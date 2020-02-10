New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant

According to an exclusive report from Reuters, internal complaints are emerging from the US Justice Department’s anti-human trafficking grant program. The complaints stem from two nonprofits that were denied funds which instead went to two less established groups “whose applications were not recommended by career DOJ officials.”

“The awarding of more than $1 million total to the two groups, Hookers for Jesus in Nevada and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation in South Carolina, has triggered a whistleblower complaint filed by the Justice Department’s employee union to the department’s Inspector General,” Reuters reports.

Hookers for Jesus is run by born-again Christian Annie Lobert who is also a trafficking survivor. The organization runs a safe house which bars occupants from reading “secular magazines” that portray worldly views/advice on living, sex, clothing, makeup tips.” When asked if her organization is all-inclusive, Lobert replied that they are “not going to discriminate toward anyone.”

“But we are Christian. And there is an understanding before they come in here that we are Christian,” she added.

Reuters also reported that the group’s staff training manual describes homosexuality as immoral and describes drug use as “witchcraft.”

A Nevada official who reviewed a state grant in 2018 questioned whether Hookers for Jesus treated sex-trafficking victims like “prisoners.”

Read the full report here.