OPINION
Senator Scorched for ‘Waxing Nostalgic’ About Illegal Drugs After Saying ‘20 Years Ago in Montana Meth Was Homemade’
Senator Steve Daines Blames Decades-Old Illegal Drug Crisis on President Biden
Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines‘ cause may have been just – denouncing illegal drugs crossing the border and especially the heightened potency of extremely dangerous meth made in Mexico, coming into his home state of Montana. But during a Friday press conference he sounded more like, as one person put it, “a Montana meth brand ambassador.”
Senator Daines on Friday also put the blame for the decades-old crisis on President Joe Biden.
Meth is not only dangerously addictive, it is deadly and Daines’ home state of Montana has been ravaged by the illegal drug that for decades has taken countless lives.
Which may be why so many on social media were perplexed about the Montana Senator’s choice of words after denouncing “the flood of Mexican meth, Mexican heroin, Mexican fentanyl.”
“20 years ago in Montana, meth was homemade – it was home grown,” he said emphatically, nearly with pride. One person said it sounded like he was “waxing nostalgic.”
“It had purity levels less than 30 percent,” Daines continued. “Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.”
Oddly, Daines gave the exact same speech to a local Billings, Montana newspaper Thursday, so this wasn’t a flub. Daines or one of his aides actually wrote this, and he must have practiced it before delivering it in front of the cameras Friday, presumably thinking it sounded good.
But Daines also blamed the illegal drugs that have been crossing the border for decades on President Biden, who has been in office two months and six days, calling it the “#BidenBorderCrisis,” which is just plain false.
Meth is coming across our border and heading straight to Montana. It’s tearing Montana families apart and destroying communities. We are a northern border state with a southern border crisis—we must end the #BidenBorderCrisis now. pic.twitter.com/xCjOprv3RB
— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2021
In fact, here he is in 2019, before Biden was President, bragging about “bringing Vice President Mike Pence to Billings next Wednesday (6/12) for a firsthand look at Montana’s devastating meth crisis.”
Meanwhile, The Recount said the Montana Republican Senator was getting “a little nostalgic.”
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) gets a little nostalgic when talking about how Mexican meth has overtaken homemade Montana meth. pic.twitter.com/IriCk8BEt8
— The Recount (@therecount) March 26, 2021
Another social media user commented that Daines “sounds more upset that the meth production has been outsourced than the issue of meth still being so prevalent.”
Some expressed confusion about Daines’ intentions:
Did he…did he really…I mean what? Daines is upset that Mexican meth replaced local homegrown meth? I’m not sure this is the direction they wanted go. I guess we should say thank you?
— Dawn M. (@dawn_macc) March 26, 2021
Others just totally mocked him:
Steve Daines is upset that Mexico has usurped good old American meth with purer product. https://t.co/KppU002fyL
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) March 26, 2021
“We had our own meth. Montana meth. It was lousy, but by God it was ours. Now you have this purer Mexican meth. My God, how is a man supposed to earn a living against that?”
— Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) March 26, 2021
Make American Meth Great Again
There’s a @SethAMandel joke in here but I can’t quite get it https://t.co/d1DGO7jwmn
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 26, 2021
Steve Daines: I’m here at the border to sound the alarm on the crisis of imported meth.
Whatever happened to meth that’s MADE IN AMERICA, amiright? https://t.co/OZeDxBUzsP
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 26, 2021
“The good ole days — back when we made our OWN meth.” https://t.co/PXtmUgw26J
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 26, 2021
Big “they took our jobs” energy here https://t.co/gHYDax5yA8
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 26, 2021
Republicans will bring meth manufacturing jobs back to America! https://t.co/N0ArEl1jYP
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 26, 2021
Buy American https://t.co/Uo0eaLkRzx
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 26, 2021
‘Sue Them Out of Business’: Internet Cheers Dominion for $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘Super Evil’ Fox News
Dominion Voting Systems has filed a massive $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, claiming the right wing cable channel “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process,” the court document reads.
Dominion “was a target of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden,” according to the AP. “Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead, including a police officer.”
On social media many cheered the news.
Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial.
— Good Trouble (@Ontheotherhand) March 26, 2021
Waking up to see the hero(Dominion Voting System) drag super evil villains Fox News to court. #FridayMotivation #FightForDemocracy https://t.co/jtuPVx7gnj
— Sista T (@SistaLyrics) March 26, 2021
Breaking: the only way to stop Fox from lying or spreading disinformation and propaganda is to sue them out of business. Because no matter how many cases they lose or pay big settlements of $millions in the past they always remain committed to lying. https://t.co/clSYzEPDfP
— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) March 26, 2021
Lies have consequences @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JWcrgZHoBr
— Lola (@lmnysf) March 26, 2021
Dominion Voting Systems now slapped Fox News with $1.6 billion lawsuit.
Wondering if they’re going to use same weak defense as Sidney Powell “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact..”
Next up…the #FormerGuy?
— ??Rowan Moon?? (@oXxRowanxXo) March 26, 2021
Such an important lawsuit against Fox News’ fascist and reckless reporting! Fox News sued by Dominion Voting for $1.6 billion over election fraud claims https://t.co/eDh4S6Mv7f
— Cecilie Holter (@holter_cecilie) March 26, 2021
Yes! Go get em! Dominion sues Fox News for $1.6 billion – The Washington Post https://t.co/XTfZI40v8a
— T-Rex (@SpartanInNY) March 26, 2021
Fox News slapped with massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems.
God, I hope this is a successful lawsuit with full damages awarded. It’s the only way to put this joke of a network in check. #FoxPropagandaNetwork
— ??Golden POTUS ? (@rjcrock2003) March 26, 2021
Fox finally sued for lying. It’s only 20 years overdue. Hope Dominion takes them to the bank! They should sue Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Judge Pirro, Tucker Carlson, and Lou Dons, many more individually. #FoxIsNotNews #FauxNews
— Deep Thought ?? (@webperez) March 26, 2021
Their so-called hosts should also be sued for false information on this, and all the unnecessary sickness and death they caused with misinformation on the pandemic.
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) March 26, 2021
Indeed, sue them out of business would be the best gift to the world
— ????????????????????? (@JacquiVotesBlue) March 26, 2021
‘Nazi’ Punches Wheelchair-Bound Man and Assaults Wife With Flagpole at ‘Freedom Rally’: Report
An alleged Nazi was reportedly seen repeatedly punching a man in wheelchair during a so-called freedom rally in Canada over the weekend.
The incident was said to have occurred in Calgary on Saturday.
Images circulating on social media show a man appearing to throw a punch at another man in a wheelchair. The aggressor is wearing a white shirt that reads “Proud White Christian Man.” The man in the white shirt was later identified as a Nazi.
The man in the wheelchair recounted the incident in a social media post.
“Today I fought a Nazi,” he wrote. “For those that don’t know today is International ‘White Pride Worldwide Day’ and the organizers of the Calgary ‘freedom rally’ decided to act in solidarity with those international events.”
The counter-protester said that he confronted the man in the white shirt and called him a Nazi.
“[A]t that point he decided to grab the back of my head and then attempt to shove me,” he explained. “After a second of stunned look on his face, the photo [of the incident] took place, he hit me three times, all three of which were like being hit with pillows.”
The apparent Nazi then turned to attack the wife of the man in the wheelchair, according to the account.
“[H]e decided to turn his flag pole into a weapon,” the man wrote. “He stabbed her directly in the chest [and] it hurts when she breaths. We may have to take a trip to the ER later tonight.”
At one point, the counter-protester said that he was knocked out of his wheelchair and the man in the white shirt was “shoved” down a hill. Police then arrived and used force on the counter-protesters.
“Your antifa group was trying to start something,” the counter-protester recalled one police officers saying.
“I don’t give a fuck where I am,” the counter-protester replied. “If I see someone wearing Nazi shit, racist shit, I’m calling them the fuck out. We didn’t fight a war against fascism and Nazi scumbags like this piece of shit just to let this happen again.”
Read the social media accounts below.
Full back story on the altercation between the punching nazi and my friend in the wheelchair at the alt-right "freedom" rally in Calgary on Saturday, March 21st.
(I have been given permission to share these screenshots.) pic.twitter.com/qcVvQmFEwy
— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021
Meanwhile in Calgary.. nazi scum at "freedom" rally punches counter-protesters – including someone in a wheelchair AND a woman. @CalgaryPolice tried to charge counter-protesters with assault as they defend themselves.
Fuck the police.
Fuck nazis.
Fuck Alberta. pic.twitter.com/pWhCkrVpQ3
— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021
Another view: pic.twitter.com/qY4xRXqHzU
— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021
#ThisIsAlberta pic.twitter.com/e44X2AawdO
— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021
Trump Jr. Declared ‘Devoid of Anything Resembling Judgement’ After Violent Meme About Joe Biden
Donald Trump, Jr. on Friday received harsh criticism after posting a video on social media showing his father physically attacking the current president of the United States.
On Friday, President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta to mourn those killed in the Asian massage parlor shoots and celebrate 100 million vaccination shots.
Trump, Jr. posted a video purporting to show Biden tripping after being hit in the head by a golf ball hit by the former president.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the social media post:
So strange that a president and family that casually embraced dumb, violent memes for four years wound up inciting a deadly attack on the Capitol. https://t.co/WRWt6bD1Yz
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 19, 2021
Right before he tripped, Joe Biden successfully got 100 million vaccine shots administered in 58 days and got $242B in stimulus checks sent out to 90 million people.
Your dad got upwards of 500,000 people killed.
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 19, 2021
@DanRather said it best “Tripping while running up the stairs to Air Force One is embarrassing. Tripping while running the response to COVID is deadly. I would argue the latter story should be a bigger headline.”
Don’t worry about being irrelevant for long, #JusticeIsComing
— Cathie Laama (@cathie1330) March 19, 2021
You do know with every pathetic, bitter, jealous tweet you sink deeper into the shithole that is your life. You fool no one.
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 19, 2021
Yet Biden’s approval is 62 percent. Your dad never broke 50 percent for his entire one-term presidency.
Sad!
— P. D. White (@whitepatrick) March 19, 2021
A father of 5 posts this. Another day where Jr reminds us that he is devoid of anything resembling judgement or intelligence. I truly feel sorry for your children…
— The Mountains are calling…& I must go. (@PedsSJ) March 19, 2021
I would be genuinely surprised if you didn’t post this – classless as always. Sick!
— CHIDI®? (@ChidiNwatu) March 19, 2021
Remember when your dad (i) couldn’t go down a ramp w/o assistance, (ii) couldn’t hold a glass, (iii) had to enter AF1 from the cargo hold b/c the stairs were too much, (iv) called so many people by the wrong name, (v) hid the news re being vaccinated? Good times
— Dale Freeman (@dsfreem) March 19, 2021
That guy beat your Dad by more than 7 million votes.
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) March 19, 2021
Your daddy will never love you.
— Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) March 19, 2021
Biden doesn’t walk around with toilet paper on his shoe.
And he knows how to close an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/HP1XpGqp8E
— watertigernyc (@watertigernyc) March 19, 2021
— Evan (@daviddunn177) March 19, 2021
