantis.”
READ MORE: Far-Right Judge Under Fire for Failing to Disclose Interviews on Civil Rights – but LGBTQ Community Had Warned Senators
“I was new to Congress, and he didn’t introduce himself or even say hello,” Trott says, adding that he went to his first House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing “early, and DeSantis showed up right at the gavel time and didn’t say hello or introduce himself.”
“And then the next hearing, the same thing happened. I think the third time it happened, I thought, ‘Oh, this guy’s not ever going to say hello to me.’”
“Eventually,” Politico reports, “Trott took the initiative and introduced himself to DeSantis.”
And then, Trott drops this damning, deadly summation: “I think he’s an asshole. I don’t think he cares about people.”
This comes on the heels of last week’s news from the Financial Times, revealing top GOP donor Thomas Peterffy, who has handed out millions to Republicans and was prepared to back DeSantis just months ago has changed his mind, thanks to DeSantis’ extreme culture war actions.
“A major donor finally goes on record with what has been a whisper: donors are getting worried,” is how The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman described the report.
There of course are all the complaints over the past few weeks that DeSantis has been so occupied with his book tour, which apparently is designed to pave the road to his expected presidential campaign announcement – he has yet to declare despite seemingly campaigning in many places except Florida (he’s hit the battleground primary states and Saturday he heads to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.)
DeSantis initially ignored the massive flooding in Fort Lauderdale, and even Florida Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio this week blasted him – albeit not by name – demanding to know why “they” haven’t fixed South Florida’s gas shortage (a result of the flooding and panic buying.) Meanwhile, DeSantis has been largely MIA from the Sunshine State, sans a late night quiet ceremony during which he signed a highly-controversial six-week abortion ban.
WATCH Ron DeSantis awkwardly tells people to cheer while he signs the 6 week abortion ban that most Floridians oppose.
— Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@PPactionFL) April 14, 2023
Then, of course, there’s the pudding, a devastating claim detailed by The Daily Beast.
“’He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,’ a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, ‘always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting shit everywhere.'”
READ MORE: President Biden’s Relationship With His Son Is an ‘Insult to the American People’ Says House Republican (Video)
“Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.”
Finally, making clear just how unliked DeSantis is, Donald Trump has been actively courting endorsements from every Florida elected politician he can get – and he is getting them, which he made clear in this photo posted Thursday night.
The Mob Boss sends a message to Ron Desantis, assembling all the Florida Members of Congress who endorsed him for president for a group photo last night. pic.twitter.com/G6AZKNwJke
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2023
See the videos and photos above or at this link.
COMMENTARY
Kevin McCarthy Went to Wall St. To Sell His ‘Debt-Ceiling Hostage-Taking’ Scheme – It’s Not Going Well
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy traveled to Wall Street on Monday, the financial capital of the world, to deliver a speech at the New York Stock Exchange demanding President Joe Biden negotiate with him on the debt ceiling while he unveiled what is being called his latest “scheme” – taking the debt ceiling “hostage,” failing to produce his long overdue budget, and revealing that it will include a requirement that people who use food stamps to survive will to have to work to get them.
It hasn’t been well received.
In fact, most aspects of his speech, and even his choice of venue, have been thoroughly lambasted, discredited, or just mocked over the past 24 hours.
“Kevin McCarthy literally going to the New York Stock Exchange to pitch cutting food stamps for poor people is… well, there’s a reason why people think Kevin is an idiot,” tweeted Vox’s generally reserved Ian Millhiser.
“Today at the NYSE, Speaker McCarthy explained his scheme to slash food aid for low-income Americans to his true constituents: Wall Street and massive corporations who pay little to no taxes,” tweeted the New York Working Families Party.
“Delivering today’s speech threatening our economy at the New York Stock Exchange shows Speaker McCarthy is either in denial about the danger of his threats or intentionally hoping for market turmoil,” tweeted U.S Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA). “I’m not sure which is worse.”
It wasn’t just the venue. Far from it.
READ MORE: ‘Weaponization’: Nadler Blasts Jordan for Doing Trump’s ‘Bidding’ With NYC Field Trip Targeting DA Bragg (Live Video)
Sentate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday railed against McCarthy’s speech: “I’ll be blunt, if Speaker McCarthy continues in this direction, we are headed to default.”
.@SenSchumer on McCarthy’s speech at the NYSE: “I’ll be blunt, if Speaker McCarthy continues in this direction, we are headed to default.” pic.twitter.com/VxThelPJok
— The Hill (@thehill) April 18, 2023
It gets worse for McCarthy.
Indeed, McCarthy’s “argument is out of date,” wrote noted author and professor of history Heather Cox Richardson overnight in her Substack newsletter.
“It’s time to get Americans back to work,” McCarthy on Monday declared, despite unemployment having hit a 54-year low, (and a new historic low for Black unemployment), as the Speaker blamed President Joe Biden, alleging he’s keeping Americans from obtaining employment.
McCarthy repeatedly promised he “will grow the economy,” as he promised to bring jobs back from China, while complaining that “there are more job openings than people who are looking for jobs.”
He touted House Republicans’ HR 1 legislation, the “Lower the Energy Cost Act,” that “makes us less dependent upon China, and it brings jobs back to America that will grow the economy,” he said.
Now, we should presume that McCarthy has an economist on staff, hopefully. But it does not appear so, because what he’s promising doesn’t actually work.
Economists tell us that inflation is still at higher levels because the economy is growing too fast – which is why the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, literally to slow the growth so we don’t explode into a recession. And yet McCarthy wants to grow the economy which in theory will lead to higher inflation.
“I have full confident [sic] that if we limit our federal spending, if we save the taxpayer money,” said Speaker McCarthy, in his unique manner. “If we grow our economy, yes we will end the dependence on China, we will curve [sic] inflation, and we will protect Social Security and Medicare for the next generation.”
“In reality,” Professor Richardson observes, “the inflation that plagued the U.S. as it reopened from the worst days of the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed dramatically, making it clear that the policies of the Biden administration are working. As Jennifer Rubin noted yesterday in the Washington Post, the annual inflation rate for producers is 2.7%—the lowest rate in more than two years—while consumer price increases are at their lowest point since May 2021: 5%. Gasoline prices have dropped 17.4% since the high prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The overall declines mark nine months of slowing inflation.”
She goes on to deflate McCarthy’s claims.
“At the same time, labor force participation is at record high levels,” Richardson notes. “Real incomes—that is, incomes after inflation is factored in—have risen 7% for those making $35,000 a year or less and 1.3% across the whole economy. Meanwhile, the deficit has dropped more than $1.7 trillion in two years.”
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Need Statistics’: GOP Congresswoman Says Locking Up Her Guns Will Not Make Her and Her Children Safer
McCarthy also said he wants to create more job openings, while acknowledging that there aren’t enough people to fill the job openings we currently have.
Which is why, just like Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Iowa Republicans gutting child labor laws to allow America’s most vulnerable population to work adult jobs, Speaker McCarthy is looking for anyone (except the people staring him in the face: undocumented immigrants, and migrants from Central America) to fill those jobs.
Instead, McCarthy wants to put Americans to work, Americans who for many reasons need government assistance – food stamps – while ignoring that most families on food stamps already have people working at least one job.
“Our proposal will also restore work requirements that ensure able-bodied adults without dependents, earn a paycheck, and learn new skills that will grow our economy and help the supply chain. Right now there are more job openings than people who are looking for jobs. You know why? It’s in part because of the Biden administration weakened work requirements,” McCarthy claimed. “Incentives matter. And the incentives today are out of whack. It’s time to get Americans back to work. Don’t believe anyone who says our plans hurt Americans’ social safety net.”
Kevin McCarthy, speaking at NYSE, proposes work requirements for government benefits pic.twitter.com/0Bh3CVnTSo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2023
“We are very generous nation,” McCarthy claimed, ignoring that most industrialized nations provide far more services, like universal healthcare. “A hand up, not a hand out,” he said invoking Ronald Reagan, but just the parts that fit his narrative, not the main focus of his speech.
What was the main focus of his speech?
The debt ceiling. And his desire to negotiate over it — or, as many are saying, holding the nation hostage to fringe House Republicans’ demands.
“McCarthy is trying to hide the Republicans’ own bumbling disarray,” tweeted Richardson. “Congress negotiates over the BUDGET, not the debt ceiling, which simply pays for bills already rung up in large part by the Republicans themselves. But they can’t agree on a budget, so are screaming about Biden.”
Pointing to his Morning Memo titled, “This Is The Dumbest Debt Ceiling Fight Ever,” Talking Points Memo executive editor David Kurtz tweeted, “Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has such a tenuous grip on his own conference that the debt-ceiling hostage-taking he is attempting to pull off has all the hallmarks of the bumbling kidnapping capers you see in the movies.”
Professor Richardson actually had a lot more to say about Speaker McCarthy in her newsletter.
“McCarthy has not offered a budget proposal because the Republican conference cannot agree on one,” she says, noting he is “trying to use the threat of national default to extract the cuts extremist members of his conference want. The Biden administration has made it clear that it will not negotiate over paying the nation’s bills, especially since about a quarter of the debt was accumulated under former president Trump, $2 trillion of it thanks to tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. In those years, Congress raised the debt ceiling three times. Biden presented his own long, detailed budget, full of his own priorities, as a start to negotiations in March, and he says he is eager to sit down and hammer out the budget once McCarthy produces his own plan. McCarthy is trying to deflect from his inability to do that but is confusing the issue, suggesting that he has the right to negotiate instead over whether or not to pay our bills.”
READ MORE: Watch: Kevin McCarthy Leads Over a Dozen Republicans in Prayer at Event Co-Sponsored by Five Anti-LGBTQ Hate Groups
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ spokesperson, Christie Stephenson, on Monday blasted “Speaker McCarthy’s refusal to produce a Republican budget,” and his New York Stock Exchange speech:
“A speech is not a plan. Extreme MAGA Republicans continue to treat the full faith and credit of the United States as a hostage situation while their so-called budget proposal remains in the witness protection program. As always, we will evaluate any legislative text when and if House Republicans can ever agree with themselves about how much they want to devastate American families in order to finance tax cuts for the wealthy, well-off and well-connected.”
Watch video of Speaker McCarthy’s speech below, Majority Leader’s Schumer’s remarks above, or both at this link.
COMMENTARY
Tim Scott Tried Over and Over Again This Week to Not Tell the American People His Actual Position on Abortion. He Succeeded.
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Friday tried once again to not actually answer reporters’ questions about his position on abortion. He narrowly escaped having to admit his actual beliefs, while trying to present a sufficiently far-right anti-choice message that might resonate with GOP voters, just two days after he announced a presidential exploratory committee and one day after being widely mocked for his word salad remarks on the subject.
It is a remarkable move for a Senator whose position for the past decade has been that life begins at conception, and embryos should have the full personhood protections of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In short, Senator Scott believes in a nationwide ban on abortion, likely a complete and total ban, but now that he’s likely to enter the race for the White House, he’s afraid to say so.
How do we know?
He told us, a decade ago, in this video of his 2013 speech before the Values Voter Summit, a right-wing annual conference sponsored by several anti-LGBTQ hate groups, a speech he linked to on his official government website, where he also states: “I regard all life as sacred, and am proud of our values and traditions. For this reason I am committed to protecting the unborn and continuing to take a stand in defending traditional and religious values.”
On Friday, Sen. Scott offered this compromise claim: “If I were president of the United States, I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.”
That’s what Senator Scott, who holds the most extreme abortion beliefs possible, told reporters Friday – while falsely claiming that “the people” have decided elected politicians should have the right to determine at what point an abortion ban should be implemented.
Potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) dodges when asked if he would sign a national six-week abortion ban as president, “I’m not going to talk about six or five or seven or ten.” pic.twitter.com/GHYvi3FUbj
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2023
He also sidestepped the question of medication abortion.
READ MORE: Watch: Mike Pence Showed Up to Speak at the NRA Convention – It Didn’t Go Well
More from our interview with Tim Scott: I asked if he agreed with the abortion medication ruling, and whether judges should overrule the FDA. “I believe SCOTUS will take this issue” and find a solution. Watch: pic.twitter.com/ssMmxbbkof
— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) April 14, 2023
Scott refused to constrict himself to a six-week abortion ban, like the one Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis quietly in the dark of night with no reporters around, signed behind closed doors late Thursday night. He also refused to commit to the 15-week national abortion ban Sen. Lindsey Graham, his fellow South Carolina Republican, has proposed.
While taking the position that “the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress” is wildly unpopular, Sen. Scott at least delivered it somewhat better than the statement he made when asked Thursday by a Newsmax reporter (video below) if he would support a complete federal ban on abortion (which he has said he would in the past.)
“I would simply say that the fact of the matter is, when you look at the issue of abortion, one of the challenges that we have, we continue to go through the most restrictive conversations without broadening the scope and taking a look at the fact that Thursday I’m a hundred percent pro-life,” Scott began.
“I never walk away from that. But the truth of the matter is that when you look at the issues on abortion, I start with the very important conversation I had in a banking hearing where I was sitting in my office and listening to Janet Yellen, the Secretary of the Treasury, talk about an increase in the labor force participation rate for African-American women who are in poverty by having abortions,” he continued, falsely characterizing the Treasury Secretary’s remarks, as he did during that hearting last year.
“I think we’re just having the wrong conversation. I ran down to the banking hearing to see if I heard her right. Are you actually saying that a mom like mine should have an abortion so that we increase the labor force participation rate? That just seems ridiculous to me,” Scott declared. “And so I’m going to continue to have a serious conversation about the issues that affect the American people. I want to start by pointing out the absolute hypocrisy of the left on the most one of the more important issues.”
READ MORE: Everything Ron DeSantis Did Yesterday Is Wrong – And Many People Are Noticing
“When you look at the issue of abortion, one of the challenges that we have is that we continue to go to the most restrictive conversations.”
Sen. Tim Scott [@votetimscott] does not commit to supporting a national abortion ban. @MikeCarterTV
MORE: https://t.co/rJmqdNtaA4 pic.twitter.com/76US6xxYNz
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 13, 2023
Also on Thursday, Sen. Scott tried out for size answers on a 15-week or 20-week abortion ban.
2024 Watch-NEW Tonight: @SenatorTimScott tells @FoxNews during a stop in New Hampshire that there’s “no question” he would support a 20-week federal ban on abortion and would potentially consider a 15-week limit. https://t.co/UnwUPFDP1f #2024Elections #FITN #scpol #foxnews pic.twitter.com/i7XMjMiDER
— Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) April 14, 2023
On Wednesday Sen. Scott tried this response to the critical issue of a woman’s right to choose.
GOP Sen. Tim Scott declines to say whether he supports Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed 15-week federal abortion ban.@CHueyBurns: “If you were president, would you advocate for federal limits?”
Scott: “I’m 100% pro-life.”
Huey-Burns: “So, yes?”
Scott: “That’s not what I said.” pic.twitter.com/SjXUP0gqIh
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2023
Sen. Scott is taking a fair share of mockery and criticism.
CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere on Thursday tweeted, “Yesterday Tim Scott was evasive when asked if he’d back a national abortion ban at 15 weeks. This morning he said he favored one at 20 weeks. Now he says he’d consider one at 15 weeks. (In 2021, he co-sponsored a bill that would be a total national abortion ban.)”
READ MORE: Top Democrat Calls for DOJ to Investigate Clarence Thomas After ‘Week of Silence’ From Chief Justice
In response, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison on Friday said, “The common thread on all of this is that Tim Scott supports a national abortion ban.”
Thursday night MSNBC’s Chris Hayes summed up the South Carolina Repubkican’s word salad responses: “Tim Scott’s answers were like the rhetorical equivalent of watching someone who is not very good at swimming—like a kid who’s just learned—desperately flail about in a pool looking for something to hold on to so they don’t drown.”
“If Tim Scott had $1 for every different answer he’s given on abortion this week he’d have a campaign war chest bigger than Trump’s and DeSantis’ combined,” snarked Max Steele, the communications director of the anti-gun violence group Everytown.
The American Independent’s Oliver Willis declared, “Tim Scott, who will not be the nominee, supports an unpopular federal abortion ban, just like all the other Republicans, and American voters – especially women- do not. Period.”
NBC News’ Lawrence Hurley appears to agree: “Seems a pretty clear statement that Scott would sign a strict nationwide abortion ban,” he tweeted.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Personality Problem’: Devastating DeSantis Reports Reveal Florida Governor’s Major ‘Likability’ Challenges
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
Texas Lt. Governor Brags Just-Passed Senate Bill Is Bringing ‘Prayer Back to Our Public Schools’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Ohio Republican Launches Senate Campaign – Calls for Reparations for White People (Video)
- News3 days ago
‘The Public Deserves to Know’: Abortion Pill Banning Judge Redacted Details About Millions of Dollars in His Stock Portfolio
- News3 days ago
Retired SCOTUS Justice Breyer Stands Up for Embattled Clarence Thomas – Critics Are Not Impressed
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Regrouping’: SCOTUS Abortion Pill Decision Is ‘Tactical’ and Has Nothing to Do With Law Says Ex-Christian Conservative
- News23 hours ago
‘Positively Disgraceful’: Chief Justice Roberts Buried by Ethics Expert for Refusal to Talk About Clarence Thomas
- News2 hours ago
‘Unethical Conduct’: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Calls for Congressional Review of Marjorie Taylor Greene