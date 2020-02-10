LOCK HIM UP
DOJ Asks Federal Judge to Lock Up Roger Stone for 7 to 9 Years
The Dept. of Justice is asking a federal judge to sentence former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone for 7 to 9 years. The DOJ says Stone, a political operative known for his extremist tactics, engaged in witness tampering and lying to Congress.
“Roger Stone obstructed Congress’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness,” a court filing reads, according to The Hill. “And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law.”
BREAKING: Justice Department just requested up to 9 years in prison for Roger Stone, convicted on all seven criminal counts in Nov and set to be sentenced Feb 20. @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/WjJeue0YVY
— Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) February 10, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
LOCK HIM UP
Giuliani Doubles Down on Refusing to Obey House Democrats’ Subpoena – Declares ‘I Do Not Need a Lawyer’
Rudy Giuliani is doubling down on his stunning refusal to obey a legally drafted subpoena by House Democrats engaged in a valid impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon Giuliani parted ways with his newly-hired attorney, who he now describes as “a lifelong friend.” He also announced he would not obey the subpoena, but added, “if they enforce it then we will see what happens.”
That apparently has been thrown out the window.
“I will not participate in an illegitimate, unconstitutional, and baseless ‘impeachment inquiry,'” Giuliani tweeted minutes ago.
Amid reports those close to Giuliani have been advising him to retain a criminal attorney, Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney and a former federal prosecutor, declared, “At this time, I do not need a lawyer.”
He made those remarks via Twitter, posting a copy of the letter from his short-term lawyer, Jon Sale.
Of note: Giuliani’s now-former attorney says in his letter to House Democrats Giuliani is invoking all the claims made by President Trump in his widely-mocked as “garbage” letter drafted by the White House Counsel.
I will not participate in an illegitimate, unconstitutional, and baseless “impeachment inquiry.”
Jon Sale, who is a lifelong friend, has represented me for the sole purpose of analyzing the request and responding. At this time, I do not need a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/l0IR0ikEHD
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 15, 2019
LOCK HIM UP
Comey Brings Hammer Down on Trump: Trying to Get Mueller Fired is a ‘Flaming Example’ of ‘Corrupt Intent’
Former FBI Director Jim Comey says President Donald Trump had “corrupt intent” when he ordered then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
The former FBI Director, who himself was fired by President Donald Trump two years ago to the day, was reserved but exacting in his answering a question from CNN’s Anderson Cooper Thursday evening.
“Do you think [Trump] had criminal intent, based on with a you have seen now in the Mueller report?”
“It sure looks like he did, in connection with a couple of episodes,” Comey responded.
“The direction to Don McGahn to get the Special Counsel fired is, to my mind, a flaming example,” Comey said.
Cooper interjected: “Of corrupt intent.”
“Yes, of corrupt intent,” Comey agreed.
“And I know even the Attorney General has said, ‘Well, what the President meant was, he wanted Don McGahn to convey his concerns.’ Well, really? Don McGahn went and called his lawyer, packed his office, and said he was going to quit. I don’t think that’s the reaction of the White House counsel when it’s about conveying concerns.”
Comey again confirmed that it “sure looks that way,” that Trump acted with corrupt intent.
The former FBI Director began the segment by taking a thinly-veiled swing at Attorney General Bill Barr. Comey told the audience that “the President is not above the law, and I don’t accept the notion that because he’s the head of the3 executive branch, he can’t ever obstruct justice, in connection with an executive branch activity.”
Barr has made clear he believes that as head of the executive branch any President cannot be considered to have obstructed justice.
Comey called the idea that a President can’t obstruct justice, “crazy and a recipe for lawlessness.”
The concept of “corrupt intent” is important because it means an individual acted knowing their actions were illegal.
Watch:
"The President is not above the law." Former FBI Director James Comey says the idea that the President can't ever obstruct justice because he is head of the executive branch is just "crazy and a recipe for lawlessness." #ComeyTownHall https://t.co/8Ponk93eAY pic.twitter.com/86LH55kzCA
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 10, 2019
LOCK HIM UP
New Poll Devastating for Trump as Majority of Voters Say He Committed Crimes
‘A Double-Barreled Gut Punch’
A just-released Quinnipiac poll paints a devastating picture of President Donald Trump as a criminal and a liar who is doing a poor job leading the nation.
Nearly two out of three American voters (65%) say President Trump is dishonest. Nearly two out of three American voters (64%) also say he has committed crimes – less than one in four (24%) say he has not. The country is divided (45% to 43%) on whether Trump committed crimes in office, despite recent events including Michael Cohen‘s testimony which appear to prove he did.
Democrats will need to do a better job educating the public as to what constitutes a crime, and honesty. The Washington Post has detailed over 9000 lies from Donald Trump since taking office.
“A presidential candidate paying money to hide a negative story during a campaign, and not disclosing that payment, is unethical and a crime, 40 percent of voters say. Another 21 percent say it is unethical, but not a crime, and 20 percent say it is not unethical,” Quinnipiac reports.
The 40 percent are correct. There is no gray area.
Half (50%) of voters believe the President’s former lawyer Michael Cohen over the President, and voters approve of the Democrats’ handling of Cohen’s testimony (41%-36%) and disapprove (51%-25%) of the Republicans’.
Trump’s job approval improved slightly from 38% approve, 57% disapprove in January to 38% approve, 55% disapprove in February.
“Cloudy and 38. The future of Donald Trump’s presidency and the percentage of people who support him mirror the March weather in D.C.,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in summing up the poll’s results. “The answers to two survey questions deliver a double-barreled gut punch to the honesty question.”
“When two-thirds of voters think you have committed a crime in your past life, and almost half of voters say it’s a tossup over whether you committed a crime while in the Oval Office, confidence in your overall integrity is very shaky,” Malloy also said. “Add to that, Michael Cohen, a known liar headed to the big house, has more credibility than the leader of the free world.”
Despite these results, the majority of Americans remain unconvinced President Trump should be impeached.
“Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, American voters say 59 – 35 percent,” Quinnipiac reports. “But Congress should do more to investigate ‘Michael Cohen’s claims about President Trump’s unethical and illegal behavior,’ voters say 58 – 35 percent.”
This article has been updated. An earlier version incorrectly said Trump’s approval rating had fallen from January to February. It has not.
Image by Lorie Shaull via Flickr and a CC license
