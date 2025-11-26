MTG Slams Argument She Should Serve Out Her Term: ‘Do I Have To Stay Until I’m Assassinated’

This month, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that she would be resigning from Congress in January. In the face of criticism over her decision not to serve out the rest of her term, she invoked the recent assassination of pundit Charlie Kirk.

Greene made the comment Wednesday morning in a reply to right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich’s tweet, “You need to serve out your full term.”

“Oh I haven’t suffered enough for you while you post all day behind a screen? Do I have to stay until I’m assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk. Will that be good enough for you then? Sh*t posting on the internet all day isn’t fighting. Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress. I fought harder than anyone in the real arena, not social media. Put down your little pebbles and put your money where your mouth is,” Greene posted to her personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

READ MORE: Greene Says Kirk Killing Sparked ‘Spiritual Revival’ for Christ — Urges ‘National Divorce’

She then took a screenshot of her post and shared it to her official congressional X account, with more commentary.

“Typical of Republican men telling a woman to ‘shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat.’ F*ck you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate. I have been trying tell all you ‘men’ that our kitchen pantry is empty with spider webs, our house has been ransacked, the windows and doors are broken and busted, and the greedy rich bastards have twisted your minds into a sick state that you all continue in the two party toxic political system that acts like college football playoffs yet is burying you and your children and their children and their children in a pine box in a shallow grave. Get off your ass and fix your own damn food and clean up the kitchen when you’re done,” she added.

Typical of Republican men telling a woman to “shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat.” F*ck you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate. I have been trying tell all you “men” that our kitchen pantry is empty with spider webs, our house has been… pic.twitter.com/ruaw8uEt6K — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 26, 2025

On November 21, Greene announced that she would be leaving Congress on January 5, 2026 following a falling out with President Donald Trump over her support for releasing files related to disgraced financier and sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she said at the time.

“There is no ‘plan to save the world’ or insane 4D chess game being played,” she added.

Following Greene’s resignation, Punchbowl News reported that several other Republican congresspeople are considering leaving in the middle of their terms as well, with an anonymous congressperson telling the outlet that the reason was a lack of respect from the Trump administration.

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file,” the congressperson, identified by Punchbowl as a senior House Republican, said. “More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”

The Republicans currently have a six-seat lead over the Democrats in the House. Even if no more Republican congresspeople resign mid-term, 28 GOP lawmakers have announced that they will not seek reelection to the House, according to NPR.

Image via Shutterstock