RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts ‘Tyrannical’ Dems as ‘Morons’ After Widely-Panned Speech and Committee Expulsion

Published

on

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered a speech on the floor of the House Thursday afternoon, for the first time attempting to appear to reject some – though not all – of the vile and offensive remarks she has made in recent years, but it was not enough to convince the majority of members of the House, who voted to strip her of all her committee assignments.

Her speech was widely and immediately panned by experts and journalists.

Friday morning any attempt to appear contrite or remorseful at the pain and distress she has caused countless Americans had already evaporated. She lashed out at Democrats and the eleven Republicans who voted to uphold basic standards of morality and safety in Congress.

“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time,” Greene tweeted, apparently unaware as a member of Congress she has no attendance requirements, whether or not she is assigned to any committees.

“In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway,” she added, which is false. GOP leadership assigns its members to committees.

“Oh this is going to be fun!” declared Greene, who has repeatedly supported the assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, form er Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and FBI agents.

Thursday night Greene announced she will hold an 11 AM press conference Friday, barely 48 hours after blasting the “bloodthirsty media.”

 

Related: Liz Cheney Hypocritically Blasts Dems for Marjorie Taylor Greene Expulsion: GOP ‘Not the Party of QAnon’ or Neo-Nazis

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Enraged Top Dem Forces GOP Reps. to View Photo Marjorie Taylor Greene Posted Holding an AR-15 Next to ‘The Squad’

Published

20 hours ago

on

February 4, 2021

By

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walked around the well of the House Thursday evening, forcing Republican members of Congress to view a threatening ad then-candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene ran on Facebook. The ad depicts Greene wielding an AR-15 assault rifle next to images of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Talib. The ad reads: “Squad’s Worst Nightmare.”

The House tonight is debating whether or not to strip Rep. Greene of her committee assignments after multiple news reports show she has supported the assassination of top Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, personally verbally harassed and bullied a teenaged survivor of a school shooting, repeatedly promoted QAnon conspiracy lies, and more.

Hoyer, almost shouting, told Republicans the three lawmakers are their colleagues, and mentioned their first names.

“I urge my colleagues to look at that image and tell me what message you think that sends.”

CNN’s Manu Raju posted the image of the ad to Facebook last September:

Here is an enlargement of that image:

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

‘I Reject That’: Sparks Fly on ABC After GOP Governor Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘A Little Bit Different’

Published

5 days ago

on

January 31, 2021

By

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) was confronted by ABC News host Martha Raddatz on Sunday after he defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) right to hold QAnon conspiracy theories.

During an interview on ABC’s This Week, Raddatz told Hutchinson that his party seems to have already “forgotten” the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol that was incited by former President Donald Trump.

“It seems that Republicans have already searched their souls and are backing Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” Raddatz noted.

“We need to make sure we don’t tear ourselves apart as we go into the midterm elections next year,” Hutchinson argued.

Raddatz went on to point out that Greene has “long embraced conspiracy theories like QAnon [and] voiced support for executing Nancy Pelosi.”

“Is she fit to serve and should she be on the Education Committee?” the ABC host wondered.

“The people of her district elected her and that should mean a lot,” Hutchinson replied. “She going to run for reelection and she’s going to be accountable for what she said and her actions.”

“Given her history, is she fit to serve?” Raddatz pressed.

“I’m not going to answer that question,” the Republican governor remarked, “that because she believes in something that everybody else does not accept, I reject that. But she’s going to stand for reelection. I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint, a party standpoint because they think something a little bit different.”

Raddatz pushed back: “Governor, you say you shouldn’t go after someone because they think of something a little bit different. She believes in conspiracy theories, that there are pedophiles running Washington. That’s not just a little bit different.”

“I reject that,” Hutchinson shot back. “I would not vote for her. The second question is should the House of Representatives make a disciplinary call on her, I’m not going to get in the middle of that.”

Watch the video below from ABC.

 

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted for ‘Inciting Violence’ After Accusing ‘Cancel Culture Mob’ of ‘Trying to Take Me Out’

Published

7 days ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

In an apparent fundraising message U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is accusing the “Democrat mob” and the “vicious cancel culture mob” of “trying to take me out,” a highly-charged and some would say violence-tinged phrase given her repeated calls for the execution of top Democrats and her devotion to guns.

“Since launching your smear campaign attacks on me, nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from all 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account,” the conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in the message, posted to Twitter, which likely will be sent to her supporters via email.

The message is drenched in Trumpisms, like “America First Patriots,” “Fake News Media,” and the false claim that “75 million people” voted for Trump.

She also says “President Trump taught us how to defend America First values,” and there are “More MAGA reinforcements on the way.” She does not specify what that means, some might see that as a thinly-veiled threat of violence after the deadly January 6 insurrection.

It closes, “Save America! Stop Socialism! Defeat the Democrats! Let’s make America Great Again!”

At no point does she deny any of the reports on her actions or statements, but she also doesn’t defend them. In short, there is no truth in her message, just like the former president’s messages.

Rep. Greene posted the message to Twitter, and in a separate tweet posted a number to text donations to.

Twitter quickly blocked the ability of her tweet to show up in search results.

David Hogg, who she viciously harassed on the streets of Washington, D.C., weighed in:

Others responded as well:

 

 

 

