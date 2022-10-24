News
Russian media chief jokes about soldiers raping elderly women, calls for drowning of Ukrainian children,
Anton Krasovsky, an out gay reporter and chief of Russian state-controlled RT media, was recently suspended from RT after he advocated for the drowning of Ukrainian children and the raping of elderly Ukrainian women last week.
Krasovsky’s comment about children occurred on he air after amid a discussion of Ukrainian children who felt they lived better lives when Russia wasn’t occupying their country.
“They should have been drowned in the Tysyna (River)… thrown straight into a river with a strong current,” he responded. “Just drown those children, drown them… [They] could be shoved into huts and burned.”
He also laughed off reports that Russian soldiers had been given Viagra to commit sexual violence during Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. Multiple reports have said that Russian soldiers are “systematically raping” Ukrainian women, according to the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, and NPR.
“Yes, being handed out to our soldiers for them to rape Ukrainian grannies,” he joked. “God, those grannies would spend their burial savings to get raped by Russian soldiers.
During the broadcast, Krasovsky also repeatedly referred to Ukrainians using a slur for their identity. He later asked, “Should Ukraine remain on a map of the world?”
Meanwhile on Russia's state-funded RT, director of broadcasting Anton Krasovsky suggests drowning or burning Ukrainian children, makes hideous comments about the rapes by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, says Ukraine should not exist and Ukrainians who resist Russia should be shot. pic.twitter.com/BGIaBNok4v
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 23, 2022
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a tweet linking to a clip of the interview, “Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide.”
In an apology posted to the encrypted chat application Telegram, Krasovsky wrote, “Look, I’m really embarrassed that somehow I didn’t see that line. About children.”
“Well, it happens like this,” his apology continued. “You sit on the air, you are carried. And you can’t stop. I apologize to everyone who was stunned by this… I apologize … to everyone for whom this seemed wild, unthinkable and insurmountable.”
RT’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, wrote on Twitter that RT has stopped its collaboration with Krasovsky.
“Krasovsky’s statement is wild and disgusting,” Simonyan added on Telegram. “Perhaps [he] will explain what temporary insanity caused it and how it broke from his tongue.”
“For the children of Ukraine, as well as for the children of Donbass, and for all other children, I wish that all this ends as soon as possible, and that they can live and study in peace again – in the language they consider native,” her message concluded.
Krasovsky is a supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stating that the country is located on “our Russian land” and that its constitution should be burned. He has also repeatedly referred to Ukrainians as “animals” in past broadcasts.
Liz Cheney Stomps Mitch McConnell for ‘Political Calculation’ to Ignore Trump’s Election Crimes
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday after he criticized her for speaking out against former President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd pointed to reports that McConnell had disagreed with Cheney after she put her leadership position in jeopardy by opposing Trump’s election lies.
“Obviously, the idea that we could simply ignore Donald Trump and the threat would go away is clearly wrong,” Cheney told Todd. “And I think that, you know, Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy obviously have taken slightly different approaches to Donald Trump. Leader McCarthy is embracing him. Leader McConnell has thought we can ignore him and go forward as a party without him continuing to have power and authority.”
“That’s clearly not the case,” she insisted. “And my view from the beginning has been, you know, we have to, as a party, reject insurrection; we have to reject what he stands for. I don’t think this is an issue about which you can make a political calculation. I think it matters too much.”
Cheney added: “Clearly, Leader McConnell and I do not see eye to eye.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Mary Trump: The Secret Service ‘knew’ about Jan. 6 and Uncle Donald is a ‘mass murderer’
Watch the video below from NBC or at the link.
WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responds to reporting that Sen. McConnell (R-Ky.) did not understand why she wouldn’t “just ignore [Trump] like I do.”@RepLizCheney: “I don’t think this is an issue about which you can make a political calculation. I think it matters too much.” pic.twitter.com/gTVZNtjz6V
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 23, 2022
‘Masterful Coverup’: Watergate Prosecutor Links Lindsey Graham to Trump’s Election Scheme
On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman tied Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to former President Donald Trump’s inner circle’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Akerman’s assessment came during a discussion about the House January 6 Committee’s new subpoena against Trump — and as Graham goes to the Supreme Court to try to block a subpoena from a grand jury empaneled by the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney to investigate efforts to invalidate President Joe Biden’s win in that state.
“It’s almost written as an indictment, this letter,” said Akerman. “It is the outline for an indictment of Donald Trump. I mean, it’s basically, you did this, this, this, you killed your brother, killed your son, robbed the bank, and oh, by the way, will you come in and talk with us and if you’re going to take the Fifth Amendment, meaning that truthful answers to any questions we ask to you would intend to incriminate you, we want to know in advance. So it really lays it out. I mean, this puts together, in a very succinct letter with three pages, everything that the January 6th Committee has come up with.”
“If you take it as a whole, I mean, you’ve got Donald Trump, who’s going to try and protect himself. You’ve got Lindsey Graham, who’s a key piece in the evidence, the chain of his conversation with Brad Raffensperger in the state of Georgia, and trying to find votes to get him elected in Georgia,” said Akerman. “You put those together and you’ve got people, I mean, Steve Bannon — you’ve got a masterful coverup.”
The challenge for prosecutors, added Akerman, is that there’s a concerted effort by Trump’s allies to “hide the ball” and run out the clock until Republicans can win control of Congress in a couple of weeks.
“Donald Trump is not going to cooperate. He’s not going to testify,” said Akerman. “Anything he says will be used against him and will wind up having a perjury charge, so I don’t see him cooperating. The question is, you know, how aggressive is the committee going to get? They’re not going to go to court and try and enforce that subpoena because it’s going to run out the clock. I mean, it looks like now that the Republicans are more likely than not to take the majority in Congress … if that happens, the committee is disbanded, and any effort in court would be immediately nullified, so they really have a choice. They either try and force them in through publicity, or they get the sergeant-at-arms out there, bring him in, sit him down at the table, and start asking him questions.”
Watch below:
‘Who in the Hell Do They Think They Are?’: Biden Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz Over Loan Forgiveness (Video)
President Joe Biden attacked several Republicans who very publicly oppose his highly-popular student loan forgiveness program while privately accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars – in one case over two million dollars – in PPP loan forgiveness.
“I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republicans, officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven, who now are attacking, attacking me for helping working class and middle class Americans,” President Biden said at an event at Delaware State University in Dover Friday afternoon.
“My team at the White House posted a video of this, folks, online. You should check it out,” Biden suggested.
READ MORE: ‘Highly Sensitive Intelligence’: Trump Had Secret Documents on China and Iran’s Missile Program at Mar-a-Lago
“Marjorie Taylor Greene, she got over – she and her husband – got $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP program. She said it’s ‘completely unfair for us to forgive student loans’ for working in middle class Americans.”
“Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida, said our plan was ‘reckless.’ Guess how much he got in that program? Forgiven?: $2,300,000,” Biden revealed, as the crowd booed.
This is not a joke,” the President continued. “Can’t make this stuff up.”
NEWS: READ: J6 Committee Officially Issues Damning Subpoena to Trump – Two Weeks to Comply
“Republican governors wrote me, wrote me a letter saying that this relief only helps the ‘elite few’ – y’all know you’re the ‘elite few’?” he mocked, as he tuned to some of the students on stage. I knew you’re really special but no, you’re the ‘elite few.'”
“I’m serious.”
“Ted Cruz, the great Senator from Texas,” Biden said, as the crowd booed. “He said it’s ‘for slackers, slackers who don’t deserve relief.'”
“Who in the hell do they think they are?”
Watch the President below or at this link.
Biden: I don’t want to hear it from Maga Republicans who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she and her husband got over $180,000 in business loans pic.twitter.com/WS9TPXIB2x
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2022
