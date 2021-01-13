OPINION
Watch: Rick Wilson Destroys Trump as ‘Leader of a Terrorist Faction of a Terrorist Group’
“Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck.”
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson revealed in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid that a Republican is afraid for his life in wake of the insurrection.
According to Wilson, the Republican member said, “If I vote for impeachment I will never know when they will kill my wife, my kids, or me.”
Wilson explained that both members he spoke to Wednesday were terrified that they would be killed by President Donald Trump’s supporters.
“They are terrified of the mob,” he said. “That’s what the mob did. The purpose of terrorism is to terrorize. Donald Trump is the leader of a terrorist faction of a terrorist group that terrorizes the Congress. They accomplished their mission. When it came to the Republicans, the ones who really believe in Trumpism, it’s a handful, it’s 25, 30 of those idiots, the Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan types. A lot of the rest of them are living in stark terror that Donald Trump’s mob will come and kill them. That’s not a country that we thought we lived in where the warlord will send his minions at you if you don’t agree with everything he says. So, it is a dark moment for the Republican Party.”
Reid and Wilson went on to mock idiotic Republicans QAnon members like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who un-ironically wore a “censored” mask while speaking on the floor of Congress while it was carried by every major news network.
“This whiny bitch victimhood from Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan and Marjorie coo-coo Green, all of these other people, it is the most pathetic example of special pleading I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said. “They act as if they’ve been oppressed somehow. That the world is against them somehow. Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck. They’re banning you because you say evil sh*t. They’re banning you because you support a revolution against the government of this country. This is the most remarkable thing about this to me is all of these tough guys swagger-monkeys who act like they’re the big alpha males — they’re whining and bitching about Kathy Griffin holding up a mannequin head or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper? Toughen up.”
Reid agreed, noting that she remembered the Tea Party hanging effigies of Barack Obama and bringing monkey dolls to rallies. Sarah Palin put on a tea party rally where people were chanting “kill him” about Obama. These virtue-signaling Republicans never called for “civility” then.
See the interview below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘This Is Treason!’: Whoopi Goldberg Brings the Hammer Down on Clarence Thomas’ Wife for Supporting Capitol Coup
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg called out the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for encouraging an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government.
Ginni Thomas, the jurist’s wife and a conservative activist, endorsed the Jan. 6 protest demanding that Congress overturn President Donald Trump’s election loss and sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators who then violently marched on the Capitol, and Goldberg singled her out.
“I tweet occasionally,” Goldberg said. “Someone put this out: ‘Imagine 9/11 only no press conferences explaining what happened or what was going on, and a third of the Congress expressing sympathy with al-Qaeda and urging us to forget the attack in the name of unity.'”
“That’s what’s happening. and this idea that, you know, we are sitting and, you know, he’s in charge of everything, who’s in charge of the Department of Justice right now? Who’s in charge right now? There’s no one in charge except him.”
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2021
“The fact that no one is saying, you know, sedition means going against the United states of America,” she added. “Somebody needs to say that to Clarence Thomas’ wife, who was also giving them, you know, what’s the word … aid and comfort. All of those folks sitting there, knowing that this is a lie, they are for me, this is treason. You know that this is a lie, this has been predicated on a lie the entire time, and y’all just sit there and let it happen. You are the problem. See they need to get all y’all out first and then get him out.”
OPINION
Watch: Trump Tries to Gin Up MAGAites by Saying Impeachment Is Causing ‘Anger’ and ‘Tremendous Danger to This Country’
He may have lost most of his social media access but President Donald Trump Tuesday morning was still able to reach his supporters to gin up the MAGA troops.
In his first live, presumably unscripted public remarks President Donald Trump appeared to telegraph to his supporters to continue the violence MAGA devotees demonstrated when they took over the U.S. Capitol in an armed and deadly insurrection last week, even while claiming, “we want no violence.”
Speaking to reporters on his way to Alamo, Texas to tour his border wall in one of his final acts as president, Trump refused to take any responsibility for inciting the insurrection that led to six deaths, while insisting he still has “tremendous support” from his followers. Many of those who attacked the Capitol expressed anger at Trump after he recorded a video denouncing the violence, a video he reportedly was forced to record by his top aides and later said he regretted recording.
“So if you read my speech and many people have done it and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, and it’s been analyzed and people thought it was totally appropriate,” Trump told reporters, referring to the speech he gave inciting the insurrection.
He then tried to compare last Wednesday’s seditious coup attempt that he caused to the Black Lives Matter protests, caused by police killings of unarmed Black people across the country.
MSNBC opted to cut away.
Disgraced President Trump claims his speech was analyzed and people thought it was totally appropriate and MSNBC cuts away pic.twitter.com/sg5yIxWWBc
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 12, 2021
He called the impeachment, which will be voted on and will likely pass by a strong margin this week, “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”
“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it,” he said – targeting reporters, who are not “doing it” – “and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”
“For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our county and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.”
Trump on impeachment: “For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our county and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.” pic.twitter.com/YfHnaogOql
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2021
UPDATE:
Evan McMullin, a former CIA ops officer, GOP policy director, and independent presidential candidate agrees:
Trump's threats of more violence by warning of "tremendous anger" and "tremendous danger" in response to potential impeachment, a vital mechanism of our democracy, is further evidence of its justice and necessity.
— Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) January 12, 2021
OPINION
Trump-Loving Conservative Columnist Slammed for Saying President ‘Improved the Lives of a Majority of Americans’
Washington Post conservative author Marc Thiessen is under fire for claiming President Donald Trump “improved the lives of a majority of Americans” in a New Year’s Eve column titled, “The 10 best things Trump did in 2020.”
“Despite the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and the worst racial unrest since the 1960s, a record 56 percent of Americans told Gallup before the election that they were better off now under Trump than they were four years ago,” Thiessen writes.
That poll from October also found 56 percent of Americans said Trump did not deserve to be re-elected.
Social media users blasted Thiessen, who is perhaps best known as the George W. Bush speechwriter who repeatedly defended that president’s use of torture.
I never realized how bad our journalists were until this year. Nice “opinion” piece. For the record Trump did NOT make the lives of non-racists better. Guess it shows where you stand.
— AAron Syack (@AAronsyack) January 1, 2021
He told us to inject Lysol to fight the pandemic he objectively made worse Marc, but I’m sure your list is very good.
— Sky (@huskerfan4life9) January 1, 2021
I haven’t seen my mom and dad since the Christmas before last. https://t.co/fksnKKOLLe
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 1, 2021
Yes he was a disaster on covid and made racial tensions worse but have you considered the stock market
— jml (@__JML__) January 1, 2021
How, I haven’t seen my parents since march 2019, my husband lost his job in September and we may lose out house. tell me how it is better again?
— annette woll (@annettewoll) January 1, 2021
346,000 dead Americans would beg to differ.
— Burl_Chester (@chester_burl) January 1, 2021
If you call death an improvement.
— Barbara Prete (@poisonIvy1206) January 1, 2021
This would be emabrassing for North Korean media:
“Individually, each of the last three items would rank among the greatest achievements of any president. Trump accomplished all three in a single year. “
Fire this man, @washingtonpost. https://t.co/fER8DHCoKi
— James Hare (@JamesHare_BFX) December 31, 2020
1.) Lost the election?https://t.co/a8B2r1UBhH
— Bart King🐢 (@BartKing) December 31, 2020
Washington Post Opinion column headline: The 10 best things Trump did in 2020. My list:
1) He lost
2) He lost
3) He lost
4) He lost
5) He lost
6) He lost
7) He lost
8) He lost
9) He lost
10) He lost
— Nick Cuccia (@🏠) (@nacinla) December 31, 2020
Just about every one of these “10 best things Trump did in 2020” needs an asterisk. He attended the “March for Life”… and also has overseen a rush to the gallows on Federal death row. He signed the Cares Act… that others negotiated and wrote. https://t.co/ZVpv7fqEGg
— Ron Dufresne (@RonDufresne) January 1, 2021
Thank you Marc for your offering to 2021’s worst take of the year. And right out of the gate – good for you!
— Yankee Girl (@yankeegirlnj65) January 1, 2021
Trending
- THANKS BUT NO THANKS2 days ago
‘Who Asked Her?’: Ivanka Trump Mocked for Saying She Will Attend Inauguration to Save Her ‘Promising Political Career’
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
‘We Could Have Stopped Them’: Capitol Police Officer Says He and Others Were Sent Home ‘Earlier Than Expected’ – Report
- 'EQUALLY SYMPATHETIC TO FRIENDS AND FOES OF OUR DEMOCRACY'3 days ago
‘Scumbag’ Melania Trump Slammed for ‘Making Herself the Victim’ of Attempted Coup and ‘Praising’ an Insurrectionist
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Straight Pride’ Group Sent Hundreds to Capitol Hill Insurrection: ‘It’s Our Right to This Government’ Director Says
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
Calls Grow for Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer to Be Stripped of Medals After Teammates ID Him Among MAGA Insurgents
- HACKED?2 days ago
Hacked? US State Dept. Website Says ‘Donald J. Trump’s Term Ended on 2021-01-11’ at 7:49 PM
- OPINION1 day ago
‘This Is Treason!’: Whoopi Goldberg Brings the Hammer Down on Clarence Thomas’ Wife for Supporting Capitol Coup
- THIS WAS NO ACCIDENT3 days ago
Trump ‘Passes the Test’ for Being Prosecuted for Inciting Capitol Riot: Former DOJ Officials