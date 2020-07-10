OPINION
‘Some People Still Have Guts!’: The 13 Times Donald Trump Defended Roger Stone on Twitter
President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 40-month sentence of his longtime friend and former campaign advisor Roger Stone, as soon as this evening. Stone was convicted on seven felony counts. Trump has been defending Stone for years, and in an interview with NBC News’ Howard Fineman late Friday afternoon, Stone all but threatened the president to commute his sentence:
“He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t,” Stone said about Trump – clearly telegraphing to the President he still could “turn on him” if Trump doesn’t keep him out of jail.
Some, like attorney George Conway, are saying Stone’s request “couldn’t be more corrupt.”
What Americans don’t know, although apparently the president does, is what Stone has on Trump.
But here’s Trump, literally over the course of the past three years, defending Stone, who last year was convicted on seven felony counts, including witness tampering, threatening a witness, lying to Congress, and obstruction.
May 10, 2017, in response to tremendous outrage one day earlier when Trump fired FBI Director Jim Comey. Stone said he had talked to Trump.
The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false – Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time – had nothing to do with my decision.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
Dec 3, 2018. Trump appears to be praising Stone for not turning on him – something Stone today (above) reminded him of.
“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018
Same day. George Conway suggested Trump’s tweet was witness tampering.
File under “18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512” https://t.co/e4ZGVn1kJi
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 3, 2018
Jan 26, 2019: Here Trump begins to fraudulently frame Stone’s felonies as no big deal. “What about Hillary…”
If Roger Stone was indicted for lying to Congress, what about the lying done by Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Lisa Page & lover, Baker and soooo many others? What about Hillary to FBI and her 33,000 deleted Emails? What about Lisa & Peter’s deleted texts & Wiener’s laptop? Much more!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019
January 27, 2019: Again, Trump tries to make it appear what Stone did was not as bad as what was supposedly done to Trump. (Nothing was done to Trump.)
CBS reports that in the Roger Stone indictment, data was “released during the 2016 Election to damage Hillary Clinton.” Oh really! What about the Fake and Unverified “Dossier,” a total phony conjob, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary to damage me and the Trump Campaign? What…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019
Trump suggests that just because Stone wasn’t working for him he wasn’t helping him. As Americans have repeatedly seen, Trump keeps certain people very close.
….about all of the one sided Fake Media coverage (collusion with Crooked H?) that I had to endure during my very successful presidential campaign. What about the now revealed bias by Facebook and many others. Roger Stone didn’t even work for me anywhere near the Election!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019
Quiet for many months, then, Nov 15, 2019: For the third time Trump tries to rehabilitate Stone in the minds of the American people. Stone lied, but so did other people, Trump claims, so, no big deal, he suggests.
Also, Stone wasn’t just convicted of lying to Congress. Witness tampering and obstruction were among the felonies he was charged with and convicted on.
So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019
February 12, 2020: Right after this all the DOJ prosecutors on the Roger Stone case would resign in response to Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention to get Stone’s sentencing recommendation reduced.
…And a swamp creature with “pull” was just sentenced to two months in jail for a similar thing that they want Stone to serve 9 years for. A phony Mueller Witch Hunt disgrace. Caught! https://t.co/6baxv3Lvuk
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020
Trump attacks the FBI and federal prosecutors.
Two months in jail for a Swamp Creature, yet 9 years recommended for Roger Stone (who was not even working for the Trump Campaign). Gee, that sounds very fair! Rogue prosecutors maybe? The Swamp! @foxandfriends @TuckerCarlson
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020
Feb 13, 2020: One day later, Trump spreads fake news. The foreperson did not have a conflict of interest. And just remember, it’s unprecedented for a president to weigh in on the proceedings of almost any individual, least of all a good friend who appears to be protecting the President.
Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the “Justice” Department. @foxandfriends @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020
Feb 20, 2020: Seven days later. Trump works to generate public sentiment for the “dirty trickster.”
“What has happened to Roger Stone should never happen to anyone in our Country again.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020
Same day. Trump repeatedly has called himself the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. Here he is essentially saying no one should be prosecuted or go to jail for any offense because other people do similar things too. Also, none of the people he mentioned committed crimes.
“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020
April 30, 2020: And here’s Trump painting the actual law enforcement agents, the FBI, as the bad guys, because Stone is his good friend and also may have the goods on him.
Does anybody really believe that Roger Stone, a man whose house was raided early in the morning by 29 gun toting FBI Agents (with Fake News @CNN closely in toe), was treated fairly. How about the jury forewoman with her unannounced hatred & bias. Same scammers as General Flynn!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020
May 20, 2020: Less than two months ago. Poor Roger, who again reminds that he will not testify against Trump.
….Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020
What comes next? Multiple news outlets report a commuted sentence. Stay tuned.
OPINION
Right Now Trump Is at His Virginia Golf Club – It’s His 365th Day at One of His Properties Since Becoming President
Friday, July 3, 2020.
9:52 AM ET.
“The President’s motorcade arrived at Trump National Golf Club, in Sterling, VA,” the White House press pool reports.
To greet him were “a woman near the entrance holding a ‘Trump is a Traitor’ sign and separately a man giving the motorcade a thumbs up.”
While today is a federal holiday to observe Independence Day, many Americans are working, and many Americans – 11% as of Thursday’s report – would like to be but are unemployed.
Today marks the President’s 365th day at a Trump-owned property since he was sworn in on January 20, 2017. It’s also his 273rd day at one of his golf resorts, according to CNN’s Jim Sciutto.
More than 45 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reports “the U.S. labor market is operating with about 15 million fewer jobs than in February.”
After the golf outing, which is not listed on the official White House schedule, President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump will leave the White House at 4:45 PM ET for what will essentially be a 12-hour round trip journey to preside over 1 hour and 50 minutes of fireworks at South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore.
Across the country 2.8 million people have been infected with coronavirus, 131,544 people have died. America ranks 27th in per capita testing. The U.S. also ranks first in total cases and total deaths (number 1 is worst,) and ninth in per capita deaths (number 1 is worst.)
One former Mt. Rushmore official, citing risk of wildfire – which is why fireworks have been halted in recent years, until today at the President’s insistence – called holding the event “insane.”
OPINION
Legal Experts Muse About Barr Attempt to Fire SDNY Prosecutor and Prosecution of Epstein’s Alleged Procurer and Trafficker
The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire Thursday morning. The prosecutors are from SDNY, the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s office. That’s the same office for which Attorney General Bill Barr claimed U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Berman two weeks ago was “stepping down.” He then tried to fire Berman until Berman ultimately resigned once he was certain his deputy, Audrey Strauss, would be named his successor, and after Barr claimed President Trump had fired him.
That was less than two weeks ago.
Now some legal experts are hinting or musing about Barr’s sudden and ham-handed out-of-the-blue attempt bury Berman and today’s arrest of alleged procurer and sex trafficker for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell. Allegedly, some say, Donald Trump has a lot to fear if Maxwell talks.
Others may also have a lot to fear, as LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney notes:
Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss files charges against Epstein enabler Ghislaine Maxwell. Lots and lots of social elite have to be terrified: if she opts to cooperate, her little black book could inculpate a who’s who of bigwig assailants.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) July 2, 2020
But first, here’s the now acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, speaking about today’s arrest and indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell.
SDNY officials announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell.https://t.co/V0F6LFYfvr
“Maxwell played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse,” they allege. “In some cases, Maxwell participated in the abuse.” pic.twitter.com/VnKSTaHZ2Z
— ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2020
Here’s what some legal experts are saying right now:
Attorney, Yahoo News contributor, and frequent political commentator Luppe Luppen:
SDNY of course has a lot of investigations at any one time, many of them politically sensitive, most of them somewhat or entirely secret. Berman’s ouster could be related to any investigation or no investigation. The recent moves in the Epstein matter are just unusually public.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 2, 2020
Trump was frequently photographed with Maxwell, as well as Epstein. pic.twitter.com/o9bclSIToG
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 2, 2020
CNN Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig:
SDNY just announced the Ghislaine Maxwell case – like the original Epstein case – is staffed by the Public Corruption Unit.
I worked at SDNY and did sex trafficking cases. They do NOT run out of Public Corruption – unless there is some potential angle against a public official.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) July 2, 2020
NBC News National Security Contributor Frank Figluzzi, a former FBI Assistant Director weighs in on Honig’s tweet:
Two words: Alex Acosta.
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 2, 2020
Alex Acosta of course is the former Trump Labor Secretary who was forced to resign in the wake of national outrage over the sweetheart deal he gave to Jeffrey Epstein when he was a prosecutor.
Someone please take Alex Acosta’s passport.
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 2, 2020
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst:
Interesting that this arrest came right after Bill Barr tried to stack the SDNY deck by firing US Attorney Geoffrey Berman . . . https://t.co/vf77BOMPrG
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 2, 2020
Meanwhile, other legal experts are mocking alleged Epstein “pal” Alan Deershowitz:
.@AlanDersh how you holding up?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 2, 2020
Finally, this tweet from May is making its way around Twitter again today:
“Who was the person who introduced Epstein to NYC high society? Bill Barr’s father. Who buried the Epstein case after Acosta left? Bill Barr. There’s a continuum of crime and cover-ups involving Barr, Epstein and Trump going back decades.” — @gaslitnation https://t.co/QCGhPYZ6rW
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) May 13, 2020
OPINION
‘It’s Real’: Trump Campaign’s New T-Shirt Insignia Looks a Lot Like a Nazi Symbol — and People Are Noticing
President Donald Trump’s campaign is promoting a new shirt that features an eagle clutching a shield with the American flag and ribbon displaying his campaign. The Nazi Reichsadler is an eagle clutching a shield with a swastika.
While eagles have been used since the Roman Empire to signify power, the only eagles clutching a shield in their feet appear on Nazi memorabilia and Trump’s campaign shirt.
It’s a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by those on Twitter, Wednesday. Specifically, the Republican-run Lincoln Project posted the images together, saying, “Come on.”
One person tried to claim that it was similar to the American symbol, which was specifically designed with plenty of symbolism in mind. In the left foot, the eagle is gently holding an olive branch, symbolizing peace. In its right foot are 13 arrows, with the claws out, to symbolize strength. In its mouth, the eagle is holding a banner with E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one).
You can see the comments from Twitter below:
Come. On. pic.twitter.com/VtfgrM8hIW
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 2, 2020
It’s there… just checked myself
— Brock Landers (@BrockLanders14) July 2, 2020
Who had American fashion inspired by Nazi imagery and promoted by Trump on their Trumptopia 2020 Bingo card?
— ??Breiterbart ?? (@breiterbart) July 2, 2020
Is there a chance that trump is sabotaging his re-election chances on purpose, or is he really so ignorant he thought we wouldn’t notice?
— Gamora (@exoticgamora) July 2, 2020
It’s real pic.twitter.com/yJOcU432QK
— LiA (@LibsInAmerica) July 1, 2020
Trump-Pence sells what sure resembles a Nazi symbol at its campaign store. https://t.co/go09IJk8h6
— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) July 2, 2020
I don’t think Trump is knowledgeable enough to do a nazi secret handshake, but I think his graphic designers know their audience https://t.co/lXJkpXs8rI
— Gabe Hardman (@hardman_gabe) July 2, 2020
Your new logo, Hitlers logo. Even if you’re trolling this still makes you a douche. pic.twitter.com/q0eG9kIccO
— Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) July 1, 2020
Trump is an impeached Russian asset who uses Nazi symbols in his campaign materials, wages war against peaceful BLM protesters, 130,000 deaths & rising, millions unemployed & starving, & now he’s allowing Russia to kill our soldiers.
The rule book needs to be thrown out.
— Erica Lynn? (@SurfingBlue2020) July 2, 2020
Trump’s new campaign logo on left. Nazi Alt Right symbol on right. Tell me again he isn’t race baiting! If you don’t vote for Biden, you’re tacitly endorsing this. #RacismInAmerica #TrumpRacism #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/PO159S92YR
— Andria Litto (@Musedri) July 2, 2020
This is exactly what it looks like when big retail (like Walmart) knocks off something from a designer and they tweak just enough to legally get away with it.
That Nazi eagle design is pretty fucking famous and there’s ZERO chance it was an accident.
— JonnyWombat44 (@JWombat44) July 2, 2020
