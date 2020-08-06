AYKM?
‘It’s Crazy’: Trump Brags ‘A Lot of People’ Have Thanked Me for Fixing ‘Sinks, Toilets, and Showers’ So They Have Enough Water
President Donald Trump spent more than two minutes talking about water and water pressure on Thursday, saying “a lot of people” have thanked him for fixing the water so they have enough pressure to shower and wash their clothes and dishes.
“I was with somebody and they said: ‘We don’t have enough water sir,'” Trump claimed. It’s been found whenever he tells a “sir” story they are generally false.
“They don’t have enough water – ’cause they put restrictors on. So you don’t have any water,” a noticeably sweaty president told the audience at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio. Although it was an official taxpayer-paid White House event, Trump turned the entire speech into a partisan campaign rally, which he regularly does.
“I said, ‘What is that? What is that?’ In most states, outside of desert areas we have so much water we don’t know what to do with it, right? A lot of states. Your state does pretty well with it, right? They have plenty of water,” Trump said, amid a pandemic that has now killed 160,000 people in America.
“So I passed a regulation, I signed a regulation to give the dishwashers much more water. And I was asking today – and that, by the way includes your washers. You don’t need too much water in your dryers. But it includes your washers. And I was just saying to your brilliant people that are, uh, doing such a good job running your company, I said, ‘How much impact has that had?’ They said, ‘Unbelievable. It’s been unbelievable.’ Because I had people says they’d wash their dishes and they’d press the button five times. So in the end they’re probably wasting more water than if they did it once. So do you notice the people that make the machines you know what I’m talking about.”
“We now have the water that you need, instead of stupid where you have much less water than you need and you just keep going over and over again. I had people say they press the button five times. They didn’t have enough water. And the same thing with sinks, toilets, and showers. You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet no water comes out, you turn on the shower. If you’re like me you can’t wash your beautiful hair properly. You waste 20 minutes longer. Please come out the water it drips right you know what I’m talking, they put restrictors on, I get rid of that, I signed it out.”
“It’s common sense. So now when you actually go into a new home and pay a lot of money you turn on a faucet and water actually comes out isn’t that nice? That was a regulation that was put in by a lot of people that don’t understand life. Because you end up using the same amount of water you just let it run three times longer. It’s crazy.”
Watch:
TRUMP: "They didn't have enough water. The same thing with sinks, toilets, and showers. You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet, no water comes out. You turn on the shower, if you're like me you can't wash your beautiful hair properly … I got rid of that." pic.twitter.com/PAQdJwmipK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2020
AYKM?
White House Reveals Trump Tested for Coronavirus ‘Multiple Times a Day’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed to reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now being tested for coronavirus “multiple times a day.” She made her remarks defending the president for not wearing a mask Monday evening at a fundraiser just hours after he did an about face, tweeting a photo of himself in a mask and declaring “many people say” wearing them is “patriotic.”
President Trump is “the most tested man in America,” McEnany announced in his defense.
Her revelation stunned many listening, given countless reports of Americans still unable to get tested at all, or having to wait sometimes 7 to 10 days for their results.
One reporter, clesarly surprised at the news, pressed McEnany. She attempted to backtrack, saying he is tested daily, and “sometimes” multiple times a day.
McEnany also lied when she claimed Trump has “led by example” on mask-wearing.
Watch:
White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany says Pres. Trump is tested for COVID-19 multiple times a day: “The president is the most tested man in America.” https://t.co/7UNCQbGhik pic.twitter.com/HgnxzVQE0J
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 21, 2020
AYKM?
Trump Expected to Commute Roger Stone’s Sentence as Soon as Friday – Stone Warns He Was ‘Under Enormous Pressure to Turn on Him’
President Donald Trump is expected to grant his longtime friend and former campaign aide Roger Stone clemency “as early as Friday evening,” Fox News reports. Stone is facing a three-year prison term for seven felony counts, including witness tampering, threatening a witness, and lying to federal investigators.
“Prepare to die,” is among the threats Stone made.
NBC News’ Howard Fineman reports Stone just told him he believes Trump will commute his sentence, clearly warning he could talk, apparently threatening he could reveal damaging information about the President.
“He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”
Just had a long talk with #RogerStone. He says he doesn’t want a pardon (which implies guilt) but a commutation, and says he thinks #Trump will give it to him. “He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”
— howardfineman (@howardfineman) July 10, 2020
Moments ago George Conway weighed in on the news, saying Stone’s request for clemency “couldn’t be more corrupt.”
Stone is to report to prison July 14. President Trump and his administration often make controversial, unpopular, and questionably legal moves on Friday evenings.
“The president, as recently as Friday morning, has said he was ‘looking at’ offering Stone clemency, saying he was ‘very unfairly treated,'” Fox News notes.
Related: ‘Some People Still Have Guts!’: The 13 Times Donald Trump Defended Roger Stone on Twitter
Stone insists he is not guilty.
“If I should be fortunate enough to get a commutation, I would continue to fight for vindication,” the 67-year old “dirty trickster” said.
“I have deep concerns about going to a prison where there absolutely is COVID virus, and, therefore, either one would have an effect of saving my life,” Stone added.
NBC News adds that “President Donald Trump’s allies expect he could pardon or commute the sentence of Roger Stone within the next few days,” but warns, “some of them are concerned such a move could further damage the president politically when he’s already facing headwinds less than four months before the November election.”
AYKM?
RNC Spokesperson Denounces ‘All People Are Created Equal’ as ‘Radical Left Socialism’
Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington on Sunday denounced the idea that “all people are created equal.”
During an appearance on Fox News, Harrington blasted an op-ed in which presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared “all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives.”
Harrington claimed that the idea is an assault on the Declaration of Independence, which says that all “men” are created equal.
“It’s amazing for Joe Biden to talk about eroding our foundation when his party is taking us sledgehammer to it,” Harrington complained. “They are saying you can’t go to Mt. Rushmore, you can’t celebrate Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.”
“His party is trying to rewrite history and tear it all down,” she continued. “And it’s very fitting that Joe Biden, in this op-ed, has the audacity to literally rewrite the greatest foundational document in this history of mankind, the Declaration of Independence.”
“His woke staffers changed it to — not ‘all men are created equal’ — all people are created equal,” the RNC spokesperson said, “and all people are guaranteed equality throughout life.”
According to Harrington, “That is not a constitutional republic.”
“That’s the same radical left socialism that has taken over his party,” she added. “That is really not just eroding our foundation, but rewriting it and out to destroy it.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
