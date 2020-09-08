AYKM?
Barr to Defend Trump in Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Case – Claims POTUS ‘Acting Within Scope’ of His Job
The Department of Justice under Attorney General Bill Barr has moved to act as President Donald Trump’s attorney in a defamation lawsuit brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who says during the 1990’s when he was a private citizen Trump raped her in a Manhattan luxury goods store.
In an unprecedented move the DOJ has filed notice with a federal court that it will now represent the defendant, Donald J. Trump, Bloomberg News reports. Carroll alleges Trump defamed her and is asking the court to force the president to hand over his DNA.
Shockingly, the Dept. of Justice is arguing that Trump was acting within the scope of his job as President of the United States when he defamed Carroll.
“Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff’s claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark says in the motion.
Representing Carroll is noted attorney Robbie Kaplan, who successfully argued United States v. Windsor, the landmark Supreme Court same-sex marriage case that struck down a major portion of the Defense of Marriage Act.
Carroll took to Twitter Tuesday evening:
TRUMP HURLS BILL BARR AT ME.
Just when @realDonaldTrump is required to produce documents and DNA in discovery, he sics the DOJ on us.
THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED!!
My attorney, @kaplanrobbie, and I are happy to TAKE THEM ALL ON! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/rAmKnqpo5s
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 8, 2020
UPDATE: 7:47 PM ET –
TO DONALD J. TRUMP
Sir, I and my attorney Robbie Kaplan, are ready! So is every woman who has ever been silenced! So is every American citizen who has been trampled by Bill Barr and the DOJ!
BRING IT!@kaplanrobbie @JoshuaMatz8https://t.co/ebwkZJQTyD
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 8, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYKM?
‘It’s Crazy’: Trump Brags ‘A Lot of People’ Have Thanked Me for Fixing ‘Sinks, Toilets, and Showers’ So They Have Enough Water
President Donald Trump spent more than two minutes talking about water and water pressure on Thursday, saying “a lot of people” have thanked him for fixing the water so they have enough pressure to shower and wash their clothes and dishes.
“I was with somebody and they said: ‘We don’t have enough water sir,'” Trump claimed. It’s been found whenever he tells a “sir” story they are generally false.
“They don’t have enough water – ’cause they put restrictors on. So you don’t have any water,” a noticeably sweaty president told the audience at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio. Although it was an official taxpayer-paid White House event, Trump turned the entire speech into a partisan campaign rally, which he regularly does.
“I said, ‘What is that? What is that?’ In most states, outside of desert areas we have so much water we don’t know what to do with it, right? A lot of states. Your state does pretty well with it, right? They have plenty of water,” Trump said, amid a pandemic that has now killed 160,000 people in America.
“So I passed a regulation, I signed a regulation to give the dishwashers much more water. And I was asking today – and that, by the way includes your washers. You don’t need too much water in your dryers. But it includes your washers. And I was just saying to your brilliant people that are, uh, doing such a good job running your company, I said, ‘How much impact has that had?’ They said, ‘Unbelievable. It’s been unbelievable.’ Because I had people says they’d wash their dishes and they’d press the button five times. So in the end they’re probably wasting more water than if they did it once. So do you notice the people that make the machines you know what I’m talking about.”
“We now have the water that you need, instead of stupid where you have much less water than you need and you just keep going over and over again. I had people say they press the button five times. They didn’t have enough water. And the same thing with sinks, toilets, and showers. You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet no water comes out, you turn on the shower. If you’re like me you can’t wash your beautiful hair properly. You waste 20 minutes longer. Please come out the water it drips right you know what I’m talking, they put restrictors on, I get rid of that, I signed it out.”
“It’s common sense. So now when you actually go into a new home and pay a lot of money you turn on a faucet and water actually comes out isn’t that nice? That was a regulation that was put in by a lot of people that don’t understand life. Because you end up using the same amount of water you just let it run three times longer. It’s crazy.”
Watch:
TRUMP: "They didn't have enough water. The same thing with sinks, toilets, and showers. You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet, no water comes out. You turn on the shower, if you're like me you can't wash your beautiful hair properly … I got rid of that." pic.twitter.com/PAQdJwmipK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2020
AYKM?
White House Reveals Trump Tested for Coronavirus ‘Multiple Times a Day’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed to reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now being tested for coronavirus “multiple times a day.” She made her remarks defending the president for not wearing a mask Monday evening at a fundraiser just hours after he did an about face, tweeting a photo of himself in a mask and declaring “many people say” wearing them is “patriotic.”
President Trump is “the most tested man in America,” McEnany announced in his defense.
Her revelation stunned many listening, given countless reports of Americans still unable to get tested at all, or having to wait sometimes 7 to 10 days for their results.
One reporter, clesarly surprised at the news, pressed McEnany. She attempted to backtrack, saying he is tested daily, and “sometimes” multiple times a day.
McEnany also lied when she claimed Trump has “led by example” on mask-wearing.
Watch:
White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany says Pres. Trump is tested for COVID-19 multiple times a day: “The president is the most tested man in America.” https://t.co/7UNCQbGhik pic.twitter.com/HgnxzVQE0J
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 21, 2020
AYKM?
Trump Expected to Commute Roger Stone’s Sentence as Soon as Friday – Stone Warns He Was ‘Under Enormous Pressure to Turn on Him’
President Donald Trump is expected to grant his longtime friend and former campaign aide Roger Stone clemency “as early as Friday evening,” Fox News reports. Stone is facing a three-year prison term for seven felony counts, including witness tampering, threatening a witness, and lying to federal investigators.
“Prepare to die,” is among the threats Stone made.
NBC News’ Howard Fineman reports Stone just told him he believes Trump will commute his sentence, clearly warning he could talk, apparently threatening he could reveal damaging information about the President.
“He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”
Just had a long talk with #RogerStone. He says he doesn’t want a pardon (which implies guilt) but a commutation, and says he thinks #Trump will give it to him. “He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”
— howardfineman (@howardfineman) July 10, 2020
Moments ago George Conway weighed in on the news, saying Stone’s request for clemency “couldn’t be more corrupt.”
Stone is to report to prison July 14. President Trump and his administration often make controversial, unpopular, and questionably legal moves on Friday evenings.
“The president, as recently as Friday morning, has said he was ‘looking at’ offering Stone clemency, saying he was ‘very unfairly treated,'” Fox News notes.
Related: ‘Some People Still Have Guts!’: The 13 Times Donald Trump Defended Roger Stone on Twitter
Stone insists he is not guilty.
“If I should be fortunate enough to get a commutation, I would continue to fight for vindication,” the 67-year old “dirty trickster” said.
“I have deep concerns about going to a prison where there absolutely is COVID virus, and, therefore, either one would have an effect of saving my life,” Stone added.
NBC News adds that “President Donald Trump’s allies expect he could pardon or commute the sentence of Roger Stone within the next few days,” but warns, “some of them are concerned such a move could further damage the president politically when he’s already facing headwinds less than four months before the November election.”
Trending
- WTH?1 day ago
‘Only an Animal’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Unhinged ‘News Conference’ Campaign Rally So MSNBC and CNN Stop Airing
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
‘No Credibility’: ‘Professional Liar’ Sarah Sanders Shredded for Defending Trump Over Comments Disparaging Military
- ART OF THE FAIL?2 days ago
Trump Allies Worry Re-Election Campaign Is Low on Cash as Advertising Pulled in Key States: Report
- REALLY? LET'S ASK THE POPE1 day ago
Watch: Trump-Loving Priest Says Catholics ‘Can’t Be Democrats’ Because Democrats are ‘Godless’ and Going to ‘Hell’
- 'I JUDGE A MAN BY HIS ACTIONS'2 days ago
Trump’s VA Head Cornered by CNN’s Bash With President’s History of Smearing Military as ‘Losers’
- CRIME1 day ago
DeJoy ‘Regrets if’ Employees Felt Uncomfortable Amid Report He Reimbursed Them for Donations to GOP, an Illegal Practice
- News2 days ago
No, There Will Be No COVID-19 Vaccine Before Election Day — and It’ll Take Two Years to Vaccinate the US: Doctor
- GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT1 day ago
‘Just an Amazing Grift’: Trump Campaign’s Brad Parscale Ripped for ‘Spending Like a Drunken Sailor’