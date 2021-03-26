Connect with us

Senator Scorched for ‘Waxing Nostalgic’ About Illegal Drugs After Saying ‘20 Years Ago in Montana Meth Was Homemade’

Senator Steve Daines Blames Decades-Old Illegal Drug Crisis on President Biden

Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines‘ cause may have been just – denouncing illegal drugs crossing the border and especially the heightened potency of extremely dangerous meth made in Mexico, coming into his home state of Montana. But during a Friday press conference he sounded more like, as one person put it, “a Montana meth brand ambassador.”

Senator Daines on Friday also put the blame for the decades-old crisis on President Joe Biden.

Meth is not only dangerously addictive, it is deadly and Daines’ home state of Montana has been ravaged by the illegal drug that for decades has taken countless lives.

Which may be why so many on social media were perplexed about the Montana Senator’s choice of words after denouncing “the flood of Mexican meth, Mexican heroin, Mexican fentanyl.”

“20 years ago in Montana, meth was homemade – it was home grown,” he said emphatically, nearly with pride. One person said it sounded like he was “waxing nostalgic.”

“It had purity levels less than 30 percent,” Daines continued. “Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.”

Oddly, Daines gave the exact same speech to a local Billings, Montana newspaper Thursday, so this wasn’t a flub. Daines or one of his aides actually wrote this, and he must have practiced it before delivering it in front of the cameras Friday, presumably thinking it sounded good.

But Daines also blamed the illegal drugs that have been crossing the border for decades on President Biden, who has been in office two months and six days, calling it the “#BidenBorderCrisis,” which is just plain false.

In fact, here he is in 2019, before Biden was President, bragging about “bringing Vice President Mike Pence to Billings next Wednesday (6/12) for a firsthand look at Montana’s devastating meth crisis.”

Meanwhile, The Recount said the Montana Republican Senator was getting “a little nostalgic.”

Another social media user commented that Daines “sounds more upset that the meth production has been outsourced than the issue of meth still being so prevalent.”

Some expressed confusion about Daines’ intentions:

Others just totally mocked him:

