Kamala Harris: Senate Must Halt Confirmations of Trump’s Judicial Nominees Until Impeachment Trial Ends

‘Wholly Inappropriate’

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cease the confirmation process of all of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees until his impeachment trial his concluded. Should he be convicted and removed from office, his nominees would not go forward.

Sen. Harris called it “wholly inappropriate” to move forward on any nominees.

“Today, the United States Senate will receive articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and begin to determine whether the president’s actions warrant his removal from office,” Harris said in a statement on her government website.

“The president is charged with high crimes and misdemeanors, and the Senate must take seriously its constitutional role in this process. During the time when articles of impeachment are before the Senate, it would be wholly inappropriate to advance the president’s nominees to the federal judiciary.”

Yesterday Trump posted this tweet: