‘It’s Crazy’: Trump Brags ‘A Lot of People’ Have Thanked Me for Fixing ‘Sinks, Toilets, and Showers’ So They Have Enough Water

President Donald Trump spent more than two minutes talking about water and water pressure on Thursday, saying “a lot of people” have thanked him for fixing the water so they have enough pressure to shower and wash their clothes and dishes.

“I was with somebody and they said: ‘We don’t have enough water sir,'” Trump claimed. It’s been found whenever he tells a “sir” story they are generally false.

“They don’t have enough water – ’cause they put restrictors on. So you don’t have any water,” a noticeably sweaty president told the audience at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio. Although it was an official taxpayer-paid White House event, Trump turned the entire speech into a partisan campaign rally, which he regularly does.

“I said, ‘What is that? What is that?’ In most states, outside of desert areas we have so much water we don’t know what to do with it, right? A lot of states. Your state does pretty well with it, right? They have plenty of water,” Trump said, amid a pandemic that has now killed 160,000 people in America.

“So I passed a regulation, I signed a regulation to give the dishwashers much more water. And I was asking today – and that, by the way includes your washers. You don’t need too much water in your dryers. But it includes your washers. And I was just saying to your brilliant people that are, uh, doing such a good job running your company, I said, ‘How much impact has that had?’ They said, ‘Unbelievable. It’s been unbelievable.’ Because I had people says they’d wash their dishes and they’d press the button five times. So in the end they’re probably wasting more water than if they did it once. So do you notice the people that make the machines you know what I’m talking about.”

“We now have the water that you need, instead of stupid where you have much less water than you need and you just keep going over and over again. I had people say they press the button five times. They didn’t have enough water. And the same thing with sinks, toilets, and showers. You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet no water comes out, you turn on the shower. If you’re like me you can’t wash your beautiful hair properly. You waste 20 minutes longer. Please come out the water it drips right you know what I’m talking, they put restrictors on, I get rid of that, I signed it out.”

“It’s common sense. So now when you actually go into a new home and pay a lot of money you turn on a faucet and water actually comes out isn’t that nice? That was a regulation that was put in by a lot of people that don’t understand life. Because you end up using the same amount of water you just let it run three times longer. It’s crazy.”

Watch: