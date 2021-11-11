‘Disgrace’: Rittenhouse Judge Slammed for ‘Joke’ About ‘Asian Food’

The judge in charge of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people with an AR-15 style semi-automatic assault rifle at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them, is being criticized for remarks he made Thursday afternoon.

Judge Bruce Schroeder first came to the public’s attention when he told prosecutors they could not refer to the two people Rittenhouse shot to death as “victims.”

On Wednesday, in between shouting at the prosecutor several times, live, on-camera, Schroeder’s phone rang, revealing his ringtone as Donald Trump’s campaign theme song, “God Bless the USA.”

Thursday afternoon, asked about what time he expected to break for lunch, Judge Schroeder offered up this “joke”:

“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.”

#RittenhouseTrial Judge Bruce Schroeder breaks for lunch referencing the food that was ordered saying, “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.” pic.twitter.com/UakvcxbSO1 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 11, 2021

There was tremendous outrage on social media:

