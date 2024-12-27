News
MTG Blames Youth Culture in H1-B Labor Fight: ‘Put Down the Selfie Light’
MAGA world is fighting over the H1-B visa, which allows nonimmigrant aliens to work in the U.S. in specialized occupations. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) entered the fray with a new screed blaming youth culture.
The main fight over H1-B is between big tech and immigration hardliners in the Republican party. People brought over to work on a H-1B visa have specialized skills. These skills can be in any industry—for example, the Department of Labor’s own page specifically calls out “fashion models of distinguished merit and ability” as eligible. But it’s tech workers at the center of the latest row.
H1-B visas became a flashpoint following President-elect Donald Trump naming Sriram Krishnan as AI policy adviser, according to Newsweek. Though a naturalized American citizen—and thus not covered by the H1-B—his Indian heritage caused some, including Laura Loomer, to suggest that Silicon Valley is icing out American workers from employment.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Biden of Legalizing ‘Human Trafficking of Millions’ in Immigration Row
Big tech however, has said that its hiring policies are necessary to get the greatest talent, leading some others, like Greene, to put the blame at Americans’ feet for not getting hired.
“However, I fully believe we must make the hard and necessary changes here in the U.S. to educate, build, and facilitate a solid foundation of knowledgeable, highly skilled, talented, well paid, AMERICAN workers. Not having this is like having a crumbling foundation in our house and currently we are importing foreigners to hold up the foundation walls and plug the leaks,” Greene wrote, in part, on Friday morning in a long post to X (formerly Twitter).
Citing her experience owning a construction company, she blames American culture for not “[respecting] hard work and productivity.”
“Too many of our young people, are killing their bodies and minds on alcohol and drugs, wasting years and money earning useless college degrees, chasing unrealistic dreams, spending all their time trying to be the next you tuber/content creator/social media influencer instead of pursuing a useful skill set/trade/education in order to become a part of our much needed American workforce,” she wrote.
“If you fall in this category, put down the selfie light, and go apply for a job and replace the H1-B visa holders and all the other skilled labor jobs that foreign workers are taking and American companies are desperately trying to hire,” she added.
“It’s called building a career, you work your way up.”
However, while “building a career” was more common in the past in America, career progression has stalled for many, according to research from recruiter Hays USA. Almost half of workers surveyed—48%—say they don’t have any opportunities to progress, according to the trade magazine The HR Director.
“Workers are clearly feeling stuck as they have limited opportunities to progress their careers both within and outside of their organisations. Our research highlights a critical issue for employers: as soon as workers feel more confident to move jobs, we’re likely to see part two of the Great Resignation,” Hays UK&I COO Pam Lindsay-Dunn told the magazine.
Layoffs are also common as companies, even when experiencing massive profits, still downsize. Over half of workers, 53%, say they “feel replaceable,” according to Forbes. And one need only look to the games industry to see why—despite $184 billion in sales, there were over 10,000 layoffs in 2023, according to Polygon.
It’s numbers like that that make clear the issue isn’t workers coming in on H1-B visas, nor the kids being too into the Tikkity Toks to get a real job. The issue is executives chasing endless growth at the expense of the workers who make the products they sell. When workers are seen as replaceable cogs, is it surprising that some are asking what the point is?
Image by Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Costco Shoots Down Anti-DEI Activists: ‘Respect and Inclusion Is Appropriate and Necessary’
While other companies like Ford, Harley Davidson and Home Depot are turning their back on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, Costco fought back, saying that their success is due to “respect and inclusion.”
A group of shareholders brought a proposal to the board of big-box retailer Costco Wholesale, requesting the company drop its DEI policies. The proposal cites “a number of DEI-related lawsuits” and pointed to other large companies like Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft dumping DEI policies.
“It’s clear that DEI holds litigation, reputational and financial risks to the Company, and therefore financial risks to shareholders,” the proposal read.
READ MORE: Costco Customer Refuses to Wear a Mask Because He’s ‘Not a Sheep’ and ‘Woke Up in a Free Country’ – Gets Kicked Out
The Costco board unanimously rejected this and urged all shareholders to vote against the proposal.
“Our Board has considered this proposal and believes that our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary. The report requested by this proposal would not provide meaningful additional information to our shareholders, and the Board thus unanimously recommends a vote AGAINST this proposal,” the board wrote.
“For our employees, these efforts are built around inclusion – having all of our employees feel valued and respected. Our efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed. This capacity is critical because we owe our success to our now over 300,000 employees around the globe,” it added.
And Costco did not pull its punches while dismissing the anti-DEI proposal.
“The proponent professes concern about legal and financial risks to the Company and its shareholders associated with the diversity initiatives. The supporting statement demonstrates that it is the proponent and others that are responsible for inflicting burdens on companies with their challenges to longstanding diversity programs. The proponent’s broader agenda is not reducing risk for the Company but abolition of diversity initiatives,” the board wrote.
The proposal was initially brought to the board by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, according to CNN.
While corporate skittishness may be driving other companies to drop DEI policies, MK Chin, an associate professor and Jerome Bess Faculty Fellow at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, said that DEI policies can lead to better employee bases.
“Millennials tend to prefer companies to stand up, and they expect—even require—CEOs to speak up on these socio-political issues. Millennials are becoming more of a center of this economy. They’re becoming more important customers with greater disposable income. Boomers are retiring or retired. Generation Xers are getting into their 50s and 60s. Considering this trend in demographics, pulling back from this initiative could have a long-term impact,” Chin told LGBTQ Nation.
“Attracting and retaining human capital might have a bigger impact. They are customers, but they’re also employees. And a good amount of research shows millennial employees tend to prioritize the importance of purpose and values at the workplace. So if dumping these DEI initiatives is perceived as ‘we’re not treating everyone as whole,’ that could hurt in terms of attracting and retaining higher-quality human capital,” Chin added.
Though other companies have been skittish when anti-DEI activists like the NCPPR have brought concerns, Costco appears to be bearing Chin’s thesis out. Costco is seen as one of the most progressive companies, with its many sustainability policies, urging suppliers to use more efficient packaging and partnering with organizations to make sure their products are sustainably sourced. It’s also known for high wages for its employees and for taking steps to reduce emissions and embrace green energy.
And it turns out, progressivism is profitable for the company, which regularly reports increases in profits.
Photo by Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons
CRIME
Alabama Teen Randall Adjessom Was Shot In Home By Cops Looking For Brother’s Marijuana
Randall Adjessom, 16, was shot to death last year by the Mobile, Alabama Police Department’s S.W.A.T. team. The police were looking for marijuana allegedly owned by Adjessom’s older brother—who not only wasn’t there, but didn’t live at that home.
The Adjessom family filed suit last week against the Mobile Police Department. The officers shot Adjessom four times during a no-knock raid, according to the Associated Press. The no-knock warrant was issued as part of a investigation against his older brother for marijuana possession and distribution, despite not living at the address raided. No one at the address, which included Adjessom’s mother, aunt, grandmother and sisters, was a suspect.
Police say that Adjessom was armed with a laser-sighted pistol, according to WALA-TV. His family doesn’t dispute that he had a gun, but said it was “to protect his mother, grandmother, aunt, and sisters from the unknown intruders breaching his childhood home,” according to the Miami Herald. As soon as he saw the intruders were police officers, he put his hands up, the lawsuit said. An officer then shot him four times in the torso. Police body camera footage confirms that Adjessom had his hands up, the Herald reported.
READ MORE: ‘Reefer Madness’: Fox News Freakout as Biden Announces Pardons for Thousands in Move Toward Decriminalizing Marijuana
“Although Police Officer Defendants were holding Randall’s mother, grandmother, aunt, and sisters in a room just feet from where 16-year-old Randall lay—without any cause to do so—Police Officer Defendants never told his family that they had shot the child or that he was bleeding out in the hallway outside his bedroom door. As a result, Randall’s family, including Plaintiff, had no opportunity to render Randall aid, take him to a hospital, or call an ambulance; they also had no opportunity to say goodbye to their son, grandson, nephew, and brother,” the lawsuit read.
After shooting him, officers allegedly offered no aid, instead stepping over him to clear the rest of the home. The police didn’t try to disarm him, and instead just dressed his wounds for 40 minutes after the home had been cleared, the suit says. The family lived just eight minutes away from a hospital, but officers didn’t call for medical services for at least 40 minutes.
Attorneys for the Adjessom family, Grant & Eisenhofer, say the teen’s shooting is part of a “systemic pattern of [the Mobile Police Department] using excessive force against citizens of color; in particular, young Black boys and men.”
The attorneys cite the MPD Police Chief Paul Prine of telling officers “I’m not concerned with what the media and public thinks about the police. F**k the public,” upon being named chief in 2021. Prine was fired earlier this year following complaints from the city, according to WPMI-TV. Prine is suing Mobile, alleging he was fired in retaliation for complaining about the Mobile chief of staff.
Image by Shutterstock
INTERNATIONAL
Shark Tank Star Proposes EU-Like Relationship Between U.S. and Canada, Despite Trump Backing Brexit
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary realizes not everyone is a fan of President-elect Donald Trump’s idea of making Canada the 51st state—so he proposed an “economic union” similar to the European Union. But that might be a hard sell for a president who once called himself “Mr. Brexit.”
O’Leary appeared on Fox News Friday morning to discuss Trump’s talk about absorbing Canada into the United States. O’Leary, who is Canadian, endorsed the plan, according to The Independent, calling it “something great.”
“If you figured out a way to put these two countries together, it would be the most powerful country on earth. The most powerful military on earth, the most powerful resources and no adversary anywhere would mess with it. That’s the prize,” O’Leary said.
READ MORE: ‘Morality Police’: Fox News Hosts Freak Out After Canada Warns LGBTQ Travelers About Dangers of Visiting US
It’s not clear if Trump is joking about annexing Canada. People initially thought he was joking about buying Greenland during his first term, but it’s become clear that he is serious. On Thursday, Trump called for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to lead Canada.
“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’ He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier this month, he complained about “[subsidizing] Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year” on Truth Social, and claimed “many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” Trump’s claim, however, is not accurate. In her interview with O’Leary, Fox News host Aishah Hasnie cited a poll result that only 13% of Canadians want their country to become a new state.
O’Leary dismissed the poll and said that Canada didn’t necessarily need to become one of the United States.
“You don’t have to sell or merge the country but create a union where you put together the things that matter: a common currency, a common passport, free-flowing trade across the border, particularly in energy,” O’Leary said.
What he’s describing here is basically the European Union. Though the countries in the EU are independent, they share a currency—the euro—and citizens can travel freely throughout member countries. Trade is also open—but regulated by the EU, which attempts to balance individual countries’ concerns.
It’s this last bit that proved problematic for the Brexiteers in the United Kingdom. Countries in the EU have a principle called “primacy of European Union laws,” meaning EU regulations trump local countries’. EU law, though, is primarily concerned with trade and product regulations. And that’s one of the reasons Trump, in 2016, backed Brexit, even going as far as to call himself “Mr. Brexit.”
“Come November, the American people will have the chance to re-declare their independence. Americans will have a chance to vote for trade, immigration and foreign policies that put our citizens first,” Trump said at the time, according to CNN. “They will have the chance to reject today’s rule by the global elite, and to embrace real change that delivers a government of, by and for the people.”
Would “Mr. Brexit” be on board for his own North American Union? It seems unlikely.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- INTERNATIONAL4 days ago
Greenland Gets New Defense Tools Including Drones, Dog Sled Teams After Trump’s Comments
- BAD PRESIDENT4 days ago
Biden ‘Strongly Opposes’ Measure of Bill Stripping Rights from Trans Kids, Signs It Anyway
- politics4 days ago
MAGA World Ignores Christmas Season on Social Media
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Man Sentenced to Die Over Discredited ‘Shaken Baby Syndrome’ Blocked From Testifying at Texas House
- BAD PRESIDENT4 days ago
Donald Trump Says He’ll ‘Vigorously Pursue the Death Penalty’ Following Biden’s Commutations
- News4 days ago
New Jersey Third State to Ban Banning Books From Libraries
- News2 days ago
Marianne Williamson to Run for DNC Chair to Make Dems ‘A Party That Listens More’
- News2 days ago
MTG, Thomas Massie Join Gaetz’s Call to Release ‘Congressional Sexual Slush Fund List’