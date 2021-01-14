OPINION
Professor Peddling Lie Pence Could Overturn Election and Helped Incite Attack May Be Trump’s Impeachment Attorney
John Eastman, the law professor who peddled the lie to President Donald Trump that Vice President Mike Pence could effectively overturn the results of a free and fair election, and then went on stage with Rudy Giuliani and helped “foment” an insurrection, may become Trump’s attorney to defend him in his Senate impeachment trial.
“Eastman, 60, who made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud at the rally, would neither confirm nor deny whether he will represent Trump, citing attorney-client privilege,” Reuters reports. “Asked whether he would be willing, Eastman said: ‘If the President of the United States asked me to consider helping him, I would certainly give it consideration.'”
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern describes Eastman as “a white supremacist on the far-right fringe of the conservative legal movement,” who “played a major role in the president’s failed coup.”
The white supremacist charge comes only in part for his birther lie that now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is not constitutionally-qualified to become vice president or president.
Eastman just yesterday “retired” from his job as a law professor at Chapman University, “effective immediately,” the school said, announcing it had reached the agreement with him after “discussions,” and after a pledge that neither side would sue. Eastman’s colleagues were publicly outraged at his involvement with Trump and his false legal claim that ultimately led to the President pressuring his vice president, and insurrectionists calling to “hang Mike Pence.”
And while his teaching career at Chapman has now ended, Eastman’s job at the all-but defunct anti-LGBTQ National Organization For Marriage, where he has served as chairman for almost a decade, has not.
Nor has his association with the very powerful Federalist Society, where he is chairman of the right wing organization’s Federalism & Separation of Powers practice group.
Here’s Eastman on stage with Giuliani barely hours before insurrectionists attempted a coup at the U.S. Capitol. There is no reason to believe his claims stated here are legitimate.
Here is John Eastman, chairman of a Federalist Society practice group, at the pre-insurrection rally spouting conspiracy theories about voter fraud. He concludes: “Anybody that is not willing to stand up and [vote to overturn the election] does not deserve to be in the office!” pic.twitter.com/auD2vXSjNE
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 13, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Watch: Rick Wilson Destroys Trump as ‘Leader of a Terrorist Faction of a Terrorist Group’
“Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck.”
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson revealed in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid that a Republican is afraid for his life in wake of the insurrection.
According to Wilson, the Republican member said, “If I vote for impeachment I will never know when they will kill my wife, my kids, or me.”
Wilson explained that both members he spoke to Wednesday were terrified that they would be killed by President Donald Trump’s supporters.
“They are terrified of the mob,” he said. “That’s what the mob did. The purpose of terrorism is to terrorize. Donald Trump is the leader of a terrorist faction of a terrorist group that terrorizes the Congress. They accomplished their mission. When it came to the Republicans, the ones who really believe in Trumpism, it’s a handful, it’s 25, 30 of those idiots, the Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan types. A lot of the rest of them are living in stark terror that Donald Trump’s mob will come and kill them. That’s not a country that we thought we lived in where the warlord will send his minions at you if you don’t agree with everything he says. So, it is a dark moment for the Republican Party.”
Reid and Wilson went on to mock idiotic Republicans QAnon members like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who un-ironically wore a “censored” mask while speaking on the floor of Congress while it was carried by every major news network.
“This whiny bitch victimhood from Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan and Marjorie coo-coo Green, all of these other people, it is the most pathetic example of special pleading I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said. “They act as if they’ve been oppressed somehow. That the world is against them somehow. Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck. They’re banning you because you say evil sh*t. They’re banning you because you support a revolution against the government of this country. This is the most remarkable thing about this to me is all of these tough guys swagger-monkeys who act like they’re the big alpha males — they’re whining and bitching about Kathy Griffin holding up a mannequin head or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper? Toughen up.”
Reid agreed, noting that she remembered the Tea Party hanging effigies of Barack Obama and bringing monkey dolls to rallies. Sarah Palin put on a tea party rally where people were chanting “kill him” about Obama. These virtue-signaling Republicans never called for “civility” then.
See the interview below:
OPINION
‘This Is Treason!’: Whoopi Goldberg Brings the Hammer Down on Clarence Thomas’ Wife for Supporting Capitol Coup
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg called out the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for encouraging an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government.
Ginni Thomas, the jurist’s wife and a conservative activist, endorsed the Jan. 6 protest demanding that Congress overturn President Donald Trump’s election loss and sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators who then violently marched on the Capitol, and Goldberg singled her out.
“I tweet occasionally,” Goldberg said. “Someone put this out: ‘Imagine 9/11 only no press conferences explaining what happened or what was going on, and a third of the Congress expressing sympathy with al-Qaeda and urging us to forget the attack in the name of unity.'”
“That’s what’s happening. and this idea that, you know, we are sitting and, you know, he’s in charge of everything, who’s in charge of the Department of Justice right now? Who’s in charge right now? There’s no one in charge except him.”
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2021
“The fact that no one is saying, you know, sedition means going against the United states of America,” she added. “Somebody needs to say that to Clarence Thomas’ wife, who was also giving them, you know, what’s the word … aid and comfort. All of those folks sitting there, knowing that this is a lie, they are for me, this is treason. You know that this is a lie, this has been predicated on a lie the entire time, and y’all just sit there and let it happen. You are the problem. See they need to get all y’all out first and then get him out.”
OPINION
Watch: Trump Tries to Gin Up MAGAites by Saying Impeachment Is Causing ‘Anger’ and ‘Tremendous Danger to This Country’
He may have lost most of his social media access but President Donald Trump Tuesday morning was still able to reach his supporters to gin up the MAGA troops.
In his first live, presumably unscripted public remarks President Donald Trump appeared to telegraph to his supporters to continue the violence MAGA devotees demonstrated when they took over the U.S. Capitol in an armed and deadly insurrection last week, even while claiming, “we want no violence.”
Speaking to reporters on his way to Alamo, Texas to tour his border wall in one of his final acts as president, Trump refused to take any responsibility for inciting the insurrection that led to six deaths, while insisting he still has “tremendous support” from his followers. Many of those who attacked the Capitol expressed anger at Trump after he recorded a video denouncing the violence, a video he reportedly was forced to record by his top aides and later said he regretted recording.
“So if you read my speech and many people have done it and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, and it’s been analyzed and people thought it was totally appropriate,” Trump told reporters, referring to the speech he gave inciting the insurrection.
He then tried to compare last Wednesday’s seditious coup attempt that he caused to the Black Lives Matter protests, caused by police killings of unarmed Black people across the country.
MSNBC opted to cut away.
Disgraced President Trump claims his speech was analyzed and people thought it was totally appropriate and MSNBC cuts away pic.twitter.com/sg5yIxWWBc
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 12, 2021
He called the impeachment, which will be voted on and will likely pass by a strong margin this week, “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”
“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it,” he said – targeting reporters, who are not “doing it” – “and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”
“For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our county and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.”
Trump on impeachment: “For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our county and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.” pic.twitter.com/YfHnaogOql
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2021
UPDATE:
Evan McMullin, a former CIA ops officer, GOP policy director, and independent presidential candidate agrees:
Trump's threats of more violence by warning of "tremendous anger" and "tremendous danger" in response to potential impeachment, a vital mechanism of our democracy, is further evidence of its justice and necessity.
— Evan McMullin ?? (@EvanMcMullin) January 12, 2021
Trending
- THANKS BUT NO THANKS3 days ago
‘Who Asked Her?’: Ivanka Trump Mocked for Saying She Will Attend Inauguration to Save Her ‘Promising Political Career’
- INSURRECTION3 days ago
‘We Could Have Stopped Them’: Capitol Police Officer Says He and Others Were Sent Home ‘Earlier Than Expected’ – Report
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Calls Grow for Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer to Be Stripped of Medals After Teammates ID Him Among MAGA Insurgents
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Straight Pride’ Group Sent Hundreds to Capitol Hill Insurrection: ‘It’s Our Right to This Government’ Director Says
- OPINION2 days ago
‘This Is Treason!’: Whoopi Goldberg Brings the Hammer Down on Clarence Thomas’ Wife for Supporting Capitol Coup
- HACKED?3 days ago
Hacked? US State Dept. Website Says ‘Donald J. Trump’s Term Ended on 2021-01-11’ at 7:49 PM
- News2 days ago
‘So Help Me God’: Pence Goes Old Testament, Sends Pelosi Bible-Based Refusal on Invoking 25th Amendment
- News17 hours ago
‘I Can Confirm That’: Democrat Says GOP Member of Congress Gave Capitol Tour to Insurrectionists Day Before Attack