Trump: ‘I Don’t Know’ If I’m Losing Control of Senate Republicans

As more and more Senate Republicans break ranks with him, President Donald Trump says he’s not sure if he still has control over them.

Republican Senators are increasingly pushing back on key elements of President Donald Trump’s agenda, especially the $1 billion for security enhancements to his White House ballroom project, and his $1.8 billion “weaponization” of the DOJ fund for alleged victims.

At an Oval Office event on Thursday, reporters asked the president if he’s losing control of Republicans.

“Mr. President, with many Americans concerned about affordability ahead of the midterms, there is some backlash from the Senate Republicans to some of your other priorities: the ballroom and the anti-weaponization fund,” a reporter said. “You clearly still have a stronghold on the Republican Party, and your candidates did very well during the primaries.”

“But are you in control of the Senate, sir?” the reporter asked. “Are you losing control of the Senate, Senate Republicans?”

“I don’t know,” Trump replied. “I really don’t know.”

“I can tell you, I only do what’s right,” he continued, before launching into great detail about the ballroom.

“I don’t need money for the ballroom. You know I’m making a gift of the ballroom. This is the biggest misreporting that I’ve ever seen. The ballroom is being built. It’ll cost, it was gonna be $200 million, I’ve doubled the size of it, ’cause we need it, and it’s being done in conjunction with the military and with the very much in conjunction with the military and Secret Service. We’re on time, on budget, it’s going beautifully.”

“We’re making a gift to the United States,” he said. “The ballroom is paid for. It’s a gift.”

When asked about the $1 billion in security enhancements, and what would happen if Congress does not approve the funds, Trump was matter-of-fact.

“Then the White House won’t be a very secure place,” he lamented.

Q: “Are you losing control of the Senate, Senate Republicans?” President Trump: “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I only do what’s right. I don’t need money for the ballroom…if they want to spend money on securing the White House I think it would be very, very much a good… pic.twitter.com/YGTyvRgjBB — CSPAN (@cspan) May 21, 2026

Image via Reuters