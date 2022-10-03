'BRUTAL'
Russia is torturing civilians in camps around eastern Ukraine
The Russian military has established 10 torture sites in the eastern city of Izium, Ukraine, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Torture is a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.
Eight men died killed under torture in Russian custody, the AP wrote. All but one were civilians.
Russian forces captured Andriy Kotsar, tied him up, and threw him for several days in a trench covered with wooden boards. They beat his legs and arms and smashed his knees with a hammer. They then took his ID and passport so that he would find it hard to prove his identity, get help, or escape.
Russian forces captured him two more times after that. The torture was worse both times, Kotsar said.
“Russian torture in Izium was arbitrary, widespread, and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers throughout the city,” the Associated Press investigation found. The torture included waterboarding and electrocution, among other pain-inducing methods.
Mykola Mosyaky, a 38-year-old Ukrainian soldier, was handcuffed, thrown in a pit of dirty water, and hung by the wrists until his skin went numb.
“They beat me with sticks. They hit me with their hands, they kicked me, they put out cigarettes on me, they pressed matches on me,” he stated. “They said, ‘Dance,’ but I did not dance. So they shot my feet.”
Dr. Yuriy Kuznetsov, an emergency room physician in Izium, said that Ukrainians are showing up to his hospital with torture-related injuries, including “gunshots to their hands and feet, broken bones and severe bruising, and burns.” The victims never say how they got their injuries, worried about retaliation if they do.
A father and son who were both tortured said they could hear women’s screams every night as Russian soldiers raped them in a nearby garage.
Russians showed one local woman the body of her battered, unconscious soldier husband, pressuring her to provide information that she knew nothing about.
At least 30 bodies taken from a mass grave in the city showed “visible marks of torture,” including “bound hands, close gunshot wounds, knife wounds, and broken limbs.”
“[Torture] serves three purposes,” said Rachel Denber of Human Rights Watch. “Torture came with questions to coerce information, but it is also to punish and to sow fear. It is to send a chilling message to everyone else.”
On September 30, Russia held sham referendums in the eastern Ukrainian territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. While the referendums sought to cede the territories to Russia, their outcomes were pre-determined by Russia as a way to basically lay claim to the territories.
The U.S. called the referendums illegal and also authorized an additional $12 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the referendums, “Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, and when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations. Except, of course, law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. Because everyone who is involved in any elements of aggression against our state will be accountable for it. And I thank everyone who brings these moments of victory closer, who returns the Ukrainian flag to its rightful place on Ukrainian land.”
‘I Cried Watching That’: Internet Erupts in Horror After Democrats Show ‘Haunting’ Insurrection Day Video
Americans across the nation expressed horror and outrage over the events of January 6 – an attempted coup and insurrection – after the Democrats’ Lead Impeachment Manager, Congressman Jaime Raskin, kicked off the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump with a nearly 10-minute video detailing that day’s “painful” and “horrifying” events.
Disgraced, former president Donald Trump is now on trial in the U.S. Senate for “incitement of insurrection.” The video Democrats showed, according to many, proves their case.
CNN’s Manu Raju posted the video to Twitter. It attracted nearly 300,000 views in under an hour.
Here’s the video:
Democrats kick off impeachment trial with video of Jan. 6, showing Trump’s remarks at the rally followed by the violent and deadly insurrection in the Capitol.
“Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of representatives January 13th for doing that,” Raskin says pic.twitter.com/YOA75QXEnc
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 9, 2021
And reactions:
The footage being aired in the opening of the impeachment hearing is traumatic.
No hyperbole, it is deeply traumatic.
And for many Americans, it is the first they are seeing of it.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 9, 2021
I worked on the Hill, my great grandfather was a cabinet maker in the Capitol, my uncle was a Capitol Police officer, and my father worked for the Architect of the Capitol. My grandmother was born two blocks from the Capitol. I cried watching that video.
— BaltimꪮreTom🇺🇸🌊 (@BaltimoreTom) February 9, 2021
Shocking and disturbing. https://t.co/yDzlniubA4
— Richard L. Floyd (@rfloyd7) February 9, 2021
That was really hard to watch again.
Horrifying.
— Quinn 😷 ❄❤🇺🇸 🗽 (@QuinnDixie) February 9, 2021
Jarring and gut-wrenching video exacerbated by the knowledge that half of the senators in that chamber will vote to acquit.
— Aether Wave (@SobolNick) February 9, 2021
This video is brutal.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 9, 2021
This is beyond disturbing. 🤢😭🤬 https://t.co/znjFLUjPPn
— Jen Bliss | BLM | ✌🏼| 🤟🏼|😁 (@bliss_jen) February 9, 2021
If a single Republican votes to acquit after watching this horrific video they have no love of our country or our constitution. Their love of Trump is at odds with what we all know is patriotism.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 9, 2021
I’m extremely angry over this, and I want justice. This was sedition, and I want jail time.
— spicy_ravioleee 🇺🇸 (@spicy_raviolee) February 9, 2021
This is still terrifying https://t.co/Kvjkd7KZRs
— Robin at a distance, MPP (@RoFiNerdery) February 9, 2021
this video is distressing. I didn’t turn it off, but I had to mute it and look away for much of it https://t.co/jwB06SSlaF
— PaprikaPink (@PaprikaPink) February 9, 2021
