Connect with us

OPINION

‘Some People Still Have Guts!’: The 13 Times Donald Trump Defended Roger Stone on Twitter

Published

on

President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 40-month sentence of his longtime friend and former campaign advisor Roger Stone, as soon as this evening.  Stone was convicted on seven felony counts. Trump has been defending Stone for years, and in an interview with NBC News’ Howard Fineman late Friday afternoon, Stone all but threatened the president to commute his sentence:

“He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t,” Stone said about Trump – clearly telegraphing to the President he still could “turn on him” if Trump doesn’t keep him out of jail.

Some, like attorney George Conway, are saying Stone’s request “couldn’t be more corrupt.”

What Americans don’t know, although apparently the president does, is what Stone has on Trump.

But here’s Trump, literally over the course of the past three years, defending Stone, who last year was convicted on seven felony counts, including witness tampering, threatening a witness, lying to Congress, and obstruction.

May 10, 2017, in response to tremendous outrage one day earlier when Trump fired FBI Director Jim Comey. Stone said he had talked to Trump.

Dec 3, 2018. Trump appears to be praising Stone for not turning on him – something Stone today (above) reminded him of.

Same day. George Conway suggested Trump’s tweet was witness tampering.

Jan 26, 2019: Here Trump begins to fraudulently frame Stone’s felonies as no big deal. “What about Hillary…”

January 27, 2019: Again, Trump tries to make it appear what Stone did was not as bad as what was supposedly done to Trump. (Nothing was done to Trump.)

Trump suggests that just because Stone wasn’t working for him he wasn’t helping him. As Americans have repeatedly seen, Trump keeps certain people very close.

Quiet for many months, then, Nov 15, 2019: For the third time Trump tries to rehabilitate Stone in the minds of the American people. Stone lied, but so did other people, Trump claims, so, no big deal, he suggests.

Also, Stone wasn’t just convicted of lying to Congress. Witness tampering and obstruction were among the felonies he was charged with and convicted on.

February 12, 2020: Right after this all the DOJ prosecutors on the Roger Stone case would resign in response to Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention to get Stone’s sentencing recommendation reduced.

Trump attacks the FBI and federal prosecutors.

Feb 13, 2020: One day later, Trump spreads fake news. The foreperson did not have a conflict of interest. And just remember, it’s unprecedented for a president to weigh in on the proceedings of almost any individual, least of all a good friend who appears to be protecting the President.

Feb 20, 2020: Seven days later. Trump works to generate public sentiment for the “dirty trickster.”

Same day. Trump repeatedly has called himself the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. Here he is essentially saying no one should be prosecuted or go to jail for any offense because other people do similar things too. Also, none of the people he mentioned committed crimes.

April 30, 2020: And here’s Trump painting the actual law enforcement agents, the FBI, as the bad guys, because Stone is his good friend and also may have the goods on him.

May 20, 2020: Less than two months ago. Poor Roger, who again reminds that he will not testify against Trump.

What comes next? Multiple news outlets report a commuted sentence. Stay tuned.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

OPINION

Right Now Trump Is at His Virginia Golf Club – It’s His 365th Day at One of His Properties Since Becoming President

Published

1 week ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

Friday, July 3, 2020.

9:52 AM ET.

“The President’s motorcade arrived at Trump National Golf Club, in Sterling, VA,” the White House press pool reports.

To greet him were “a woman near the entrance holding a ‘Trump is a Traitor’ sign and separately a man giving the motorcade a thumbs up.”

While today is a federal holiday to observe Independence Day, many Americans are working, and many Americans – 11% as of Thursday’s report – would like to be but are unemployed.

Today marks the President’s 365th day at a Trump-owned property since he was sworn in on January 20, 2017. It’s also his 273rd day at one of his golf resorts, according to CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

More than 45 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reports “the U.S. labor market is operating with about 15 million fewer jobs than in February.”

After the golf outing, which is not listed on the official White House schedule, President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump will leave the White House at 4:45 PM ET for what will essentially be a 12-hour round trip journey to preside over 1 hour and 50 minutes of fireworks at South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore.

Across the country 2.8 million people have been infected with coronavirus, 131,544 people have died. America ranks 27th in per capita testing. The U.S. also ranks first in total cases and total deaths (number 1 is worst,) and ninth in per capita deaths (number 1 is worst.)

One former Mt. Rushmore official, citing risk of wildfire – which is why fireworks have been halted in recent years, until today at the President’s insistence – called holding the event “insane.”

Continue Reading

OPINION

Legal Experts Muse About Barr Attempt to Fire SDNY Prosecutor and Prosecution of Epstein’s Alleged Procurer and Trafficker

Published

1 week ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire Thursday morning. The prosecutors are from SDNY, the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s office. That’s the same office for which Attorney General Bill Barr claimed U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Berman two weeks ago was “stepping down.” He then tried to fire Berman until Berman ultimately resigned once he was certain his deputy, Audrey Strauss, would be named his successor, and after Barr claimed President Trump had fired him.

That was less than two weeks ago.

Now some legal experts are hinting or musing about Barr’s sudden and ham-handed out-of-the-blue attempt bury Berman and today’s arrest of alleged procurer and sex trafficker for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell. Allegedly, some say, Donald Trump has a lot to fear if Maxwell talks.

Others may also have a lot to fear, as LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney notes:

But first, here’s the now acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, speaking about today’s arrest and indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Here’s what some legal experts are saying right now:

Attorney, Yahoo News contributor, and frequent political commentator Luppe Luppen:

CNN Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig:

NBC News National Security Contributor Frank Figluzzi, a former FBI Assistant Director weighs in on Honig’s tweet:

Alex Acosta of course is the former Trump Labor Secretary who was forced to resign in the wake of national outrage over the sweetheart deal he gave to Jeffrey Epstein when he was a prosecutor.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst:

Meanwhile, other legal experts are mocking alleged Epstein “pal” Alan Deershowitz:

Finally, this tweet from May is making its way around Twitter again today:

 

Continue Reading

OPINION

‘It’s Real’: Trump Campaign’s New T-Shirt Insignia Looks a Lot Like a Nazi Symbol — and People Are Noticing

Published

1 week ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s campaign is promoting a new shirt that features an eagle clutching a shield with the American flag and ribbon displaying his campaign. The Nazi Reichsadler is an eagle clutching a shield with a swastika.

While eagles have been used since the Roman Empire to signify power, the only eagles clutching a shield in their feet appear on Nazi memorabilia and Trump’s campaign shirt.

It’s a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by those on Twitter, Wednesday. Specifically, the Republican-run Lincoln Project posted the images together, saying, “Come on.”

One person tried to claim that it was similar to the American symbol, which was specifically designed with plenty of symbolism in mind. In the left foot, the eagle is gently holding an olive branch, symbolizing peace. In its right foot are 13 arrows, with the claws out, to symbolize strength. In its mouth, the eagle is holding a banner with E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one).

You can see the comments from Twitter below:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.