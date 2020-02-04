‘4-Alarm Fire’: Former US Attorney Says Resignations From Stone Prosecutors ‘Speak Loudly’ to What’s Happening at DOJ

A former U.S. Attorney says the resignations of two key federal prosecutors who were working on the Roger Stone case are signaling there is “a 4-alarm fire” inside the Dept. of Justice over the decision to overrule and reduce their sentencing recommendation.

Joyce Vance, now a University of Alabama law professor and an MSNBC contributor who appears on the cable news network almost daily says the resignations speak loudly to what’s happening inside the Justice Dept.

This, the 2nd withdrawal notice from a career prosecutor, speaks loudly to those of us who used to work at DOJ. There is a 4-alarm fire at Justice. https://t.co/i1qfsOwTbo — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020

Just hours earlier, Vance called news the DOJ would overrule federal prosecutors to reduce the sentencing recommendation for Stone, “deeply alarming.”

Overnight President Trump posted a furious tweet saying, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

“If Trump is able to exert this sort of control over DOJ‘s criminal cases, we are in uncharted waters. Imagine a POTUS with unlimited ability to manipulate the criminal justice system for his own benefit,” she added.