Trump Expected to Commute Roger Stone’s Sentence as Soon as Friday – Stone Warns He Was ‘Under Enormous Pressure to Turn on Him’
President Donald Trump is expected to grant his longtime friend and former campaign aide Roger Stone clemency “as early as Friday evening,” Fox News reports. Stone is facing a three-year prison term for seven felony counts, including witness tampering, threatening a witness, and lying to federal investigators.
“Prepare to die,” is among the threats Stone made.
NBC News’ Howard Fineman reports Stone just told him he believes Trump will commute his sentence, clearly warning he could talk, apparently threatening he could reveal damaging information about the President.
“He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”
Just had a long talk with #RogerStone. He says he doesn’t want a pardon (which implies guilt) but a commutation, and says he thinks #Trump will give it to him. “He knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”
— howardfineman (@howardfineman) July 10, 2020
Moments ago George Conway weighed in on the news, saying Stone’s request for clemency “couldn’t be more corrupt.”
Stone is to report to prison July 14. President Trump and his administration often make controversial, unpopular, and questionably legal moves on Friday evenings.
“The president, as recently as Friday morning, has said he was ‘looking at’ offering Stone clemency, saying he was ‘very unfairly treated,'” Fox News notes.
Related: ‘Some People Still Have Guts!’: The 13 Times Donald Trump Defended Roger Stone on Twitter
Stone insists he is not guilty.
“If I should be fortunate enough to get a commutation, I would continue to fight for vindication,” the 67-year old “dirty trickster” said.
“I have deep concerns about going to a prison where there absolutely is COVID virus, and, therefore, either one would have an effect of saving my life,” Stone added.
NBC News adds that “President Donald Trump’s allies expect he could pardon or commute the sentence of Roger Stone within the next few days,” but warns, “some of them are concerned such a move could further damage the president politically when he’s already facing headwinds less than four months before the November election.”
RNC Spokesperson Denounces ‘All People Are Created Equal’ as ‘Radical Left Socialism’
Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington on Sunday denounced the idea that “all people are created equal.”
During an appearance on Fox News, Harrington blasted an op-ed in which presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared “all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives.”
Harrington claimed that the idea is an assault on the Declaration of Independence, which says that all “men” are created equal.
“It’s amazing for Joe Biden to talk about eroding our foundation when his party is taking us sledgehammer to it,” Harrington complained. “They are saying you can’t go to Mt. Rushmore, you can’t celebrate Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.”
“His party is trying to rewrite history and tear it all down,” she continued. “And it’s very fitting that Joe Biden, in this op-ed, has the audacity to literally rewrite the greatest foundational document in this history of mankind, the Declaration of Independence.”
“His woke staffers changed it to — not ‘all men are created equal’ — all people are created equal,” the RNC spokesperson said, “and all people are guaranteed equality throughout life.”
According to Harrington, “That is not a constitutional republic.”
“That’s the same radical left socialism that has taken over his party,” she added. “That is really not just eroding our foundation, but rewriting it and out to destroy it.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trump National Security Advisor Claims President Never Briefed About Russian Bounties Because of Media ‘Allegations’
The Trump White House is continuing its stall and denial program, with its latest entrant, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien releasing a statement in Tuesday’s early morning hours. In it, O’Brien claims President Donald Trump was never briefed on the Russian program of paying the Taliban to kill U.S. troops, and puts the blame for him not being briefed – a claim debunked by multiple press reports – on the press.
“Over the past several days, the New York Times and other news outlets have reported on allegations regarding our troops in Afghanistan,” O’Brien says in his statement, never mentioning Russia.
“While we do not normally discuss such matters, we constantly evaluate intelligence reports and brief the President as necessary. Because the allegations in recent press articles have not been verified or substantiated by the Intelligence Community, President Trump had not been briefed on the items.”
O’Brien says Trump hasn’t been briefed “on the items,” while not saying what “the items” are. More importantly, a report from the Associated Press says former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton has said he briefed Trump in March of 2019 on the intelligence showing Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers. And The New York Times reports Trump was briefed in writing back in April.
O’Brien goes on to say, “should the situation warrant action,” Trump will be briefed.
So far, top Republicans have been briefed. NATO has been briefed. The UK has been briefed. Top Democrats today will be briefed. But the president, allegedly, has not been briefed, nor are there plans to do so, according to the National Security Advisor.
O’Brien then threatens administration officials about leaking.
“To those government officials who betray the trust of the people of the United States by leaking classified information, your actions endanger our national security. No matter the motivation, there is never a justification for such conduct,” he says.
Russia paying terrorists to kill American soldiers is never mentioned.
O’Brien then offers praise for the Commander-in-Chief.
“Let me be clear that there is nothing more important to President Trump than America’s security and the safety of our men and women in uniform. He has demonstrated this commitment time and again.”
In Dark of Night Filing Trump Asks Supreme Court to Void ObamaCare – as COVID-19 Cases Hit New All-Time Record
The Trump administration in the dead-of-night late Thursday filed a motion asking the U.S. Supreme Court to void, or invalidate, the complete Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. The stunning move comes on the day coronavirus cases hit yet another all-time high, the second day in a row.
“In a late-night filing, Solicitor General Noel Francisco said that once the law’s individual coverage mandate and two key provisions are invalidated, ‘the remainder of the ACA should not be allowed to remain in effect,'” CNN reports.
President Donald Trump repeatedly has told voters he will protect their healthcare, including for people with pre-existing conditions. The Affordable Care Act mandates that no one with pre-existing conditions can be charged more. But the Trump administration, especially his Dept. of Justice, has actively worked to eliminate ObamaCare and protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
Here is President Trump, just five days ago, promising to protect people with pre-existing conditions.
Trump, who has repeatedly proposed cuts to safety net programs & health care coverage, packs multiple lies into a single statement by saying, "We will protect Medicare & Social Security for our great seniors. And we will always protect patients w/ preexisting conditions, always." pic.twitter.com/X2cSBIJPML
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
