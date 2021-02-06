'SENDING A MESSAGE TO VIOLENT MAGAs'
Marjorie Taylor Greene Said She Stopped Posting Conspiracies After Her Campaign. She Lied.
In her Thursday floor speech before the House voted to strip her of all her committee assignments, Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that since she started running for office, she never voiced support for any of the extremist conspiracy theories that she had previously touted on social media. However, that’s a lie.
“I never said once during my entire campaign QAnon,” Greene said in her Thursday speech. “I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past.”
To be clear, Greene wasn’t “accused” of saying extremist things in the past — she outright said them using her own social media account. It’s not an accusation that she advocated for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, said that an airplane never hit the Pentagon during the September 11 terrorist attacks, said all school shootings were staged events meant to increase firearm regulations and said that wealthy Jews used a space laser to start the 2020 West Coast wildfires. She said them. Full stop.
But as recently as January 31, Green posted a tweet that basically called anyone who opposed her a pedophile, a dog whistle to her QAnon supporters.
“What would the list of the anti-Trump pedos and associates look like?” her tweet began. “It would likely contain all of the people currently frothing with MTG hate. List though. Isn’t that what they do? They put us all on list. After me, they are coming for more Republicans on their list.”
What would the list of the anti-Trump pedos and associates look like?
It would likely contain all of the people currently frothing with MTG hate.
List though.
Isn’t that what they do?
They put us all on list.
After me, they are coming for more Republicans on their list. https://t.co/SQJdnSHJ2M
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 1, 2021
Pedos, in this case, isn’t merely a gross insult accusing her opponents of child rape, its a thinly veiled reference to QAnon, a conspiracy theory that thinks that Democrats and Hollywood elites are running an international, Satanist cannibalistic child-sex trafficking and torture ring, and it fits in with Greene’s past statements in support of QAnon.
In the past, Greene has accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of slicing off a child’s face and wearing it before drinking the child’s blood. She also accused Obama of starting a citizenship program for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children just so he could molest kids and harvest their organs.
While she may not have actually uttered the word “QAnon” since she began her run for office, she doesn’t need to. QAnon supporters are great at picking up dog whistles and keywords like “pedos” to identify their enemies and allies. And Greene knows as well as anyone else that when you accuse someone of raping and slaughtering children, you’re also calling for violence against that person, whether you outright state it or not.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'SENDING A MESSAGE TO VIOLENT MAGAs'
Artists Place 3 Statues Around D.C. Showing Trump at His Worst
On Friday, an artist collective known as the Trump Statue Initiative (TSI) has installed three “living statues” around Washington D.C. with live actors covered head to toe in gold and reimagining grotesque moments of selfishness from the presidency of Donald Trump.
The pedestals on the statues read, “45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, Destroyer of Civil Rights and Liberties.”
The three statues, unveiled Friday morning, depict Trump differently: “The Poser” shows him holding a Bible while police beat a Black Lives Matter protestor, “The Bunker” (installed in front of Trump’s D.C. Hotel) has Trump holding a teddy bear and watching Fox News while seated in a bunker under the White House, and “Now Go Back to School” (installed in D.C.’s Freedom Plaza) depicts him telling a young person in a coronavirus face mask to return to school while Trump holds a golf club.
Filmmaker and Academy Award nominee Bryan Buckley told The Hill that he curated the three statues. The idea came to Buckley in June after officers gassed protestors outside of the White House so Trump could pose for photos at St. John’s Episcopal Church while holding up a Bible — Buckley called it Trump’s “defining moment.”
Buckley said that statues seemed an especially apt way to draw attention to Trump now that there’s a national conversation about removing statues of Confederate leaders and other slave-owners.
The TSI says it hopes to inspire other performance artists to use their talents. The group urges everyone to register to vote on November 3, and it plans to take its living statues to less friendly areas of the U.S. to ignite conversations around Trump and his legacy.
Trending
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Trump Political Appointee and Anti-LGBTQ Christian Right Activist Sues Biden After Refusing to Resign
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Enraged Top Dem Forces GOP Reps. to View Photo Marjorie Taylor Greene Posted Holding an AR-15 Next to ‘The Squad’
- 'CLEAR AND OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE'2 days ago
Read: Impeachment Manager Invites Trump to Testify ‘Under Oath’ – and Explains Consequences if He Refuses
- 'BALLS TO THE WALL BONKERS'2 days ago
‘This Is Insane’: Government Expert Blasts DOJ for Memo Blocking Biden From Viewing Trump Presidential Records
- PARTY OF Q3 days ago
House Republicans Give Marjorie Taylor Greene a Standing Ovation in Closed Door Caucus Meeting: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
House Strips Marjorie Taylor Greene of Committee Assignments Over Extremist Statements and Behaviors
- OPINION1 day ago
‘Mad His Wife Lost Her Federally Funded Indentured Servants’: Pompeo Decimated for Criticizing Biden Foreign Policy
- ACTUALLY...2 days ago
Liz Cheney Hypocritically Blasts Dems for Marjorie Taylor Greene Expulsion: GOP ‘Not the Party of QAnon’ or Neo-Nazis