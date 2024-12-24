MAGA World Ignores Christmas Season on Social Media

This Christmas season, while President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have celebrated the holiday, MAGA World has stuck to business as usual so far.

Tuesday is Christmas Eve, and on that day, incoming President Donald Trump has posted to Truth Social about Herschel Walker being named ambassador to the Bahamas and raged at Biden for commuting the sentences of death row prisoners. JD Vance hasn’t posted since Monday when he tweeted a screenshot of one of Trump’s Truth Social posts, this one showing an AI-generated American Flag in the middle of the Panama Canal.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) did tweet early Tuesday afternoon, wishing her followers a merry Christmas, but got in a dig at Biden all the same.

“Merry Christmas Eve everyone!! It’s the last Christmas under Democrat Communist control. Freedom is coming!” she wrote, along with an American flag emoji.

Merry Christmas Eve everyone!! It’s the last Christmas under Democrat Communist control. Freedom is coming! 🇺🇸 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 24, 2024

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) did tweet this Christmas Eve, but it just a retweet of Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sharing a print out of a Federalist article slamming the House Ethics Committee, signed by Trump as “Very Unfair!”

Gaetz also hasn’t posted any Christmas material, though that’s understandable as he’s got other things going on right now.

I got a great note from President Trump! pic.twitter.com/gGqsev3HVp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 24, 2024

In contrast, Biden and Harris have had the Christmas spirit all week. On Monday, she retweeted her husband Doug Emhoff sharing their holiday card, and Tuesday, a brief video about the card’s designer.

“It was an honor to meet Tania, a young artist and student at Calvin Coolidge Senior High School, who designed our 2024 holiday card. Thank you for sharing your incredible talent with us,” Harris tweeted.

It was an honor to meet Tania, a young artist and student at Calvin Coolidge Senior High School, who designed our 2024 holiday card. Thank you for sharing your incredible talent with us. pic.twitter.com/EwBm6T4l14 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 24, 2024

Biden on the other hand, has been Christmas posting since the 20th, sharing a photo op taken at the Children’s National Hospital and a video of the White House Christmas tree. On Monday, he posted a Christmassy photo of Willow, the Bidens’ cat, captioned “One of my favorite Christmas tails,” and on the morning of Christmas Eve, he shared a diorama of the White House decked out for the holidays, writing “The People’s House is ready for St. Nick.”

One of my favorite Christmas tails. pic.twitter.com/DKCGb2U0Zf — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2024

On his personal account, he also shared a special Christmas Eve greeting with a photo of him with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, thanking veterans for their service.

“Jill and I hold a special place in our hearts for the brave men and women in uniform who defend our nation, many of whom are away from their families this holiday season. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Christmas Eve,” he wrote.

Jill and I hold a special place in our hearts for the brave men and women in uniform who defend our nation, many of whom are away from their families this holiday season. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/BRIxLcaWmY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 24, 2024

Obviously, whether or not a world leader goes all out during the Santa season is of little importance. It’s merely interesting that the party that prides itself on its deep Christian faith and on fighting against the “war on Christmas” is mostly ignoring the holiday.

But too, the Trump administration has had its own prickly relationship with Christmas, cancelling the annual White House party in 2018, his son sharing a meme featuring Trump on the top of the tree instead of an angel or star, and Melania Trump complaining about how poorly received her choice of decorations was.

Update: This article has been updated to include a Christmas Eve tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Image by JD Hancock via Flickr, used under Creative Commons license.