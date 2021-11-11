News
‘Disgrace’: Rittenhouse Judge Slammed for ‘Joke’ About ‘Asian Food’
The judge in charge of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people with an AR-15 style semi-automatic assault rifle at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them, is being criticized for remarks he made Thursday afternoon.
Judge Bruce Schroeder first came to the public’s attention when he told prosecutors they could not refer to the two people Rittenhouse shot to death as “victims.”
On Wednesday, in between shouting at the prosecutor several times, live, on-camera, Schroeder’s phone rang, revealing his ringtone as Donald Trump’s campaign theme song, “God Bless the USA.”
Thursday afternoon, asked about what time he expected to break for lunch, Judge Schroeder offered up this “joke”:
“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.”
#RittenhouseTrial Judge Bruce Schroeder breaks for lunch referencing the food that was ordered saying, “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.” pic.twitter.com/UakvcxbSO1
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 11, 2021
There was tremendous outrage on social media:
this guy is an absolute disgrace https://t.co/1DZNQq09G3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2021
#RittenhouseTrial Judge Bruce Schroeder isn’t fit to be the judge in this trial! Racist, unprofessional horrible little man! https://t.co/ftUimE8kMN
— Siobhán🇵🇸🇮🇪 (@SibhONeill88) November 11, 2021
Judge Bruce Schroeder is a racist. https://t.co/rZr8c55v9X
— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 11, 2021
Another example of Hollywood Action people in other shidhole countries define as in full display by the racist judge.
“Asian food, on one of the boats in harbor”
Schroeder will do this 🤷♂️ and say, “But I thought it was just funny!” or, “supply chain issues…”
We good at it!
— andrew kim (@UsedToBeAndy) November 11, 2021
Judge Schroeder just made a racist comment about Asians before going on lunch break saying he hopes the Asian food doesn’t come off a boat. Are you fucking kidding me? He’s racist and biased. He needs to be removed from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. #RittenhouseTrial #racist #judge pic.twitter.com/wV8xNrHHFy
— D. 🇵🇷 👑 ● (@TheTrueBoricua) November 11, 2021
Trump Scrambles With ‘Last-Ditch Effort’ to Block Friday Document Dump After Judge Rules Against Him Twice
Former President Donald Trump has urged a federal appeals court to block the release of presidential records so that he can pursue an appeal against a lower court ruling.
CNN reported that Trump made the “last-ditch effort” on Thursday after Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected two similar filings.
Chutkan has argued that Trump does not have the power to block more than 700 documents from being transmitted to the Jan. 6 Committee ahead of a Friday 6 p.m. deadline.
Trump’s Thursday motion before the court of appeals seeks a temporary injunction to preserve the “status quo.”
“President Trump has exercised his constitutional and statutory right to assert executive privilege over a subset of those documents, and he has made a protective assertion of privilege over any future materials requested,” the filing states. “Subsequently, President Biden refused to assert privilege over the documents and sought to allow Congress to invade the executive privilege of President Trump.”
‘Running His Own Shadow Government’: Experts Respond After Trump Announces He Has an ‘Envoy Ambassador’ Overseas
Experts are weighing in after Donald Trump, the twice-impeached one term former president, declared in a statement released Thursday morning he has an “Envoy Ambassador” who traveled to the Kosovo-Serbia border to “highlight … the agreements my administration brokered.”
That “ambassador” is Richard Grenell (photo), Trump’s former and highly-controversial ambassador to Germany who later became his Acting Director of National Intelligence, some say in violation of the law. One month before losing the 2020 election Trump named Grenell “Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations.”
Journalist David Freedlander posted Trump’s statement and added: “The former president has an envoy ambassador and is conducting foreign policy.”
The former president has an envoy ambassador and is conducting foreign policy pic.twitter.com/m60Wkl9gU1
— David Freedlander (@freedlander) November 11, 2021
“Trump and Grenell appear to be violating the Logan Act. Also, Trump is running his own shadow government,” says Political commentator and Salon contributor Bob Cesca.
“It’s like he wants to actually test the Logan Act’s constitutionality,” noted national security attorney Bradley Moss wrote.
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte adds:
Grenell helped spread Trump’s election lies after he lost which directly led to Jan 6.
As a former State Department employee, he knew better but did it anyway. https://t.co/DrObBUJPt3
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 11, 2021
The Washington Post’s David Weigel mocked Trump, tweeting: “Lots of people skipping to the ‘but norms!’ discussion and ignoring that ‘envoy ambassador’ is a hilarious nonsense phrase, like ‘police cop’ or ‘music singer.'”
U.S. Naval War College professor specializing in Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security, Tom Nichols, like Weigel, picked up on the ludicrous “title,” but also noted Trump’s disturbing action:
“Envoy Ambassador is just above Platinum Tier member,” Nichols wrote. “But, yes, a former president is dispatching former appointees to foreign countries to engage in foreign policy.”
Politico National Political Correspondent Meridith McGraw offers details on Grenell’s press conference:
Last year Serbia & Kosovo signed a normalization agreement & Grenell, who served as Trump’s special envoy, has been critical of Biden on the Balkans
Grenell – who is no longer in gov but Trump called his “Envoy Amb”- said at a presser this AM “I come because we are frustrated” pic.twitter.com/cxHJXHC5ST
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 11, 2021
Loïc Tregoures, political science professor at France’s Catholic University of Lille, warns, “The GOP is doing everything so to steal the next election. If they manage to do so, Balkans will witness the Grenell diplomacy once again. On steroïds. Adjust accordingly.”
While some are suggesting Grenell and Trump are violating the Logan Act several other journalists are noting Grenell appears to previously have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act:
Here’s a good dive into all the FARA violations Ric Grenell appears to have committed: https://t.co/kVNkGIC5SJ https://t.co/e4mPjgcG1O
— Casey Michel ?? (@cjcmichel) November 11, 2021
Some weird FARA vibes here, particularly given Grenell’s past FARA challenges. https://t.co/Cuulv9UcLN
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 11, 2021
Democratic Congressman Warns It’s Just a ‘Matter of Time’ Before a Republican ‘Picks Up a Weapon and Kills Someone’
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut, is warning that “it is a matter of time before a less responsible follower of Donald Trump, or a less responsible Republican is going to pick up a weapon and kill someone.”
Congressman Himes, who sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, made those remarks Wednesday on MSNBC while talking with host Nicolle Wallace about Republican pushback against President Joe Biden’s just-passed infrastructure bill.
“What really scares me about this, and I’m not using that term loosely, is the language, the death threats,” Rep. Himes said. “You know, the Republican party today is saying that you’re destroying America, that the Republicans who voted for this,” the infrastructure bill, “are ‘traitors,’ that it’s ‘communist.’ Remember communists were generational enemies of the United States.”
“You’re hearing this from somebody who lived through January 6th,” he continued, referring to the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“It is a matter of time before a less responsible follower of Donald Trump, or a less responsible Republican is going to pick up a weapon and kill someone. And I never imagined that I would be concerned about that. But here we are. I think that’s a very real threat. And if the Republicans can’t tamper back their, dial back their rhetoric, that’s where this is going to end.”
