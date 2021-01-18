OPINION
Qanon Cultists in Congress Are Wreaking Havoc, Promoting Dangerous Lies: Signorile
Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene must not be given a pass, by the GOP or by the media
Newly elected GOP House representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was suspended Sunday night from Twitter for promoting the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Twitter temporarily suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over election fraud claims https://t.co/dq9UuvkZnv
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 18, 2021
Greene had posted tweets, including a video, in which she promoted claims that the election was stolen from Donald Trump, that there was massive voter fraud, that Dominion machines were breached and just about every other lie that has been pushed by Trump and conspiracy theorists.
Twitter suspended her for 12 hours, demanding she remove the tweets, which she did. But once she was back on Twitter she began attacking the social media company for “silencing” conservatives, claiming this was a “free speech” issue, just like Trump and many other supporters claimed when he and thousands of Qanon-spreading and white supremacist accounts were banned a week and half ago.
The argument is ridiculous as Twitter is a private company that can decide what the rules are regarding its free service. No one has a “right” to use Twitter — or Facebook or any other social media company — and your speech isn’t hindered in any way if you’re banned for not following rules: You can send out a press release, or go yell on a street corner if you like.
And regarding Green, Twitter should go further and ban her, just as it banned Trump and thousands of other accounts. She, like newly-elected GOP Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, is a promoter of the Qanon conspiracy, which claims a cabal in the government, largely made up of Democrats and others in the “deep state” are Satanists and pedophiles, and that Trump is on a secret crusade to stop them. This insane conspiracy dove-tails with the election fraud conspiracy and well, it’s complicated — but actually, not, because it’s all nonsense, and dangerous.
Both Greene and Boebert built their followings, and their support in their deep red Trumpist districts, promoting conspiracy theories. Boebert has vilified immigrants, promoted open carry laws — she and her husband own a restaurant called Shooters Grill, where the servers are armed — and, like Greene, defiantly violated coronavirus restrictions and mask mandates. Greene has promoted racist, Islamaphobic, and anti-semitic lies, and, like Boebert, demonizes Democrats as the baby-killing socialist party.
While they’ve both promoted Qanon and “Q,” the unknown person behind the message board account who created the conspiracy, they have tried — failing dismally — to now separate themselves from the cult:
While Greene has walked back her support and said the QAnon candidate label “doesn’t represent me,” she has praised “Q” as a patriot and spread baseless conspiracy theories linked to the movement. And though Boebert has claimed she’s not a follower and worked to distance herself from the conspiracy theorists, she has said of QAnon, “I hope that this is real.”
There’s no question that both House members, who voted to overturn the election results at the Electoral College certification, spurred on the Capitol terror mob, which included well-known Qanon personalities and many followers.
Boebert, who ran an ad in which she vowed to carry a Glock handgun while in Congress, was in what she called a “standoff” last week with the House Sargent-at-Arms, refusing to let her bag be searched after she set off newly installed metal detectors at the entrance to the House chamber — though carrying a gun onto the House floor is prohibited. She barged through the metal detectors, calling the security measures an “atrocity.” It was unclear if her bag was searched.
OPINION
Professor Peddling Lie Pence Could Overturn Election and Helped Incite Attack May Be Trump’s Impeachment Attorney
John Eastman, the law professor who peddled the lie to President Donald Trump that Vice President Mike Pence could effectively overturn the results of a free and fair election, and then went on stage with Rudy Giuliani and helped “foment” an insurrection, may become Trump’s attorney to defend him in his Senate impeachment trial.
“Eastman, 60, who made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud at the rally, would neither confirm nor deny whether he will represent Trump, citing attorney-client privilege,” Reuters reports. “Asked whether he would be willing, Eastman said: ‘If the President of the United States asked me to consider helping him, I would certainly give it consideration.'”
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern describes Eastman as “a white supremacist on the far-right fringe of the conservative legal movement,” who “played a major role in the president’s failed coup.”
The white supremacist charge comes only in part for his birther lie that now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is not constitutionally-qualified to become vice president or president.
Eastman just yesterday “retired” from his job as a law professor at Chapman University, “effective immediately,” the school said, announcing it had reached the agreement with him after “discussions,” and after a pledge that neither side would sue. Eastman’s colleagues were publicly outraged at his involvement with Trump and his false legal claim that ultimately led to the President pressuring his vice president, and insurrectionists calling to “hang Mike Pence.”
And while his teaching career at Chapman has now ended, Eastman’s job at the all-but defunct anti-LGBTQ National Organization For Marriage, where he has served as chairman for almost a decade, has not.
Nor has his association with the very powerful Federalist Society, where he is chairman of the right wing organization’s Federalism & Separation of Powers practice group.
Here’s Eastman on stage with Giuliani barely hours before insurrectionists attempted a coup at the U.S. Capitol. There is no reason to believe his claims stated here are legitimate.
Here is John Eastman, chairman of a Federalist Society practice group, at the pre-insurrection rally spouting conspiracy theories about voter fraud. He concludes: “Anybody that is not willing to stand up and [vote to overturn the election] does not deserve to be in the office!” pic.twitter.com/auD2vXSjNE
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 13, 2021
OPINION
Watch: Rick Wilson Destroys Trump as ‘Leader of a Terrorist Faction of a Terrorist Group’
“Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck.”
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson revealed in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid that a Republican is afraid for his life in wake of the insurrection.
According to Wilson, the Republican member said, “If I vote for impeachment I will never know when they will kill my wife, my kids, or me.”
Wilson explained that both members he spoke to Wednesday were terrified that they would be killed by President Donald Trump’s supporters.
“They are terrified of the mob,” he said. “That’s what the mob did. The purpose of terrorism is to terrorize. Donald Trump is the leader of a terrorist faction of a terrorist group that terrorizes the Congress. They accomplished their mission. When it came to the Republicans, the ones who really believe in Trumpism, it’s a handful, it’s 25, 30 of those idiots, the Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan types. A lot of the rest of them are living in stark terror that Donald Trump’s mob will come and kill them. That’s not a country that we thought we lived in where the warlord will send his minions at you if you don’t agree with everything he says. So, it is a dark moment for the Republican Party.”
Reid and Wilson went on to mock idiotic Republicans QAnon members like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who un-ironically wore a “censored” mask while speaking on the floor of Congress while it was carried by every major news network.
“This whiny bitch victimhood from Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan and Marjorie coo-coo Green, all of these other people, it is the most pathetic example of special pleading I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said. “They act as if they’ve been oppressed somehow. That the world is against them somehow. Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck. They’re banning you because you say evil sh*t. They’re banning you because you support a revolution against the government of this country. This is the most remarkable thing about this to me is all of these tough guys swagger-monkeys who act like they’re the big alpha males — they’re whining and bitching about Kathy Griffin holding up a mannequin head or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper? Toughen up.”
Reid agreed, noting that she remembered the Tea Party hanging effigies of Barack Obama and bringing monkey dolls to rallies. Sarah Palin put on a tea party rally where people were chanting “kill him” about Obama. These virtue-signaling Republicans never called for “civility” then.
See the interview below:
OPINION
‘This Is Treason!’: Whoopi Goldberg Brings the Hammer Down on Clarence Thomas’ Wife for Supporting Capitol Coup
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg called out the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for encouraging an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government.
Ginni Thomas, the jurist’s wife and a conservative activist, endorsed the Jan. 6 protest demanding that Congress overturn President Donald Trump’s election loss and sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators who then violently marched on the Capitol, and Goldberg singled her out.
“I tweet occasionally,” Goldberg said. “Someone put this out: ‘Imagine 9/11 only no press conferences explaining what happened or what was going on, and a third of the Congress expressing sympathy with al-Qaeda and urging us to forget the attack in the name of unity.'”
“That’s what’s happening. and this idea that, you know, we are sitting and, you know, he’s in charge of everything, who’s in charge of the Department of Justice right now? Who’s in charge right now? There’s no one in charge except him.”
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2021
“The fact that no one is saying, you know, sedition means going against the United states of America,” she added. “Somebody needs to say that to Clarence Thomas’ wife, who was also giving them, you know, what’s the word … aid and comfort. All of those folks sitting there, knowing that this is a lie, they are for me, this is treason. You know that this is a lie, this has been predicated on a lie the entire time, and y’all just sit there and let it happen. You are the problem. See they need to get all y’all out first and then get him out.”
