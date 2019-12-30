'VERY FINE PEOPLE'
Mick Mulvaney Fled the Room Whenever Trump and Giuliani Discussed Ukraine
The New York Times is reporting that White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney would leave the room whenever President Donald Trump met with his attorney Rudy Giuliani to discuss the Ukraine scheme.
Mulvaney, who also serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget, left the room for those discussions to preserve the president’s attorney-client privilege with Giuliani, according to associates who spoke with the New York Times.
That left Mulvaney with limited knowledge of Trump and Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, and which became the basis of the president’s impeachment.
Mulvaney has told associates he learned what Trump discussed with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky weeks after their July 25 phone call, which prompted a whistleblower complaint and then the impeachment inquiry.
But impeachment witnesses told House investigators otherwise.
Fiona Hill, a top deputy to then-national security adviser John Bolton, testified that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland told White House officials July 10 that Mulvaney had guaranteed Zelensky would be invited to the White House if he agreed to announce the investigation.
The former national security adviser described that arrangement as a “drug deal,” according to Hill, and resigned as the scheme came to light in September.
Bolton, Mulvaney and his aide Robert Blair have all refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.
Mulvaney infamously declared that efforts to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for the investigations was “absolutely appropriate” and a common practice by U.S. administrations.
“I have news for everybody,” Mulvaney said Oct. 17 during a White House news conference. “Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy.”
George Conway: Rudy Giuliani is ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’
Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer was blasted for being crazy by a prominent GOP attorney George Conway.
Conway, the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway offered his assessment of Giuliani after the former NYC mayor had a booze-filled interview with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi.
“I find Rudy Giuliani saying that “he’s more of a Jew than Holocaust survivor George Soros” pretty antisemitic and gross,” noted Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast.
Conway said Trump is “also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”
also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs https://t.co/jqGZWOzMHH
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 24, 2019
This was not the first time Conway had questioned the legal services Giuliani has provided in Trump’s defense.
In November, Conway criticized Giuliani for a “devastatingly incriminating” tweet that Giuliani posted.
Conway explained how Giuliani might have sealed Trump’s doom by speaking to The New York Times about his Ukraine scheme.
Last December, Conway questioned Giuliani’s defense that Trump’s abuse of power was acceptable because nobody got killed.
‘Cows Are Female’: Todd Starnes Mocked for Claiming ‘It Won’t Be Long Before You Will See a Chick-fil-A Cow in Drag’
Todd Starnes is one of several far right wing religious conservatives who are furious that the privately-held Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A has announced they will no longer donate to two non-profits that have a long history of anti-LGBTQ policies.
Chick-fil-A recently tried to open a restaurant in the UK but protests over the company’s reputation were so strong they were forced to announce they will close at the end of their six-month lease. The company is also facing several local governments and colleges who are refusing to allow them to open a restaurant based on Chick-fil-A’s long history of donating millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ causes, including funds to at least one anti-gay hate group.
Starnes, who was ousted from Fox News after he agreed that Democrats worship the Pagan god Moloch, had once anointed Chick-fil-A “the official chicken of Jesus.”
On Monday, following Chick-fil-A’s announcement that it will be focusing its charitable giving on organizations that work to improve education, and fight hunger and homelessness – while ending its donations to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Starnes offered up this homophobic response:
It won’t be long before you will see a @ChickfilA cow in drag. https://t.co/0EpWubQGqs #ShameOnChickfilA
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 18, 2019
He was quickly mocked:
It’s already happening, Todd. https://t.co/UsCJaSR9CK pic.twitter.com/eIxIYGJSDj
— Biff (@BiffTFinancial) November 18, 2019
Not surprised to see that Todd doesn’t understand cows are female. But sure, put a wig on her. I bet she’ll look fierce. https://t.co/7Eywx7U84U
— Alex Richardson (@alexrichardson8) November 18, 2019
lol who’s gonna tell him? https://t.co/aXzGx9PmxH
— Gay and Bad 🏳️🌈🙄 (@SJGrunewald) November 18, 2019
Oh dear, the chicken place decided to focus on homelessness and hunger and not so much on hating gays and it’s upset the “Christians” https://t.co/gCfTDBQZfB
— John (@johntruman_) November 18, 2019
Chik fil A literally ran and ad with a cow in a wig five years ago. At least get your perforative outrage right you sentient bowl of oatmeal https://t.co/HMUrAXRgIP pic.twitter.com/nKcEk75URz
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) November 18, 2019
How does @DevinCow feel? https://t.co/uW9H70f49j
— Michael_Rose (@Michael_Rose) November 18, 2019
Sure – because targeting your private corporate giving towards hunger and homelessness requires a cow in drag?
That’s just a stupid thing to say https://t.co/1MhZAASeFf
— J&JDebut (@JJDebut) November 18, 2019
Promise?? That sounds delightful! Hopefully it’s on a Sunday so the whole family can come! 🙂 #DragFilA https://t.co/QGBPO9v79w
— Roger Vandertunt 🦦 (@monsterro) November 18, 2019
OHMYGOD 😂😂😂…someone please make this a thing. They’re worried about cows in Drag now. #conservativesareinsane https://t.co/HbjteaYLWg
— Nathan Mohebbi (@NathanMohebbi) November 18, 2019
That would be cool as hell tho https://t.co/Y7p687ncN4
— Steven Polk (@Spolkahontas) November 18, 2019
whos flipping their shit about a chicken places political leanings now todd https://t.co/2cjewuITEk
— lvl 45 CHAO$ POTU$ (@thetomzone) November 18, 2019
Wah wah wah https://t.co/iXnpI3SaGU pic.twitter.com/8ws4CPNlut
— zedster (@z3dster) November 18, 2019
GOP Congresswoman’s Impeachment Hearings Stunt Fueled a $1 Million Fundraising Haul for Her Democratic Opponent
For those watching any of last week’s congressional impeachment hearings a few Republicans stood out, but one in particular tried to make a name for herself – and did, though not perhaps the way she had hoped. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (photo), a Republican representing a large portion of upstate New York north of Albany, had a few tricks up her sleeve. It turns out her stunts didn’t impress her opponent’s supporters.
Tedra Cobb, a Democrat and former county legislator who is running to unseat Stefanik in just three days took in $1 million as a result of Rep. Stefanik’s antics, stunts, and false claims.
Here’s CNN’s National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessey explaining Cobb’s announcement:
Stefanik’s opponent raised $1 million dollars and gained 200k+ Twitter followers in three days (and that’s not even accounting for the photo of Stefanik palling around with far-right racist).
There have to be a lot of Democratic challengers really looking forward to this week. https://t.co/mH7KVIYdLW
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 18, 2019
Hennessey is referring to a photo (below) of Stefanik with far right conspiracy theorist and anti-immigration “nationalist” Laura Loomer.
Loomer, who is running for Congress now, has been banned by most major social media platforms, reportedly for hate speech. She is a former James O’Keefe employee, and has been accused of “stoking racism” and having “ties with other far-right, anti-Muslim, and white nationalist activists.”
That didn’t stop Stefanik from posing for this photo with Loomer:
Decline is a choice. pic.twitter.com/K3WYQRJhM8
— Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) November 17, 2019
Congresswoman Stefanik last week had tried to disrupt the impeachment hearings that featured three solid witnesses who delivered sworn testimony disastrous for President Trump and the GOP.
Stefanik accused House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of breaking House rules when he stopped her from speaking – even though he was merely enforcing the long-established rules, rules that Republicans instituted years earlier.
Here she is falsely claiming Chairman Schiff was refusing to let her speak, “simply because we are Republicans.”
Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship. Watch 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/qm9Uj8tiHO
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019
She didn’t stop there. Over the past few days she’s posted tweets with false claims like, “Since I’ve exposed Adam Schiff, radical liberals & never-Trumpers are launching disgusting attacks against me in an attempt to silence me.”
Stefanik’s tweets are angry and accusatory, like this where she’s clearly aligning herself with President Trump.
As you can see on Twitter, there is a rot in the Socialist Democratic Party. Adam Schiff and his radical liberal allies will stop at NOTHING to impeach @realDonaldTrump! They ignore the will of the people. DONATE TODAY to help me protect OUR Republic! https://t.co/MlLBNmCor4
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 17, 2019
By contract, Cobb is posting tweets like this:
The tenor of our politics too often divides us.
I won’t take the bait. I don’t do name calling. I’m old enough to remember when we could expect our leaders to take the high road.
I’m calling on our representatives in Washington to do better this week. #NY21
— Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 18, 2019
A question many of you have asked: What is Tedra doing to celebrate raising nearly $1 million?
The answer: she cleared her driveway.#NY21 pic.twitter.com/NB9qV1JWWX
— Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 17, 2019
