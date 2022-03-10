AYKM?
‘Well Peter, There Was a Global Pandemic’: Psaki Socks Doocy for Not Grasping How World Events Affect Inflation
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is no longer holding back her frustration to chaos agents and propagandists in her briefing room.
Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy on Thursday continued his false framing and intentional disregard of how world events affect economic conditions and inflation.
Psaki was forced to inform Doocy that there’s “no question that when a foreign dictator invades a foreign country, and when that foreign dictator is the head of a country that is the third-largest supplier of oil in the world, that that is going to have an impact.”
Ignoring that basic fact, Doocy continued, this time grossly politicizing world events.
“The President’s statement blames the ‘Putin price hike.’ Are you guys just gonna start blaming Putin for everything until the midterms?”
“Well, we’ve seen the price of gas go up at least 75 cents since President Putin lined up troops on the border of Ukraine,” Psaki replied.
Doocy continued to put his inability to understand on full display.
“Last month, the statement didn’t mention the ‘Putin price hike.’ It mentioned inflation because of the pandemic. Why is that?” Doocy asked.
“Well, Peter last year, last two years, there was a global pandemic. Everyone who’s a – global economists have all agreed that this has been the biggest contributor to date of inflation because of the impact on the supply chain. Obviously, global events impact the economy, the global economy, as well as global inflation and the price hikes as a result that have escalated over the course of time of President Putin’s further invasion of the impact on the global oil markets are of course having an impact.”
Watch:
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy: “Are you going to start blaming Putin for everything until the midterms?” pic.twitter.com/ihuFi1DxT6
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 10, 2022
AYKM?
‘Whole Case Is a Mess’: Internet Stunned as Judge Lets Rittenhouse Choose Final Jurors in Raffle System
Controversial Judge Bruce Schroeder allowed Kyle Rittenhouse, on trial for shooting three people and killing two of them with an AR-15 assault weapon he had illegally obtained and carried across state lines, with literally having a hand in choosing the twelve jurors who will now decide his fate.
Judge Schroder has been under fire for what many see as extraordinary deference to Rittenhouse, some even say support of Rittenhouse. Others have noted his cell phone ring tone is the same song as Donald Trump’s campaign theme song, and others still were offended by at least one offhand “joke” Schroder made. Trial watchers were also stunned when Schroder falsely claimed zooming in on a photo as millions of people do daily to enlarge it is “so-called scientific evidence.” And others were disturbed by Schroeder’s very public attacks on the prosecutor.
18 jurors sat through the entire trial, but only 12, as is customary, will decide the case.
“At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder,” the Associated Press reports Tuesday afternoon, “Rittenhouse’s attorney placed slips of paper into a raffle drum with the numbers of each of the 18 jurors on it who sat through the two-week trial. The drum had been sitting on a window ledge throughout the trial but was placed in front of Rittenhouse at the defense table Tuesday.”
“Rittenhouse then selected six pieces of paper from the drum, who a court official then read aloud to be dismissed: 11, 58, 14, 45, 9 and 52.”
The remaining 12 will deliberate the case.
Correction: He randomly drew six numbers: 11, 58, 14, 45, 9, 52
Those are the six alternates for the case. #RittenhouseTrial
— Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) November 16, 2021
“I’ve never heard of a defendant pulling the names,” Portage County Assistant District Attorney Robert Jambois told the AP. “That’s done by a member of the court.”
Not in this case, which has deviated from general norms repeatedly.
Former Milwaukee County assistant district attorney Julius Kim told the AP, “I’ve never seen a judge allow a defendant to draw those names. That might be a little unconventional but there’s nothing wrong with it that I could really see.”
On social media many were stunned.
I thought this was snark until I read the article. “At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder, Rittenhouse’s attorney placed slips of paper into a raffle drum” pic.twitter.com/hHkaBj313l
— cindy_momo’4 (@cindymomo4) November 16, 2021
Are you fucking kidding me right now? When will this judge be removed from the bench? #RittenhouseTrial
Judge lets Kyle Rittenhouse choose from raffle drum which jurors will decide his fate – Newsweek https://t.co/4A9EzKP59X
— TutuGigi (@MokuMakani) November 16, 2021
he’s drawing papers out of a raffle drum so it’s mostly just the judge doing an open “fuck you” to anyone who thinks he’s being too preferential to Rittenhouse, rubbing it in
— Max (@ApplyNoRules) November 16, 2021
A “game” at a homicide trial – where the defendant appears as the contestant and reaches into a raffle barrel – deserves an explanation:
How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed #kylerittenhouse #rittenhouse #homicide #homicidetrial https://t.co/Ezcpp4Zqv1
— Todd McDermott (@wpbf_todd) November 16, 2021
not the Judge allowing Kyle Rittenhouse to choose jurors by raffle… this whole case is a mess.
— kharizma. (@kharizma_88) November 16, 2021
Next: Judge Schroder lets Kyle Rittenhouse choose his fate from a raffle drum marked with verdicts ranging from “Not Guilty” to “Innocent as Hell.”https://t.co/3s7G8joHR1
— Vs. (@JFD8) November 16, 2021
AYKM?
Watch: NBC News Reporter Blames President Biden for ‘Profane’ Right Wing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Attacks
NBC News’ Peter Alexander on Friday appeared to blame President Joe Biden for the extreme right’s profane and vulgar attacks which are masked by the code phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”
The phrase actually means “F*ck Joe Biden,” but Alexander blamed the President for its usage and popularity among the right.
“Across this country, we’ve seen this new phenomenon lately chanted at sporting events and on signs. The phrase is ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ and is sort of code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden. What does the President make of that?” Alexander asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on her first day back from battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she replied.
But Alexander sought fit to press his question, insisting that somehow President Biden was to blame, asking if he should be doing things differently, given that one of Biden’s “primary promises” was “to help bring Americans together.”
“The president said when he came into office on Inauguration Day,” Alexander began again, “he said he was going to help get rid of the uncivil war in this country. So I guess through that lens right now, does the President think there’s things that he can do differently? Or how does he react to the stuff he sees out there when it is one of his primary promises or desires to help bring Americans together?”
Psaki made clear it’s a two-way street.
“Well, it takes two to move towards a more civil engagement discourse in this country and the President’s going to continue to operate, as you said, from the promise he made early on which is that he wants to govern for all Americans. He’s going to deliver for all Americans as is evidenced by the infrastructure bill that he’s going to sign on Monday. That’s going to help expand broadcast – broadband – to everyone, no matter your political party, no matter whether you voted for him or not. That’s going to replace lead pipes, make sure kids have clean drinking water, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or not political at all. That’s how he’s going to govern. And certainly we’re hopeful we’ll have partners to move toward more civil discourse with in the future. Thank you. Thanks.”
Watch:
What an utterly bizarre line of questioning from @PeterAlexander — the implication being *Biden* is somehow at fault for the “Let’s Go Brandon” chants pic.twitter.com/j9AwURRzOG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2021
AYKM?
Susan Collins, Under Fire for Refusing to Support Abortion Rights Bill, Endorses Racist Pro-Trump Ex-Governor
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is under mounting criticism for refusing to support a Democratic bill that would make access to abortion the law of the land, as the U.S. Supreme Court, experts believe, prepares to reverse its historic 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.
Senator Collins, who repeatedly claims to be pro-choice, is being criticized after years of supporting then-President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees at every level of the federal judiciary, including two of his three Supreme Court picks.
According to the progressive group Suit Up Maine, Collins voted to confirm of 208 of Trump’s judicial nominees. She voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, but against Amy Coney Barrett, reportedly because she felt the vote should not take place so close to an election. But Collins did vote to put Barrett on the federal bench in 2017.
The anger against Collins on social media has been palpable Wednesday, but it may be about to get worse.
According to NBC News affiliate News Center Maine, Collins just endorsed former Maine Republican Governor Paul LePage for a third term. LePage was term-limited after two consecutive terms, but announced in April he is running once again.
For those who don’t remember, LePage is a Trump acolyte known for making outrageous and vulgar remarks, is anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, and pro-death penalty. He opposes legalization of marijuana, opposes renewable energy, supports “school choice,” opposes ObamaCare, wants to reduce the number of hospitals in the state, and has made racist remarks.
Related –
Gov. Paul LePage: I’m Not Racist, You C*cksucker, But People of Color are “The Enemy”
This was Gov. LePage in 2016:
The Governor of Maine. pic.twitter.com/UjjVZYEscA
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2016
“As Maine recovers from the pandemic, Paul is the best candidate to grow our economy,” Collins said Wednesday in a pre-recorded video endorsing LePage, who once called himself “Baby Trump.”
#BREAKING Sen. Susan Collins has endorsed Paul LePage for Governor via video message. During her speech, there were a number of boos heard from the crowd, but some folks did cheer at the end @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/mmnj7fBoPI
— Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 22, 2021
The outpouring of outrage against Collins is tremendous.
The fact that Susan Collins won’t participate in this last chance to save Roe tells you all you need to know https://t.co/QlScePu8Cx
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2021
Typo here. Should read “Sen. Susan Collins, who says she supports abortion rights but votes to confirm anti-choice judges who take away abortion rights and who opposes legislation to legalize abortion nationwide, says she opposes Senate Dems’ bill.” https://t.co/94FWZrzCRI
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 22, 2021
First, Senator Susan Collins lied and told us Brett “cries over beer” Kavanaugh wouldn’t overturn Roe v. Wade
Now she’s saying she won’t vote to codify Roe because “other provisions go too far”
Don’t be fooled by her slow-talking demeanor. She’s a liar through and through
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 22, 2021
Susan Collins doesn’t actually support abortion rights.
Why is this hard to grasp? https://t.co/tYa4oerTi2
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 22, 2021
Susan Collins is anti-choice.
This shouldn’t surprise anyone.
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) September 22, 2021
It’s almost as if Susan Collins isn’t really pro-choice after all. https://t.co/HiPJrZfZTE
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2021
Susan Collins does not support abortion rights. Hello?!!
Supporters of reproductive choice don’t hand control of the Supreme Court to anti-choice justices. https://t.co/ZunnOvfJz1
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 22, 2021
I have no words left for the hypocrisy of Susan Collins. https://t.co/mZlHo2HLHU
— Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) September 22, 2021
At what point do we just stop perpetuating the myth that Susan Collins actually supports abortion rights? In how many more high-stakes ways can she fall short of the bare minimum in defending them? https://t.co/w4T7xRxT1Y
— Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) September 22, 2021
Most of the time, political endorsements are rooted in ideological alliances or self-interest.
In some rare situations, because of the person endorsed, there is no way it cannot but also point to one’s character.
This is the case with Susan Collins’ endorsement of Paul LePage.
— Dean Barker (@deanbarker) September 22, 2021
Today, @SenSusanCollins has:
? Opposed abortion rights for women
? Endorsed racist bigot Paul LePage
? Opposed funding to keep the government open
Doesn’t sound like a “moderate” to me. https://t.co/6UufQERZnG
— Protect Robert Mueller ? (@DisavowTrump20) September 22, 2021
