Third Federal Prosecutor Withdraws From Stone Case Apparently Over Interference by DOJ and Trump

Three federal prosecutors have now resigned from the Roger Stone case after the Dept. of Justice said it will intervene to lower their sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison for the “dirty trickster.”

Vox’s senior political reporter reveal the third prosecutor to pull out this afternoon:

Adam Jed becomes the third Stone prosecutor to withdraw, days before sentencing. pic.twitter.com/P1gT1LUlqL — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) February 11, 2020

Less than an hour ago a career prosecutor, Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Kravis, quit the DOJ, presumably over the interference. Just before that a federal prosecutor who had worked on the Mueller report and stayed on to prosecute Stone withdrew from the case but did not quit DOJ.

Overnight President trump blasted the DOJ in an angry tweet for the 7 to 9 year sentence request, which is within federal guidelines.

