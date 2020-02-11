Federal Prosecutors in Roger Stone Case Resign After DOJ Intervenes to Request Lighter Sentence Following Trump Tweet

Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have resigned hours after the Dept. of Justice signaled it will overrule their sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison for the self-described “dirty trickster,” a confidant of President Donald Trump.

Aaron Zelinsky, who was one of the federal prosecutors who submitted the 7 to 9 year request to a federal judge, formally withdrew from the case and in a court filing announced he had “resigned” his special appointment to the Stone prosecution, Politico reports.

In a dead of night tweet President Trump called the sentencing recommendation a “miscarriage of justice!”

CNN ‘s Jeremy Herb reports a second federal prosecutor on the Stone case, Jonathan Kravis, has just quit as an Assistant United States Attorney.

MORE Stone fallout — a second Stone prosecutor, Jonathan Kravis, has notified the court he “has resigned as an Assistant United States Attorney and therefore no longer represents the government in this matter.” pic.twitter.com/72TUZVyabg — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) February 11, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.