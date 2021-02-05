Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts ‘Tyrannical’ Dems as ‘Morons’ After Widely-Panned Speech and Committee Expulsion

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered a speech on the floor of the House Thursday afternoon, for the first time attempting to appear to reject some – though not all – of the vile and offensive remarks she has made in recent years, but it was not enough to convince the majority of members of the House, who voted to strip her of all her committee assignments.

Her speech was widely and immediately panned by experts and journalists.

Friday morning any attempt to appear contrite or remorseful at the pain and distress she has caused countless Americans had already evaporated. She lashed out at Democrats and the eleven Republicans who voted to uphold basic standards of morality and safety in Congress.

“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time,” Greene tweeted, apparently unaware as a member of Congress she has no attendance requirements, whether or not she is assigned to any committees.

“In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway,” she added, which is false. GOP leadership assigns its members to committees.

“Oh this is going to be fun!” declared Greene, who has repeatedly supported the assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, form er Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and FBI agents.

Thursday night Greene announced she will hold an 11 AM press conference Friday, barely 48 hours after blasting the “bloodthirsty media.”

