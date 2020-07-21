AYKM?
White House Reveals Trump Tested for Coronavirus ‘Multiple Times a Day’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed to reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now being tested for coronavirus “multiple times a day.” She made her remarks defending the president for not wearing a mask Monday evening at a fundraiser just hours after he did an about face, tweeting a photo of himself in a mask and declaring “many people say” wearing them is “patriotic.”
President Trump is “the most tested man in America,” McEnany announced in his defense.
Her revelation stunned many listening, given countless reports of Americans still unable to get tested at all, or having to wait sometimes 7 to 10 days for their results.
One reporter, clesarly surprised at the news, pressed McEnany. She attempted to backtrack, saying he is tested daily, and “sometimes” multiple times a day.
McEnany also lied when she claimed Trump has “led by example” on mask-wearing.
Watch:
White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany says Pres. Trump is tested for COVID-19 multiple times a day: “The president is the most tested man in America.” https://t.co/7UNCQbGhik pic.twitter.com/HgnxzVQE0J
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 21, 2020
AYKM?
Trump Expected to Commute Roger Stone’s Sentence as Soon as Friday – Stone Warns He Was ‘Under Enormous Pressure to Turn on Him’
President Donald Trump is expected to grant his longtime friend and former campaign aide Roger Stone clemency “as early as Friday evening,” Fox News reports. Stone is facing a three-year prison term for seven felony counts, including witness tampering, threatening a witness, and lying to federal investigators.
“Prepare to die,” is among the threats Stone made.
NBC News’ Howard Fineman reports Stone just told him he believes Trump will commute his sentence, clearly warning he could talk, apparently threatening he could reveal damaging information about the President.
“He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”
Just had a long talk with #RogerStone. He says he doesn’t want a pardon (which implies guilt) but a commutation, and says he thinks #Trump will give it to him. “He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”
— howardfineman (@howardfineman) July 10, 2020
Moments ago George Conway weighed in on the news, saying Stone’s request for clemency “couldn’t be more corrupt.”
Stone is to report to prison July 14. President Trump and his administration often make controversial, unpopular, and questionably legal moves on Friday evenings.
“The president, as recently as Friday morning, has said he was ‘looking at’ offering Stone clemency, saying he was ‘very unfairly treated,'” Fox News notes.
Related: ‘Some People Still Have Guts!’: The 13 Times Donald Trump Defended Roger Stone on Twitter
Stone insists he is not guilty.
“If I should be fortunate enough to get a commutation, I would continue to fight for vindication,” the 67-year old “dirty trickster” said.
“I have deep concerns about going to a prison where there absolutely is COVID virus, and, therefore, either one would have an effect of saving my life,” Stone added.
NBC News adds that “President Donald Trump’s allies expect he could pardon or commute the sentence of Roger Stone within the next few days,” but warns, “some of them are concerned such a move could further damage the president politically when he’s already facing headwinds less than four months before the November election.”
AYKM?
RNC Spokesperson Denounces ‘All People Are Created Equal’ as ‘Radical Left Socialism’
Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington on Sunday denounced the idea that “all people are created equal.”
During an appearance on Fox News, Harrington blasted an op-ed in which presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared “all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives.”
Harrington claimed that the idea is an assault on the Declaration of Independence, which says that all “men” are created equal.
“It’s amazing for Joe Biden to talk about eroding our foundation when his party is taking us sledgehammer to it,” Harrington complained. “They are saying you can’t go to Mt. Rushmore, you can’t celebrate Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.”
“His party is trying to rewrite history and tear it all down,” she continued. “And it’s very fitting that Joe Biden, in this op-ed, has the audacity to literally rewrite the greatest foundational document in this history of mankind, the Declaration of Independence.”
“His woke staffers changed it to — not ‘all men are created equal’ — all people are created equal,” the RNC spokesperson said, “and all people are guaranteed equality throughout life.”
According to Harrington, “That is not a constitutional republic.”
“That’s the same radical left socialism that has taken over his party,” she added. “That is really not just eroding our foundation, but rewriting it and out to destroy it.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
AYKM?
Trump National Security Advisor Claims President Never Briefed About Russian Bounties Because of Media ‘Allegations’
The Trump White House is continuing its stall and denial program, with its latest entrant, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien releasing a statement in Tuesday’s early morning hours. In it, O’Brien claims President Donald Trump was never briefed on the Russian program of paying the Taliban to kill U.S. troops, and puts the blame for him not being briefed – a claim debunked by multiple press reports – on the press.
“Over the past several days, the New York Times and other news outlets have reported on allegations regarding our troops in Afghanistan,” O’Brien says in his statement, never mentioning Russia.
“While we do not normally discuss such matters, we constantly evaluate intelligence reports and brief the President as necessary. Because the allegations in recent press articles have not been verified or substantiated by the Intelligence Community, President Trump had not been briefed on the items.”
O’Brien says Trump hasn’t been briefed “on the items,” while not saying what “the items” are. More importantly, a report from the Associated Press says former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton has said he briefed Trump in March of 2019 on the intelligence showing Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers. And The New York Times reports Trump was briefed in writing back in April.
O’Brien goes on to say, “should the situation warrant action,” Trump will be briefed.
So far, top Republicans have been briefed. NATO has been briefed. The UK has been briefed. Top Democrats today will be briefed. But the president, allegedly, has not been briefed, nor are there plans to do so, according to the National Security Advisor.
O’Brien then threatens administration officials about leaking.
“To those government officials who betray the trust of the people of the United States by leaking classified information, your actions endanger our national security. No matter the motivation, there is never a justification for such conduct,” he says.
Russia paying terrorists to kill American soldiers is never mentioned.
O’Brien then offers praise for the Commander-in-Chief.
“Let me be clear that there is nothing more important to President Trump than America’s security and the safety of our men and women in uniform. He has demonstrated this commitment time and again.”
