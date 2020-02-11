ABUSE OF POWER
Trump’s Dead of Night Tweet Bashing His DOJ Leads Many to Say He’s Going to Pardon Roger Stone – and Flynn and Manafort
Is President Donald Trump paving the way to pardon his best buddies, the former campaign advisors who helped him win the White House?
The answer to that question may be in a tweet Trump posted in the dead of night. Clearly something was bothering him at 1:48 AM, nearly an hour after he had returned to the White House from his short New Hampshire MAGA rally.
“This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” Trump tweeted, responding to a tweet from a reporter for a far right wing website lamenting the 7 to 9 year sentence federal prosecutors are asking a judge impose on Roger Stone.
This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
Don’t let that “Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” go unnoticed. It was written by the only person who literally can change that.
Stone, of course, is the self-described “dirty trickster” who has been best buddies with Donald Trump for decades. For a short time he was also a campaign advisor to Trump.
And Trump is literally bashing his own DOJ, whether he realizes it or not.
REMINDER: This case was investigated by the FBI under the leadership of HIS Director, and was prosecuted by DOJ lawyers led by HIS appointees. In other words, he is criticizing HIS OWN case. https://t.co/0Fm06St7Wd
— Greg Brower (@GregoryABrower) February 11, 2020
Many have long believed there is a pardon waiting to be drafted for Stone. Many also believe there’s one waiting for Mike Flynn, Trump’s off-the-rails disgraced former National Security Advisor, and one for Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
At least eight of Trump’s associates have been convicted of crimes since he became President.
So, are there pardons waiting in the wings?
Many say yes.
Anti-corruption crusader Donald Trump was up at 2am attacking his own DOJ to defend his friend, a convicted felon, who lied under oath to Congress and threatened a witness and the judge while trying hide his efforts to coordinate with Wikileaks https://t.co/aj8VurBIMn
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 11, 2020
Either he’s gearing up to pardon this crony / criminal (Stone) or he’s getting ready to deploy Barr against perceived politics enemies. Or both.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 11, 2020
Expect pardons for Stone, Flynn and Manafort before this is all over. https://t.co/vzWmbckDxS
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 11, 2020
In light of Trump’s tweet today about the “unfair” treatment of Roger Stone, and the likelihood of him giving him (and Flynn) a pardon — don’t forget Manafort, who never spilled the beans (and lied) to Mueller and who is a sword of Damocles over Trump as long as he’s in jail👇🏽 https://t.co/p2Y4p5hHEQ
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 11, 2020
This appears to be charade by Bill Barr to help Trump and Stone. How? Simple, DOJ recommended a VERY long sentence for Stone so Trump can now claim it’s a “miscarriage of justice” and pardon Stone. If DOJ had recommended a reasonable sentence, Trump wouldn’t be able to say this.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 11, 2020
While you were sleeping, the president was teeing up another potential pardon for another criminal ally. https://t.co/NZ2BajNsKi
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 11, 2020
Sounds like it’s a matter of when not if Trump pardons Rogers Stone https://t.co/aZBDMD7awg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020
Trump not only believes he’s above the law but so are the criminals who helped him win. Trump will pardon Roger Stone and his base will cheer it. He has primed them to replace the rule of law with the rule of Trump. Trump is how democracies die.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 11, 2020
Can there be any doubt that a pardon is in the offing? Sheriff Joe was facing only a max of 6 months. Prosecutors are recommending (but won’t get) 7 to 9 years for Stone, chiefly due to his outlandish threats to @CredicoRandy https://t.co/k4n5Qrmx7f https://t.co/CUlsJbkCAi
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 11, 2020
Pardon already written. https://t.co/CNjg6nrGtD
— Don’t care. Defeat Trump. (@JagsMac) February 11, 2020
We all see this coming. Sooner or later, Stone will receive a pardon along with Flynn, Manafort et al.
Trump's ability to grant pardons is what keeps his criminal enterprise going. pic.twitter.com/D4U8bLIVTF
— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) February 11, 2020
Shortly after the election, Trump pardons Roger Stone & Michael Flynn, commutes Manafort’s sentence.
He might commute Stone & Flynn’s sentence before the election (both are getting sentenced soon, Stone faces 7-9 years, Flynn possibly 6 months in prison). https://t.co/rmIoIeWbxs
— Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) February 11, 2020
He will never serve a day, now that Impeachment is over and trump feels emboldened there’s a pardon waiting in the wings. Not only Stone but Flynn and Manafort. Trump will probably do them all at the same time for the most impact and his base will eat it up. @gtconway3d @JoeNBC
— TIRED OF TRUMP (@HopePeace_810) February 11, 2020
