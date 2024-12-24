politics
MAGA World Ignores Christmas Season on Social Media
This Christmas season, while President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have celebrated the holiday, MAGA World has stuck to business as usual so far.
Tuesday is Christmas Eve, and on that day, incoming President Donald Trump has posted to Truth Social about Herschel Walker being named ambassador to the Bahamas and raged at Biden for commuting the sentences of death row prisoners. JD Vance hasn’t posted since Monday when he tweeted a screenshot of one of Trump’s Truth Social posts, this one showing an AI-generated American Flag in the middle of the Panama Canal.
— JD Vance (@JDVance) December 23, 2024
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) did tweet early Tuesday afternoon, wishing her followers a merry Christmas, but got in a dig at Biden all the same.
“Merry Christmas Eve everyone!! It’s the last Christmas under Democrat Communist control. Freedom is coming!” she wrote, along with an American flag emoji.
Merry Christmas Eve everyone!!
It’s the last Christmas under Democrat Communist control.
Freedom is coming! 🇺🇸
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 24, 2024
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) did tweet this Christmas Eve, but it just a retweet of Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sharing a print out of a Federalist article slamming the House Ethics Committee, signed by Trump as “Very Unfair!”
Gaetz also hasn’t posted any Christmas material, though that’s understandable as he’s got other things going on right now.
I got a great note from President Trump! pic.twitter.com/gGqsev3HVp
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 24, 2024
In contrast, Biden and Harris have had the Christmas spirit all week. On Monday, she retweeted her husband Doug Emhoff sharing their holiday card, and Tuesday, a brief video about the card’s designer.
“It was an honor to meet Tania, a young artist and student at Calvin Coolidge Senior High School, who designed our 2024 holiday card. Thank you for sharing your incredible talent with us,” Harris tweeted.
It was an honor to meet Tania, a young artist and student at Calvin Coolidge Senior High School, who designed our 2024 holiday card.
Thank you for sharing your incredible talent with us. pic.twitter.com/EwBm6T4l14
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 24, 2024
Biden on the other hand, has been Christmas posting since the 20th, sharing a photo op taken at the Children’s National Hospital and a video of the White House Christmas tree. On Monday, he posted a Christmassy photo of Willow, the Bidens’ cat, captioned “One of my favorite Christmas tails,” and on the morning of Christmas Eve, he shared a diorama of the White House decked out for the holidays, writing “The People’s House is ready for St. Nick.”
One of my favorite Christmas tails. pic.twitter.com/DKCGb2U0Zf
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2024
On his personal account, he also shared a special Christmas Eve greeting with a photo of him with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, thanking veterans for their service.
“Jill and I hold a special place in our hearts for the brave men and women in uniform who defend our nation, many of whom are away from their families this holiday season. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Christmas Eve,” he wrote.
Jill and I hold a special place in our hearts for the brave men and women in uniform who defend our nation, many of whom are away from their families this holiday season.
Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/BRIxLcaWmY
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 24, 2024
Obviously, whether or not a world leader goes all out during the Santa season is of little importance. It’s merely interesting that the party that prides itself on its deep Christian faith and on fighting against the “war on Christmas” is mostly ignoring the holiday.
But too, the Trump administration has had its own prickly relationship with Christmas, cancelling the annual White House party in 2018, his son sharing a meme featuring Trump on the top of the tree instead of an angel or star, and Melania Trump complaining about how poorly received her choice of decorations was.
Update: This article has been updated to include a Christmas Eve tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Image by JD Hancock via Flickr, used under Creative Commons license.
INTERNATIONAL
Greenland Gets New Defense Tools Including Drones, Dog Sled Teams After Trump’s Comments
On Tuesday, Denmark earmarked $1.5 billion in defense spending for Greenland after incoming President Donald Trump again made overtures to buy the autonomous territory.
The exact amount of defense funding for Greenland is not known, but the BBC reports that Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced it as in the “double digit million” amount of krone, which would place the minimum U.S. dollar equivalent at $1.5 billion.
The money is likely to be used to increase the amount of military personnel at Arctic Command and one of the country’s airports, the BBC reported, as well as to purchase two ships, two long-range drones and two dog sled teams.
Poulsen said the deal had been pre-planned, and the timing of Trump’s comments was merely “irony.”
READ MORE: Donald Trump Isn’t the First President to Try to Buy Greenland
Trump has suggested that the U.S. should purchase Greenland, an autonomous territory owned by Denmark. It was an occasional topic during his first term as well, though most thought the president was joking, at least initially.
Trump’s current interest was first declared on Sunday when he announced Ken Howery will be the U.S. ambassador to Denmark. He declared that “the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” in the announcement.
On Monday evening, RNC Chair Michael Whatley discussed with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade the potential price of such a deal, according to Mediaite.
“Well, I think from a national security perspective, as he said, certainly [it’s] a place that is very rich in minerals and is, uh, you know, geopolitically important for him,” Whatley said. “And it’s a conversation that we wanna have with Denmark about being able to use the resources up there.”
“Yeah, it’s gonna cost about $1.5 trillion, but it probably will pay off,” Kilmeade responded.
While Kilmeade has placed a price tag on Greenland, it is unlikely Denmark would agree to sell. Denmark has repeatedly declined offers to buy the territory. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede invoked the country’s desire for independence in shutting down Trump’s overtures.
“Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom,” Egede said Monday, according to Reuters.
Greenland passed a law in 2009 which gave the territory more power to self-govern. Part of that law includes a provision for independence if the citizens vote for it. However, Greenland currently gets a block grant from Denmark that makes up one-quarter of the territory’s gross domestic product. If Greenland were to become fully independent, it would lose that money.
While citizens of the territory are in favor of independence, according to polling, just not at the expense of a drop in the standard of living. In response to this, those fighting for independence have worked to diversify Greenland’s economy.
Image via Shutterstock
BAD PRESIDENT
Biden ‘Strongly Opposes’ Measure of Bill Stripping Rights from Trans Kids, Signs It Anyway
President Joe Biden said he “strongly opposes” a section of a bill that would strip funding for gender care for trans kids in military families, but signed it anyway.
The National Defense Authorization Act gives $895 billion to the Department of Defense, State Department, Department of Homeland Security and intelligence agencies, as well as national security programs at the Department of Energy. The bill was passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
Normally, this would be a straightforward funding bill, but earlier this month, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) added a provision blocking TRICARE, which funds health care for service members, from paying for gender-affirming care for children. This will affect approximately 2,500 trans kids, according to Newsweek.
READ MORE: Lone Dissenter Calls Texas Supreme Court Transgender Ruling ‘Cruel, Unconstitutional’
Biden signed the bill on Monday, although called out that section in a statement.
“My Administration strongly opposes Division A, title VII, subtitle A, section 708 of the Act, which inhibits the Department of Defense’s ability to treat all persons equally under the law, no matter their gender identity. By prohibiting the use of appropriated funds, the Department of Defense will be compelled to contravene clinical practice guidelines and clinical recommendations,” Biden wrote.
“The provision targets a group based on that group’s gender identity and interferes with parents’ roles to determine the best care for their children. This section undermines our all-volunteer military’s ability to recruit and retain the finest fighting force the world has ever known by denying health care coverage to thousands of our service members’ children. No service member should have to decide between their family’s health care access and their call to serve our Nation,” he continued.
The news created quick backlash, with people calling out what they see as hypocrisy and a failure to protect trans kids.
“And just like that, the first anti LGBTQ bill in nearly 3 decades was signed by Biden and passed by a Democratic senate. It included a ban on gender affirming care for trans children of military families. So much for having our back, you god damn liar,” journalist Alejandra Caraballo wrote on the social media platform Bluesky.
And just like that, the first anti LGBTQ bill in nearly 3 decades was signed by Biden and passed by a Democratic senate. It included a ban on gender affirming care for trans children of military families. So much for having our back, you god damn liar. www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-roo…
— Alejandra Caraballo (@esqueer.net) 2024-12-24T13:11:07.737Z
Caraballo is referring to the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy signed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. While allowing LGBTQ people to serve in the military, it prohibited them from talking about or expressing their queerness, even while off duty. Military officials were, however, also prohibited from asking if a service member was gay. “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed by President Barack Obama in 2010.
In the wake of anti-trans ads from Republican candidates in the 2024 election, Democrats have been accused of moving to dump transgender rights from their platform. Some elected Democrats have even called out the party’s prior embrace of LGBTQ rights.
“The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) told the New York Times. “I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports.” He then offered some advice to his party: “Democrats aren’t saying that, and they should be.”
“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Rep. Seth Moulton, (D-Mass.) said. “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”
The minimal pushback on the National Defense Authorization Act is just another signal that Democrats are backing down on defending one of the most vulnerable populations in American society.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Matt Gaetz Suggests He Could ‘Go After Former Colleagues’ in House as Special Counsel
Former Representative Matt Gaetz suggested that he could “go after” his “former colleagues in Congress” the day before the House Ethics Committee report came out.
Gaetz made his comments Sunday afternoon at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” event in Arizona, according to The Hill.
“My fellow Floridians have asked me to eye the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, maybe [be appointed as] special counsel to go after the insider trading for my former colleagues in Congress. It seems I may not have had enough support [to be confirmed as Attorney General] in the United States Senate. Maybe I’ll just run for Marco Rubio’s vacant seat in the United States Senate and join some of those folks,” Gaetz said.
READ MORE: Gaetz Rages at Secret Vote to Release Ethics Report, Insists He Was ‘Fully Exonerated’
This is not the first time Gaetz has suggested he might retaliate against the House. Last week, he suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that since he was elected to the new Congress—despite resigning the position when incoming President Donald Trump initially named him as his pick for Attorney General—he could participate in the vote for House Speaker.
“Someone suggested the following plan to me: 1. Show up 1/3/2025 to congress 2. Participate in Speaker election (I was elected to the 119th Congress, after all…) 3. Take the oath 4. File a privileged motion to expose every ‘me too’ settlement paid using public funds (even of former members) 5. Resign and start my @OANN program at 9pm EST on January 6, 2025,” he wrote, alongside a “thinking” emoji.
Someone suggested the following plan to me:
1. Show up 1/3/2025 to congress
2. Participate in Speaker election (I was elected to the 119th Congress, after all…)
3. Take the oath
4. File a privileged motion to expose every “me too” settlement paid using public funds (even of…
— Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) December 18, 2024
There are reports other Republican representatives are working to make Gaetz’ threat a reality, according to Politico. Though Politico did not name which representatives were involved, one potential Gaetz ally is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who backed his threat on X, according to Newsweek.
“If Congress is going to release one ethics report, they should release them all. I want to see the Epstein list. I want to see the details of the slush fund for sexual misconduct by members of Congress and Senators. I want to see it all,” she wrote.
The House Ethics Committee report released Monday found that while the claims that Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws were unsubstantiated, other accusations against him were supported by evidence. The report says the committee found evidence that Gaetz paid thousands of dollars for sex; violated Florida’s statutory rape law; used cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana illegally; violated the rule on accepting gifts from lobbyists; gave friends special privileges and favors; and tried to obstruct the committee’s investigation.
Gaetz sued in an attempt to block the release of the report, claiming the committee no longer had jurisdiction. Gaetz denied the allegations.
“Once released, the damage to Plaintiff’s reputation and professional standing would be immediate, severe and irreversible, particularly because: a. The Committee’s findings would carry the imprimatur of official Congressional action; b. Media coverage would be immediate and widespread; c. The allegations would permanently remain in the public record,” Gaetz’ attorneys wrote in the suit, according to Deadline.
The committee said that a majority of its members had voted that the release of the report was still in the public interest despite Gaetz’ resignation from Congress.
Image via Shutterstock
