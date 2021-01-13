Watch: Rick Wilson Destroys Trump as ‘Leader of a Terrorist Faction of a Terrorist Group’

“Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck.”

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson revealed in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid that a Republican is afraid for his life in wake of the insurrection.

According to Wilson, the Republican member said, “If I vote for impeachment I will never know when they will kill my wife, my kids, or me.”

Wilson explained that both members he spoke to Wednesday were terrified that they would be killed by President Donald Trump’s supporters.

“They are terrified of the mob,” he said. “That’s what the mob did. The purpose of terrorism is to terrorize. Donald Trump is the leader of a terrorist faction of a terrorist group that terrorizes the Congress. They accomplished their mission. When it came to the Republicans, the ones who really believe in Trumpism, it’s a handful, it’s 25, 30 of those idiots, the Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan types. A lot of the rest of them are living in stark terror that Donald Trump’s mob will come and kill them. That’s not a country that we thought we lived in where the warlord will send his minions at you if you don’t agree with everything he says. So, it is a dark moment for the Republican Party.”

Reid and Wilson went on to mock idiotic Republicans QAnon members like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who un-ironically wore a “censored” mask while speaking on the floor of Congress while it was carried by every major news network.

“This whiny bitch victimhood from Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan and Marjorie coo-coo Green, all of these other people, it is the most pathetic example of special pleading I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said. “They act as if they’ve been oppressed somehow. That the world is against them somehow. Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck. They’re banning you because you say evil sh*t. They’re banning you because you support a revolution against the government of this country. This is the most remarkable thing about this to me is all of these tough guys swagger-monkeys who act like they’re the big alpha males — they’re whining and bitching about Kathy Griffin holding up a mannequin head or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper? Toughen up.”

Reid agreed, noting that she remembered the Tea Party hanging effigies of Barack Obama and bringing monkey dolls to rallies. Sarah Palin put on a tea party rally where people were chanting “kill him” about Obama. These virtue-signaling Republicans never called for “civility” then.

See the interview below: