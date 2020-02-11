CORRUPTION
DOJ to Lower Prosecutor’s Request for 7 to 9 Years in Prison for Roger Stone After Angry Dead of Night Trump Tweet: Report
The Dept. of Justice will intervene in the sentencing of Roger Stone by reducing the amount of time federal prosecutors requested on Monday. Prosecutors had asked for 7 to 9 years in prison for the President’s longtime friend, confidant, and former campaign advisor, but that all changed after an angry dead of night tweet from Trump.
“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate,” a Senior DOJ official told Fox News producer Jake Gibson, hours after Trump’s 2 AM tweet.
“The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the filing in the Stone case last night,” that official also said, according to Fox News.
Stone is being sentenced for witness tampering, lying under oath, and obstruction of Congress. He also was accused of posting an image seen by many as threatening the judge in the case. Prosecutors in their court filing said that when Stone’s “crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law.”
Trump went ballistic overnight, tweeting out a debunked conspiracy theory to protect Stone, calling the 7 to 9 year sentencing request “a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”
That last line led many to believe he plans to pardon Stone.
Former DOJ chief spokesperson Matthew Miller weighed in:
Excuse me, what? The Department already spoke – in court. Obvious, highly inappropriate presidential interference in what has always been an independent prosecutorial function. https://t.co/ZIRm95UBk7
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 11, 2020
NY Times columnist Michelle Goldberg:
Bill Barr is eviscerating the rule of law in this country and I hope someone in Congress has the energy left to raise hell about it https://t.co/BZdOy4e6fS
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) February 11, 2020
Economist David Rothschild:
President is personally intervening to get convicted felon, and loyal lieutenant, Roger Stone a lighter sentence. Department of Justice should be named Trump Family Lawyers. https://t.co/ig0AWjw7SC
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 11, 2020
New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant
According to an exclusive report from Reuters, internal complaints are emerging from the US Justice Department’s anti-human trafficking grant program. The complaints stem from two nonprofits that were denied funds which instead went to two less established groups “whose applications were not recommended by career DOJ officials.”
“The awarding of more than $1 million total to the two groups, Hookers for Jesus in Nevada and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation in South Carolina, has triggered a whistleblower complaint filed by the Justice Department’s employee union to the department’s Inspector General,” Reuters reports.
Hookers for Jesus is run by born-again Christian Annie Lobert who is also a trafficking survivor. The organization runs a safe house which bars occupants from reading “secular magazines” that portray worldly views/advice on living, sex, clothing, makeup tips.” When asked if her organization is all-inclusive, Lobert replied that they are “not going to discriminate toward anyone.”
“But we are Christian. And there is an understanding before they come in here that we are Christian,” she added.
Reuters also reported that the group’s staff training manual describes homosexuality as immoral and describes drug use as “witchcraft.”
A Nevada official who reviewed a state grant in 2018 questioned whether Hookers for Jesus treated sex-trafficking victims like “prisoners.”
Read the full report here.
Confirmed: Trump to Boot Lt. Col. Vindman Out of the White House
President Donald Trump will force Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman out of his White House post, The New York Times confirms. Vindman’s testimony against President Trump was damning and the administration has been furious for months.
Lt. Col. Vindman serves as Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council. He could be directed as soon as today to leave his post.
“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters earlier Friday from the White House lawn, but denied reports he would have Vindman removed from his post and reassigned.
Asked if he wants to Alexander Vindman out of the White House, Pres. Trump says, "Well, I'm not happy with him. You think I'm supposed to be happy with him?"
Asked if Vindman will leave, Pres. Trump says, “They’ll make that decision. You’ll be hearing.” https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/8LmoKEsADr
— ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2020
During his testimony before Congress Vindman famously said on national TV to his father: “You made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”
Here’s a news report from November on the highlights of Vindman’s testimony:
"We're sifting through some of the most vivid testimony yet into the White House pressure campaign against Ukraine… Both Vindman and Hill were firsthand witnesses to some of the key flashpoints at the heart of this scandal…" – @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/LtZsqYa8Ce
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 8, 2019
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Members of Congress From Suing Trump Over Emoluments Violations
A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit against President Trump, ruling that individual members of Congress cannot sue the president to stop his violations of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The unanimous decision by a three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday dismissed the lawsuit filed by 200 Democratic members of Congress, the Washington Post reports.
At issue is whether or not the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause bars the President from accepting money from foreign governments through his luxury hotel chain, especially his D.C. hotel. Foreign officials have said they rent rooms and suites, and dine at the Old Post Office, which is owned by the federal government and leased by the Trump Organization, to curry favor with the President.
But the Court, after the President stepped in to block the suit, would not even address the issue, instead ruling the suit itself was effectively invalid.
The court said individual members, even the 200 who filed the suit, cannot sue the President unless they represent the entire body. They cited previous rulings, saying since Congress acts via majority rule it needs to do so when suing the President as well.
“The Members can, and likely will, continue to use their weighty voices to make their case to the American people, their colleagues in the Congress and the President himself, all of whom are free to engage that argument as they see fit. But we will not—indeed we cannot—participate in this debate,” the court said in its unsigned opinion.
